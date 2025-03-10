Summary

The Hyundai Inster is a small budget-end battery-powered hatchback and the entry-level all-electric model in Hyundai’s UK range. The range will also include a beefier Inster Cross variant that is more suited to off-road ‘adventures’.

Described as an “impressive package” by the Daily Mail’s Rob Hull, Auto Trader’s Dan Trent argues that the Inster is a great addition to the sub-£25k budget EV market that is “generously equipped and proves affordable doesn’t have to look cheap.”

Also praised for its stylish exterior looks by several reviewers, the car is also praised by many for its competitive battery range. “It’s not as cheap as we had hoped”, says Steve Howler of The Independent, pointing to the fact that rivals like the Renault 5, Citroën ë-C3 and Dacia Spring are cheaper as standard.

We don’t yet have enough data on the Hyundai Inster to give the car an Expert Rating score just yet. Though the car is set for an official UK launch in the coming months, we are waiting on Euro NCAP safety scores, as well as reliability, running costs and emissions data. Check back soon!

Inster highlights Roomy well-built cabin

Competitive battery range

Easy to drive and comfortable

Attractive pricing Inster lowlights Some cheap interior plastics

Rather soft brake pedal

Sliding rear seats reserved for higher trims

Styling won’t appeal to all

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £23,495 on-road Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“The new Hyundai Inster EV is fun to drive, has plenty of space and is well equipped.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 10 / 10

“The new wave of affordable, attractive and relevant electric cars like the Hyundai Inster is a breath of fresh air. Comfortably hitting the sub-£25,000 entry price point also targeted by the likes of the Renault 5 and Citroën ë-C3, the Inster is more expensive than a Dacia Spring or Leapmotor T03 but is more generously equipped and proves affordable doesn’t have to look cheap.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Business Car + Score: 9 / 10

“The Hyundai is sure to attract attention from fleets looking to electrify due to its affordable pricing, quirky look, class-leading range, and its easy going, comfortable drive.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“Hyundai has hit the bullseye here with a cool Dikec-like accuracy. For a compact urban runabout, the Inster is big where it counts – big on character and charm, big on clever and flexible packaging, and big on range and performance. If you’re looking for an affordable and stylish runabout that doesn’t feel compromised in every area, then the Inster should be at the top of your must-drive list.”

Author: Ben Whitworth

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Hyundai Inster looks pricey on the face of it, but it’s well built and upmarket inside.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Richard Ingram

Read review Carwow + Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Inster is a cute-looking and great-value EV with up to 229 miles of range, but it’s pricier than a Citroen e-C3.”

Author: Neil Briscoe

Read review Daily Mail + “The Hyundai Inster is an impressive package. For such a small car, it’s hugely roomy and loaded with quality materials and kit you usually expect to find in bigger cars. But this latter point might also be its downfall. Had Hyundai done away with some features that aren’t necessary for such a compact car, it could have created an EV that’s truly affordable.”

Author: Rob Hull

Read review Electrifying.com + Score: 9 / 10

“Such a welcome addition to the electric car classes, the Hyundai Inster is versatile, stylish, affordable and has loads of ‘big car’ kit. We absolutely love it.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Honest John + “The Hyundai Inster has eye-catching, SUV-aping styling. Its roomy, practical interior is packed with standard equipment. But it’s still pricey for such a small car, and the base model misses out on rear seat flexibility.”

Read review Parkers + Score: 8 / 10

“The world needs more cars like this.”

Read review The Independent + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Hyundai’s entry-level model is a cute all-electric mini-SUV to compete against the likes of the Renault 5. It boasts an impressive array of tech, but it’s not as cheap as we had hoped.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 6 / 10

“Good but doesn’t Inster the soul.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review Top Gear + Score: 7 / 10

“The Hyundai Inster is a refined and good looking little car, at home in the city and suburbs. Price a little stiff though.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2025, the Hyundai Inster has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2025, the Hyundai Inster has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Inster is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Inster. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Inster to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Inster, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Hyundai Inster

As of March 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Hyundai Inster. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Hyundai dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Inster, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Dacia Spring | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Kia Soul EV | Mini Cooper Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Inster at The Car Expert

Buy a Hyundai Inster

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Hyundai Inster, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Hyundai Inster

If you’re looking to lease a new Hyundai Inster, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Hyundai Inster

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)