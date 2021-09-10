fbpx

Expert Rating

Audi Q4 e-tron

Expert Rating

78%
Summary

Launched in 2021 and now on sale, the Audi Q4 e-tron is a new mid-sized electric SUV and is the fourth addition to Audi’s EV line-up.

Available in both SUV and Sportback versions, the Q4 e-tron built on one of Volkswagen Group’s dedicated electric vehicle platforms, just like the similarly sized Volkswagen ID.4 and the Skoda Enyaq.

The Audi Q4 e-tron offers plenty of choice, with two battery options and three power levels on offer. The entry level 125kW ’35’ and mid-range 150kW ’40’ versions both have a single electric motor driving the rear wheels, while the top-spec 220kW ’50’ models are powered by two electric motors that drive all four wheels.

As of September 2021, the Q4 e-tron has an Expert Rating of 78% based on 22 reviews. These reviews are mostly taken from the launch event, so the rating score may change over time as more media outlets drive all the different versions of the car on longer tests over local roads.

The Audi Q4 e-tron has been praised for its price point but criticised for its costly options packages, which can take the price up to more than £65,000. What Car? refers to the entry-level Q4 e-tron as “temptingly priced”, while Business Car is quick to note the “lofty pricing” of the ’50’ models.

The price of the Q4 e-tron undercuts some of its premium rivals, but a base price of £40,750 means that it does not qualify for the UK government’s £2,500 electric car grant.

The Q4 e-tron Sportback is mechanically identical to the more conventional SUV version, with the main difference being a more sharply raked roofline that sacrifices some boot space and rear headroom for slightly sleeker styling. Top Gear concludes that there’s little point opting for the Sportback variant of the Q4 e-tron, saying that “the Sportback e-tron gives you less for more”.

Overall, the Audi Q4 e-tron has had a lot of praise from across the media for its high levels of build quality, comfortable driving experience and roomy interior. Auto Express is impressed, suggesting that the Q4 e-tron will “become the German company’s biggest seller behind the A3 hatchback.”

Q4 e-tron highlights

  • Choice of power levels and battery sizes
  • Competitively priced entry level models
  • Cabin quality a step above rivals
  • Well-equipped and practical
  • Roomy interior

Q4 e-tron lowlights

  • Bland driving experience
  • Too many features are optional rather than standard
  • Cheapest models have a short battery range
  • Too expensive to qualify for the UK plug-in car grant
  • Sportback models have poor rear visibility

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £40,750 on-road

Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback (2021 onwards) - front view
Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback
Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback (2021 onwards) - rear view
Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback
Audi Q4 e-tron (2021 onwards) - interior view
Audi Q4 e-tron (2021 onwards) - front view
Audi Q4 e-tron
Audi Q4 e-tron (2021 onwards) - rear view
Audi Q4 e-tron

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2021

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

89%

CHILD OCCUPANT

66%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

80%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Audi Q4 e-tron has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Q4 e-tron is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi Q4 e-tron, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4Volvo XC40 Recharge

Electric crossovers are rapidly growing in number, and the Audi Q4 e-tron sits between a number of potential rivals that are slightly cheaper or slightly more expensive, or slightly smaller or slightly larger.

The Q4 e-tron faces ‘in-house’ competition from the Skoda Enyaq and the Volkswagen ID.4, while the pioneering Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro still offer good value. The Ford Mustang Mach E is more fun to drive, with top-spec models also offering comparable range, while the Mercedes-Benz EQA is based on an existing non-electric car and its batteries eat into the bootspace.

