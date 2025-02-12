fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Kia EV5

Kia EV5 coming soon wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Kia EV5 is a mid-size electric SUV that is set to arrive in the UK in the second half of 2025. As the name suggests, it’s larger than the Kia EV3 small SUV but smaller than the Kia EV9 large SUV, and follows a similar style to both of those vehicles.

The EV5 will be one of two new Kia electric vehicles launching in 2025 – along with the EV4, which is basically a smaller version of the EV6.

Already on sale in China and other Asia-Pacific regions, the EV5 adds yet another model to Kia’s ever-growing EV line-up. It will be available with a choice of two batteries for standard- and long-range versions.

With pretty much every brand piling into the mid-sized electric SUV business, there’ll be plenty of competition for the EV5 when it arrives.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but it’s likely to start at just under £40K in line with similar mid-sized electric SUVs from other brands.

Keep checking back in coming months as we continue to build this page with more information about the Kia EV5.

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized SUV
Engines: electric, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive
Price: TBA

UK launch: Autumn 2025

Kia EV5 - front
Kia EV5 - rear
Kia EV5 - dashboard LHD

Media reviews

The first media reviews of the Kia EV5 are likely to appear in the summer and autumn of 2025. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2025, the Kia EV5 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of February 2025, the Kia EV5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EV5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Kia EV5. Check back again closer to the vehicle’s UK launch.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Kia EV5 is a brand-new model so we won’t have any meaningful reliability data for years to come.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EV5, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia EV5

The Kia EV5 has not yet been launched in the UK, so no recalls have yet been issued for this model.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia EV5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Atto 3 | Cupra Tavascan | Fisker Ocean | Ford Explorer | KGM Torres EVX | Leapmotor C10 | Mini Countryman Electric | Omoda E5 | Peugeot e-3008 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland Electric | Volkswagen ID.4

The medium electric SUV segment is growing rapidly, with a host of new models recently launched or coming soon to the UK. Almost every major car brand either has a shiny new model available or has one on its way.

More news, reviews and information about Kia’s range of EVs at The Car Expert

Kia EV4

Kia EV4

Kia e-Niro (2019 to 2022)

Kia e-Niro (2019 to 2022)

Kia Soul EV (2020 to 2024)

Kia Soul EV (2020 to 2024)

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

Kia EV6 GT

Kia EV6 GT

Kia Niro EV

Kia Niro EV

Kia EV9

Kia EV9

Kia EV3

Kia EV3

Buy a Kia EV5

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Kia EV5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved