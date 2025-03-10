fbpx
New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Hyundai Inster is a small budget-end battery-powered hatchback and the entry-level all-electric model in Hyundai’s UK range. The range will also include a beefier Inster Cross variant that is more suited to off-road ‘adventures’.

Described as an “impressive package” by the Daily Mail’s Rob Hull, Auto Trader’s Dan Trent argues that the Inster is a great addition to the sub-£25k budget EV market that is “generously equipped and proves affordable doesn’t have to look cheap.”

Also praised for its stylish exterior looks by several reviewers, the car is also praised by many for its competitive battery range. “It’s not as cheap as we had hoped”, says Steve Howler of The Independent, pointing to the fact that rivals like the Renault 5, Citroën ë-C3 and Dacia Spring are cheaper as standard.

We don’t yet have enough data on the Hyundai Inster to give the car an Expert Rating score just yet. Though the car is set for an official UK launch in the coming months, we are waiting on Euro NCAP safety scores, as well as reliability, running costs and emissions data. Check back soon!

Inster highlights

  • Roomy well-built cabin
  • Competitive battery range
  • Easy to drive and comfortable
  • Attractive pricing

Inster lowlights

  • Some cheap interior plastics
  • Rather soft brake pedal
  • Sliding rear seats reserved for higher trims
  • Styling won’t appeal to all

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £23,495 on-road

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mail

+

Electrifying.com

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Independent

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2025, the Hyundai Inster has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2025, the Hyundai Inster has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Inster is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Inster. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Inster to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Inster, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Hyundai Inster

As of March 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Hyundai Inster. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Hyundai dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Inster, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3Dacia Spring | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Kia Soul EV | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Inster at The Car Expert

Electric Hyundai Inster Cross pricing announced

Electric Hyundai Inster Cross pricing announced

All-new Hyundai Inster UK pricing and specs announced

All-new Hyundai Inster UK pricing and specs announced

The all-electric Hyundai Inster hatchback is both comfortable and well-equipped, but its price tag is higher than that of its closest rivals.
