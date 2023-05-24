fbpx

Subaru Solterra

58%

Expert Rating

Subaru Solterra

(2023 - present)

    Subaru Solterra | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Subaru Solterra is a mid-size five-door SUV, and the first fully-electric model to join the Subaru family, which went on sale in the UK in spring 2023.

    The Solterra is essentially the same vehicle as the all-electric Toyota bZ4X SUV, which went on sale more than a year earlier than Subaru’s verision. However, unlike the Toyota, the Subaru is only available in the more expensive all-wheel drive format, which has led to some criticism from the motoring media.

    “The lack of a cheaper two-wheel drive model limits the appeal of the Solterra”, the What Car? team explains, “and that’s before discussing the convenience of Toyota’s larger dealer network.”

    Parker‘s Tom Wiltshire argues that neither the Solterra or bZ4X “is among the best electric cars on sale at their price point”. The Subaru’s battery range and charging speeds are nothing to shout about when compared to the rest of the increasingly crowded electric SUV market, and rivals offer more room in the boot too.

    That said, AutoTrader‘s Dan Trent concludes that the SUV is still a “large and spacious car perfectly suited to its family SUV role”, while Top Gear‘s Paul Horrell adds that, should you be looking for off-road ability and long-term reliability, the Solterra is certainly worth considering.

    As of May 2023, the Subaru Solterra holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 12 reviews published by UK automotive titles. This is still a new model, however, and we expect to see more reviews published in coming months. That could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    Solterra highlights

    • Comfortable driving experience
    • Tech-laden interior
    • All-wheel drive as standard
    • Capable off-roader

    Solterra lowlights

    • Average range and charging speeds
    • Rivals offer more boot space
    • No entry-level two-wheel drive model
    • Toyota bZ4X comes with a longer warranty

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £49,995 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Subaru Solterra front view | Expert Rating
    Subaru Solterra rear view | Expert Rating
    Subaru Solterra interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Move Electric

    +

    Parkers

    +

    RAC

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 88%
    Child protection: 87%
    Vulnerable road users: 79%
    Safety assist: 91%

    The Subaru Solterra has not be specifically tested by crash tests Euro NCAP. Instead, it shares the five-star safety rating awarded to the structurally identical Toyota bZ4X SUV.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of May 2023, the Subaru Solterra has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of May 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Subaru Solterra to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Solterra, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Subaru Solterra, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iVTesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4XVolkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    More news, reviews and information about the Subaru Solterra at The Car Expert

    Five-star crash test results for 15 new cars

    Five-star crash test results for 15 new cars

    Subaru Solterra unveiled as brand’s first EV

    Subaru Solterra unveiled as brand’s first EV

    First Subaru EV to be called Solterra

    First Subaru EV to be called Solterra

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

