Make and model: Ford Puma Gen-E

Description: Electric crossover SUV

Price range: £26,245 (plus options)

Ford says: “The electric SUV, born to take on the city, with fast charging and advanced technology. Reduce running costs with innovative efficiency.”

We say: The Ford Puma Gen-E is an affordable electric crossover with decent range and nippy acceleration, but its rivals look that little bit better.

Introduction

It didn’t take long for Ford to electrify its Puma. Its petrol counterpart is largely successful, after all.

The Puma Gen-E joins the all-electric crossover sector alongside the Renault 4 E-Tech, Kia EV3, and Jeep Avenger Electric. Like its rivals, it’s only available with one battery and powertrain; however, this is more than enough for a car like this.

What is it?

What have we here then? Well, if you’re familiar with the Puma, which almost everyone should be by now, you may notice some differences with the EV variant.

For example, instead of a front grille, it gets a Ford Mustang Mach-E-like plastic panel – and in a lighter colour like the Electric Yellow model in our pictures, it looks like the Puma has a pencil moustache. At the other end, there’s no exhaust pipe, of course.

These points aside, there’s scant difference between the two, and that’s a good thing, as it means you won’t have any issues familiarising yourself with the Puma Gen-E’s cabin if you decide to dip your toes in electrified waters.

Who is this car aimed at?

Like the standard Puma, the Gen-E has a varied audience, thanks to Ford’s efforts to make it as appealing as possible. Therefore, the electric version will also suit small families, dog owners, and couples. It’s also perfect for those who have had a Puma in the past and want an affordable electric car.

Likewise, if you don’t do weekly interstellar mileage and often nip to town for groceries, then the Gen-E is worth a look.

Who won’t like it?

My mother-in-law. She’s not massively into cars but appreciates rear leg room, and that’s where the Gen-E falls flat; however, I’m yet to see a small-ish EV that gets this right. The issue isn’t that you’ll struggle to get into the rear, but more that the car’s high rear floor may cause discomfort over longer journeys.

This said, my mother-in-law was also slightly spoiled by a Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally that I also had on test at the same time. Still, if you have taller children or use the seats regularly for passengers, then you might be best looking at a Skoda Elroq.

While the Gen-E isn’t a bad-looking car, I couldn’t help but like the Renault 4’s retro physique more, and looks are important, after all.

First impressions

The Puma Gen-E sat on my driveway for a few days after being dropped off until the holiday festivities passed, but I grew to like its looks more each time I passed by. There’s nothing overly glintsy about the Gen-E. It’s just a car, and that’s what makes it great.

It’s also packed with relevant standard tech, like auto high-beam assist and a 12-inch touchscreen with integrated Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The only thing missing was heated seats; these are a £350 option, but you can’t have everything for £26k.

Hopping inside revealed some questionable interior finishes. Sure, it’s a cheap car, but it lacks the visual flair, tactility, and build quality of its Renault 4 and 5 rivals. It just doesn’t feel anywhere near as special.

We like: packed with standard technology

We don’t like: Lacks interior fizz when compared to similarly priced rivals

What do you get for your money?

There are two trim levels: ‘Select’ and ‘Premium’, and there’s a £2k difference between them. Entry-level ‘Select’ models come with white paint as standard, with other colours costing £800 extra.

‘Select’ cars also have 17-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlights, a 13-inch instrument display, built-in sat-nav, a power start button, automatic windscreen wipers, cruise control, a frunk for stashing the charging cable, front and rear parking sensors, and lane-keeping aid with a departure warning.

Stepping up to ‘Premium’ trim increases the alloy wheel size to 18 inches, while adding power-folding door mirrors with puddle lamps, front door scuff plates, a B&O 10-speaker audio system, keyless entry, and a powered tailgate. Again, you’ll need to pay extra for heated seats.

If you want more, you can spec larger 19-inch alloys, Ford’s BlueCruise system, a panoramic roof, and an interior black pack. Expect a fully-specced car to cost around £35,000.

Personally, we feel the ‘Select’ with a few addons, like heated seats, offers enough.

We like: Decent equipment on the entry-level model

We don’t like: Still need to pay for heated seats in top-spec model. Can be expensive when fully equipped.

What’s the Ford Puma Gen-E like inside

Unlike many EVs, the Puma Gen-E looks just like its petrol counterpart, meaning those already familiar will feel right at home. Its front seats are comfortable and offer plenty of adjustment, too.

Like its Mustang Mach-E and Capri siblings, Ford has ditched most physical controls in favour of a touchscreen, something that made me sigh after climbing aboard for the first time.

I didn’t mind it as much as the Mach-E. The screen responds quickly to dabs, and there are many quick-access windows, reducing some of the burden of finding settings, but more on that later.

Many EVs lose boot space when compared to their petrol or diesel variants, and this is usually because manufacturers need space to stow batteries or additional electric gubbins. Ford has done the opposite with the Gen-E, meaning it has more space than the regular car, but there’s a catch. You must buy the optional Gigabox.

Speccing this increases boot space to 523 litres. The Gigabox also has a drain plug, making it perfect for storing muddy boots.

We like: Clever Gigabox function. Is visually understated for an EV. Quick touchscreen.

We don’t like: No physical controls.

What’s the Ford Puma Gen-E like to drive?

Underneath lies a 168hp electric motor and a 43kWh (usable) battery, putting it in the firing line of the Renault 4 E-Tech. Therefore, the Puma Gen-E had to pull out all the stops to impress.

Here are some stats to set the tone: 0-62mph takes around eight seconds, and the Gen-E will hit 99 mph flat out. Very similar to its rivals, but the Gen-E still manages to feel different.

For example, it has an oddly attractive acceleration note, something that can be adjusted in the settings. This thrummy sound is almost a nod to the three-pot burble of the Ford Puma ST. Performance is also where it should be for a small EV. It doesn’t frantically spin its wheels whenever you go near the throttle.

Sadly, it has a few annoying quirks. To access the drive modes, which previously required a button, you now need to fiddle with the car’s touchscreen. And if you run Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, you’ll need to exit this first.

The same goes for brake regeneration. There aren’t any paddles tucked behind the steering wheel, but there is a one-pedal drive option buried in the vehicle settings. Once you’ve found this setting, it works remarkably well in slower traffic.

After a 90-mile drive, the car returned 3.4mi/kWh at sub-zero temperatures, putting it on par with the Kia EV3, and charging the battery from 30 to 97% took around five hours and 50 minutes via a 7kW home wallbox. When fully charged, the car showed just 180 miles of range, a figure quite far off Ford’s claimed 233 miles. However, it was cold during my testing.

We like: Great mid-range acceleration. Thrummy soundtrack. Good efficiency.

We don’t like: Touchscreen faff needed to change basic settings. No brake regen levels.

Verdict

There’s a lot to like about the Ford Puma Gen-E: it’s cheap, has a generous standard tech list, is zippy, is efficient, and has lots of boot space, but should you buy one?

The Renault 4 is quirkier to look at and will blend in less than the Puma will. But this is merely aesthetic, and the Gen-E beat the Renault during my efficiency testing (3.4mi/kWh vs 2.8mi/kWh).

The Renault also beats the Puma in ride comfort. Therefore, as much as I like the Puma Gen-E, the Renault 4 wins overall.

Similar cars

Key specifications

Model tested: Ford Puma Gen-E Select

Price as tested: £26,245

Powertrain: 48kWh battery

Gearbox: Single-speed automatic Power: 168 hp

Torque: 290 Nm

Top speed: 99 mph

0-62mph: 8.0 seconds Battery range: 233 miles

CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: Four stars (July 2025)

TCE Expert rating: A, 71% (as of January 2026)

