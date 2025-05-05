Summary

The Kia EV2 is an upcoming small electric SUV, likely to be formally launched in late 2025 and arriving in the UK in the first half of 2026.

The images shown here are of the Kia Concept EV2, which was revealed to the world in April 2025. The production vehicle should look fairly similar, with some of the details (like the reverse-opening rear doors and lack of a central side pillar) toned down or removed for mass production.

The EV2 will be a close cousin of the Hyundai Inster, which launched in the UK in late 2024. Despite its rugged SUV-style styling, the EV2 is essentially a small hatchback with no significant off-roading capability.

Inside and out, the Kia EV2 will draw inspiration from its large SUV siblings, the EV3, EV5 and EV9. The concept version highlighted versatility in the cabin, with seats that slide a long way back and forth, detachable cushions, pop-up luggage dividers and other elements that would allow owners to re-shape the interior space to suit their needs. How much of this makes it through to the production EV2 remains to be seen.

Another element that Kia has heavily promoted in the Concept EV2 is the use of environmentally conscious materials wherever possible, particularly in various cabin panels and surfaces. Again, we’ll see how much of this is viable for production when more information becomes available.

We’ll update this page as more information about the new Kia EV2 becomes available. We expect UK pricing and specification information to be published in late 2025, with the car arriving here at some point in early 2026.

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV-style hatchback

Engines: single electric motor, front-wheel drive

Price: TBA Launch date: Late 2025

UK arrival date: Early 2026

Image gallery

Media reviews

The first media reviews of the Kia EV2 are likely to appear in late 2025. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

We don’t expect the Kia EV2 to undergo Euro NCAP safety testing until late 2025 or early 2026. Keep checking back for the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

We don’t expect the Kia EV2 to undergo Green NCAP emissions testing until 2026 at the earliest.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EV2 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As soon as we have verified running cost information for the Kia EV2 from our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data, we’ll publish the information here.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Kia EV2 is an upcoming mode, so we won’t have any meaningful reliability data for years to come.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EV2, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia EV2

The Kia EV2 has not yet been launched in the UK, so no recalls have yet been issued for this model.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

The baby electric SUV market is growing rapidly, and there will be plenty of rivals for the Kia EV2 by the time it launches in the UK. Until we have official pricing and specification, we can only speculate as to which rival models will be most closely aligned with the EV2.

