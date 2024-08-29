Summary

Another of Ford’s historic nameplates to be revived for the modern era, the Ford Capri is a mid-sized electric coupé-SUV that will soon be available to order in the UK.

The product of a collaboration with Volkswagen, the new Capri uses the same foundations as Volkswagen’s ID models. The Capri is essentially a Ford reworking of the Volkswagen ID.5 coupé-SUV, while it’s also closely related to the new Ford Explorer SUV (which is Ford’s version of the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV).

As with the larger Mustang Mach-E, Ford has received considerable publicity – much of it negative – by taking a historic sports car name and applying it to an electric SUV. But it’s also fair to say that using such well-known model names gives greater recognition than a random collection of letters and numbers that many other brands use.

Given the similarities in electric motors and batteries, it’s reasonable to expect that the Ford Capri will have broadly similar performance and driving range as equivalent versions of the Volkswagen ID.5, However, we’ll need to wait until the full details are available.

The new Ford Capri made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Summer 2024, and the first customer cars are likely to be delivered by the end of the year. We’ll continue building this page as UK reviews are published and Euro NCAP puts the Capri through its safety tests.

Capri highlights Impressive pace and accleration

Competitive battery range

Well-equipped as standard Capri lowlights Not many nods to the Capri’s desirable coupé ancestor

Rather steep UK pricing

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized coupé-SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £42,075 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It might not be as sporty as the old Capri but look past the name and this is a promisingly practical family car.”

Author: Mat Watson

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“I really wanted to love the new Capri, but I just can’t help feeling that it’s missing the style ‘wow’ factor that I was hoping for – even though it does look like it’s going to be a great family car.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2024, the Ford Capri has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2024, the Ford Capri has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Capri is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Capri to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Capri, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Ford Capri. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ford Capri

As of August 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Ford Capri. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Ford dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Capri, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volvo EC40 | Volkswagen ID.5

