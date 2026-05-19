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Pricing announced for compact Skoda Epiq

Skoda has confirmed UK pricing for its new all-electric Epiq, with the compact SUV set to become the brand’s most affordable EV

Skoda Epiq

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by Sean Rees

Skoda has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for the new all-electric Epiq, with the compact SUV set to become the brand’s most affordable EV when it becomes available to order in July.

The front-wheel drive Epiq is the first Skoda EV built on Volkswagen Group’s new ‘MEB+’ platform, and will rival small electric SUVs such as the Kia EV3, Hyundai Inster, Volvo EX30 and Renault 4 E-Tech, while offering notably more boot space than many of its competitors.

Boot space stands at 475 litres, and there’s an extra 25 litres of ‘frunk’ front storage space under the bonnet. Fold-flat rear seats and numerous ‘Simply Clever’ storage solutions also aim to make it a practical family EV.

Two battery options will be available. Entry-level Epiq ’40’ models use a 37kWh battery paired with a 135hp motor and offer a claimed battery range of around 190 miles. The more powerful Epiq ’55’ upgrades to a 52kWh battery and 211hp motor, extending range to up to 272 miles.

Rapid charging capability reaches speeds up to 105kW, allowing a 10% to 80% charge in under 25 minutes. Bidirectional charging is also supported, meaning the Epiq can potentially power external devices or even feed energy back into a home.

Inside, every Epiq features a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen, digital driver display and wireless smartphone connectivity as standard. Higher-spec ‘Edition’ models come with extras such as heated seats, a heated steering wheel, navigation, wireless phone charging and ‘Travel Assist Plus’ driver assistance technology.

Starting from £25k, the Epiq is priced almost identically to the petrol-powered Kamiq, underlining Skoda’s push to make electric cars more accessible to mainstream buyers.

The limited-run ‘First Edition’ tops the range from over £31k, adding unique orange detailing, a black contrast roof, larger 20-inch alloy wheels and a more heavily equipped interior.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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