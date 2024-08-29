fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Ford Capri

Ford Capri | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

Another of Ford’s historic nameplates to be revived for the modern era, the Ford Capri is a mid-sized electric coupé-SUV that will soon be available to order in the UK.

The product of a collaboration with Volkswagen, the new Capri uses the same foundations as Volkswagen’s ID models. The Capri is essentially a Ford reworking of the Volkswagen ID.5 coupé-SUV, while it’s also closely related to the new Ford Explorer SUV (which is Ford’s version of the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV).

As with the larger Mustang Mach-E, Ford has received considerable publicity – much of it negative – by taking a historic sports car name and applying it to an electric SUV. But it’s also fair to say that using such well-known model names gives greater recognition than a random collection of letters and numbers that many other brands use.

Given the similarities in electric motors and batteries, it’s reasonable to expect that the Ford Capri will have broadly similar performance and driving range as equivalent versions of the Volkswagen ID.5, However, we’ll need to wait until the full details are available.

The new Ford Capri made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Summer 2024, and the first customer cars are likely to be delivered by the end of the year. We’ll continue building this page as UK reviews are published and Euro NCAP puts the Capri through its safety tests.

Capri highlights

  • Impressive pace and accleration
  • Competitive battery range
  • Well-equipped as standard

Capri lowlights

  • Not many nods to the Capri’s desirable coupé ancestor
  • Rather steep UK pricing

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized coupé-SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £42,075 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Ford Capri range view | Expert Rating
Ford Capri front view | Expert Rating
Ford Capri rear view | Expert Rating
Ford Capri interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Carwow

+

Electrifying.com

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2024, the Ford Capri has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2024, the Ford Capri has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Capri is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Capri to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Capri, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Ford Capri. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ford Capri

As of August 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Ford Capri. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Ford dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Capri, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volvo EC40 | Volkswagen ID.5

More news, reviews and information about the Ford Capri at The Car Expert

What’s in a (car) name?

What’s in a (car) name?

New electric Ford Capri coupé-SUV revealed

New electric Ford Capri coupé-SUV revealed

Buy a Ford Capri

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Ford Capri, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Ford Capri

If you’re looking to lease a new Ford Capri, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Ford Capri

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Ford Capri is an electric coupé-SUV with a spacious upmarket interior and impressive pace, but can it live up to its renowned nameplate?Ford Capri
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved