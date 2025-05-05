fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Kia EV2

Kia EV2 concept, April 2025

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Kia EV2 is an upcoming small electric SUV, likely to be formally launched in late 2025 and arriving in the UK in the first half of 2026.

The images shown here are of the Kia Concept EV2, which was revealed to the world in April 2025. The production vehicle should look fairly similar, with some of the details (like the reverse-opening rear doors and lack of a central side pillar) toned down or removed for mass production.

The EV2 will be a close cousin of the Hyundai Inster, which launched in the UK in late 2024. Despite its rugged SUV-style styling, the EV2 is essentially a small hatchback with no significant off-roading capability.

Inside and out, the Kia EV2 will draw inspiration from its large SUV siblings, the EV3, EV5 and EV9. The concept version highlighted versatility in the cabin, with seats that slide a long way back and forth, detachable cushions, pop-up luggage dividers and other elements that would allow owners to re-shape the interior space to suit their needs. How much of this makes it through to the production EV2 remains to be seen.

Another element that Kia has heavily promoted in the Concept EV2 is the use of environmentally conscious materials wherever possible, particularly in various cabin panels and surfaces. Again, we’ll see how much of this is viable for production when more information becomes available.

We’ll update this page as more information about the new Kia EV2 becomes available. We expect UK pricing and specification information to be published in late 2025, with the car arriving here at some point in early 2026.

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV-style hatchback
Engines: single electric motor, front-wheel drive
Price: TBA

Launch date: Late 2025
UK arrival date: Early 2026

Kia Concept EV2 previews upcoming Kia EV2 baby SUV – no B-pillar
Kia Concept EV2 previews upcoming Kia EV2 baby SUV – rear view
Kia Concept EV2 previews upcoming Kia EV2 baby SUV – dashboard
Kia Concept EV2 previews upcoming Kia EV2 baby SUV – interior

Media reviews

The first media reviews of the Kia EV2 are likely to appear in late 2025. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

We don’t expect the Kia EV2 to undergo Euro NCAP safety testing until late 2025 or early 2026. Keep checking back for the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

We don’t expect the Kia EV2 to undergo Green NCAP emissions testing until 2026 at the earliest.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EV2 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As soon as we have verified running cost information for the Kia EV2 from our technical partner, Clear Vehicle Data, we’ll publish the information here.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Kia EV2 is an upcoming mode, so we won’t have any meaningful reliability data for years to come.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EV2, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia EV2

The Kia EV2 has not yet been launched in the UK, so no recalls have yet been issued for this model.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia EV2, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Junior | BYD Atto 2 | Citroën ë-C3 Aircross | DS 3 E-Tense | Hyundai InsterJeep Avenger | Mazda MX-30 | Renault 4 | Skoda Epiq | Volkswagen ID.2 | Volvo EX30

The baby electric SUV market is growing rapidly, and there will be plenty of rivals for the Kia EV2 by the time it launches in the UK. Until we have official pricing and specification, we can only speculate as to which rival models will be most closely aligned with the EV2.

More news, reviews and information about Kia at The Car Expert

Kia EV3 test drive

Kia EV3 test drive

Kia EV9 Air test drive

Kia EV9 Air test drive

A dozen new cars to keep an eye out for in 2025

A dozen new cars to keep an eye out for in 2025

Kia EV6 review

Kia EV6 review

Britain’s best selling cars of 2025

Britain’s best selling cars of 2025

Kia Stonic

Kia Stonic

Kia Picanto

Kia Picanto

Kia ProCeed

Kia ProCeed

Kia XCeed

Kia XCeed

Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

Kia Ceed

Kia Ceed

Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved