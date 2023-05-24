Summary

The Subaru Solterra is a mid-size five-door SUV, and the first fully-electric model to join the Subaru family, which went on sale in the UK in spring 2023.

The Solterra is essentially the same vehicle as the all-electric Toyota bZ4X SUV, which went on sale more than a year earlier than Subaru’s verision. However, unlike the Toyota, the Subaru is only available in the more expensive all-wheel drive format, which has led to some criticism from the motoring media.

“The lack of a cheaper two-wheel drive model limits the appeal of the Solterra”, the What Car? team explains, “and that’s before discussing the convenience of Toyota’s larger dealer network.”

Parker‘s Tom Wiltshire argues that neither the Solterra or bZ4X “is among the best electric cars on sale at their price point”. The Subaru’s battery range and charging speeds are nothing to shout about when compared to the rest of the increasingly crowded electric SUV market, and rivals offer more room in the boot too.

That said, AutoTrader‘s Dan Trent concludes that the SUV is still a “large and spacious car perfectly suited to its family SUV role”, while Top Gear‘s Paul Horrell adds that, should you be looking for off-road ability and long-term reliability, the Solterra is certainly worth considering.

As of May 2023, the Subaru Solterra holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 12 reviews published by UK automotive titles. This is still a new model, however, and we expect to see more reviews published in coming months. That could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Solterra highlights Comfortable driving experience

Tech-laden interior

All-wheel drive as standard

Capable off-roader Solterra lowlights Average range and charging speeds

Rivals offer more boot space

No entry-level two-wheel drive model

Toyota bZ4X comes with a longer warranty

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £49,995 on-road Launched: Spring 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Subaru Solterra is an impressive, well rounded electric family SUV, but keys rivals offer substantially more range and boot space.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The angular looks are certainly distinctive, and the Solterra is a large and spacious car perfectly suited to its family SUV role.” (Dan Trent)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A hint of Subaru-typical capability doesn’t take this EV quite far enough.” (Matt Saunders)

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“If you are looking for an electric car with four-wheel drive, or you want something a bit different, the Subaru Solterra is worth a place on your shortlist. However, you can buy cheaper or quicker alternatives.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Subaru’s first EV is a well-rounded electric family SUV that’s surprisingly good to drive, but doesn’t match the practicality or range of the best in this class.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“We think we might prefer the Solterra to the bZ4X. The all-wheel-drive version of the Toyota is the best version, and that’s the default in the Subaru – and for less money, too. Granted, it’s not an affordable electric SUV, and nor is Subaru’s warranty quite as generous.” (Tom Ford)

Read review Move Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“We could copy and paste the BZ4X verdict here. Both come recommended, and are fairly evenly matched on price, so if you’re sold on them both, it’ll likely come down to whichever brand has a dealer closer to you.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.8 / 10

“The Solterra is in many ways a good choice. But we can’t see any reason to choose it over its Toyota bZ4X sibling – and neither model is among the best electric cars on sale at their price point.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s hard to find an EV that’s properly capable off-tarmac. For the time being, Subaru’s Solterra is probably as close as you’re going to get to a full-battery-powered model delivering that kind of capability to any great extent.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“This isn’t, all-in, an outstanding car. We suspect you’ll alight on the Solterra because you enjoy the looks, you want the off-road ability, you trust the brand’s reliability and you’ve a good relationship with the local dealer. And if you did, we wouldn’t criticise you at all.” (Paul Horrell)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The lack of a cheaper two-wheel drive model limits the appeal of the Solterra – and that’s before discussing the convenience of Toyota’s larger dealer network. If you’re looking for an electric SUV that can tackle some off-roading then the Subaru should be on your shortlist, but many rivals cost less and can go farther on a charge.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 88%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 79%

Safety assist: 91%

The Subaru Solterra has not be specifically tested by crash tests Euro NCAP. Instead, it shares the five-star safety rating awarded to the structurally identical Toyota bZ4X SUV.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2023, the Subaru Solterra has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Subaru Solterra to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Solterra, we’ll publish the score here.

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Subaru Solterra at The Car Expert

