The Kia EV5 is a mid-size electric SUV that is set to arrive in the UK in the second half of 2025. As the name suggests, it’s larger than the Kia EV3 small SUV but smaller than the Kia EV9 large SUV, and follows a similar style to both of those vehicles.

The EV5 will be one of two new Kia electric vehicles launching in 2025 – along with the EV4, which is basically a smaller version of the EV6.

Already on sale in China and other Asia-Pacific regions, the EV5 adds yet another model to Kia’s ever-growing EV line-up. It will be available with a choice of two batteries for standard- and long-range versions.

With pretty much every brand piling into the mid-sized electric SUV business, there’ll be plenty of competition for the EV5 when it arrives.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but it’s likely to start at just under £40K in line with similar mid-sized electric SUVs from other brands.

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized SUV

Engines: electric, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive

Price: TBA UK launch: Autumn 2025



Image gallery

Media reviews

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2025, the Kia EV5 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of February 2025, the Kia EV5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EV5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Kia EV5. Check back again closer to the vehicle’s UK launch.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Kia EV5 is a brand-new model so we won’t have any meaningful reliability data for years to come.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EV5, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia EV5

The Kia EV5 has not yet been launched in the UK, so no recalls have yet been issued for this model.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.

The medium electric SUV segment is growing rapidly, with a host of new models recently launched or coming soon to the UK. Almost every major car brand either has a shiny new model available or has one on its way.

