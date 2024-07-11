New electric Ford Capri coupé-SUV revealed

Ford has revived one of its old nameplates for a new family-sized electric coupé-SUV that shares its foundations with the similar Volkswagen ID.5.

Set to challenge the sales of high-riding EVs like the Skoda Enyaq coupé, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, the new Capri is derived from the new Ford Explorer crossover, with the most notable difference being the Capri’s sloping coupé-style rear roofline.

Both the Explorer and Capri are the fruit of a collaboration with Volkswagen, these models being built on the same platform as the German brand’s ID.4 and ID.5 EVs. This new coupé-SUV has nothing in common with the well-known Capri coupé of the 1970s and 1980s, much like the brand’s best-selling Puma crossover is entirely different to the sporty Puma coupé of the late 1990s.

Instead, Ford is simply launching this new model with a badge that carries some name recognition. The manufacturer refers to the model as a new interpretation of the Capri, Ford Europe design lead Amko Leenarts commenting that the new EV has to fit into the current Ford line-up, and “not just exist as something for a designer to bring back an old car.”

Ford says that the Capri provides “sports car acceleration”. Two powertrains will be offered, with the entry-level 77kWh rear-wheel drive 282hp single motor able to complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.4 seconds, while the top-spec 79kWh all-wheel drive 335hp dual motor can reportedly reach the same speed in 5.3 seconds.

In its more economical lead-in guise, the 77kWh battery provides a maximum battery range of 390 miles. This is around 15 miles more than the Explorer SUV – a testament to the Capri’s more aerodynamic rear roofline.

While coupé-SUVs usually offer less boot space than their SUV-style counterparts, this is not the case for the Capri. Ford says that the new EV has room enough for “more than 570 litres” of luggage. By comparison, the Explorer has a boot capacity of 450 litres, while the Volkswagen ID.5 offers 549 litres of boot space.

Like the Explorer, the Capri comes with a square-shaped steering wheel and a 15-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen front and centre on the dashboard, which slides backwards to give access to a small storage cubby underneath.

That sums up what we know about the new Capri so far. More details, including UK pricing and specifications, are sure to follow in the coming months as we near the model’s official launch.