Ford Puma Gen-E

Ford Puma Gen-E | Expert Rating

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The all-electric version of the best-selling Ford Puma, the Puma Gen-E is a small battery-powered SUV that is set to arrive in UK showrooms in 2025.

The Gen-E is expected to be a very important model for Ford in the UK, but the model hasn’t launched here just yet. Early previews suggest that the car is a sensible, versatile, and efficient electric car choice, that isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but has a fairly competitive price tag.

This page will be updated when British reviewers get their hands on the car in the following months. Once we can collect further data, like the car’s Euro NCAP safety rating and running cost data, we will give the Puma Gen-E an Expert Rating score. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £29,995 on-road

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Ford Puma Gen-E front view | Expert Rating
Ford Puma Gen-E rear view | Expert Rating
Ford Puma Gen-E interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Carwow

+

Electrifying.com

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2025, the Ford Puma Gen-E has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2025, the Ford Puma Gen-E has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Puma Gen-E is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Ford Puma Gen-E. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Puma Gen-E to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Puma Gen-E, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ford Puma Gen-E

As of January 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Ford Puma Gen-E. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Ford dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Puma Gen-E, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Junior | BMW iX1 | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Fiat 600eHyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia EV3Kia Niro EV | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini AcemanPeugeot e-2008 | Smart #3Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volvo EX30Volvo EX40

More news, reviews and information about the Ford Puma Gen-E at The Car Expert

Electric Ford Puma Gen-E unveiled

Electric Ford Puma Gen-E unveiled

British reviewers suggest that the electric Ford Puma Gen-E is a sensible and efficient motoring choice, but it's not a groundbreaking new arrival.Ford Puma Gen-E
