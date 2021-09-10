Summary

Launched in 2021 and now on sale, the Audi Q4 e-tron is a new mid-sized electric SUV and is the fourth addition to Audi’s EV line-up.

Available in both SUV and Sportback versions, the Q4 e-tron built on one of Volkswagen Group’s dedicated electric vehicle platforms, just like the similarly sized Volkswagen ID.4 and the Skoda Enyaq.

The Audi Q4 e-tron offers plenty of choice, with two battery options and three power levels on offer. The entry level 125kW ’35’ and mid-range 150kW ’40’ versions both have a single electric motor driving the rear wheels, while the top-spec 220kW ’50’ models are powered by two electric motors that drive all four wheels.

As of September 2021, the Q4 e-tron has an Expert Rating of 78% based on 22 reviews. These reviews are mostly taken from the launch event, so the rating score may change over time as more media outlets drive all the different versions of the car on longer tests over local roads.

The Audi Q4 e-tron has been praised for its price point but criticised for its costly options packages, which can take the price up to more than £65,000. What Car? refers to the entry-level Q4 e-tron as “temptingly priced”, while Business Car is quick to note the “lofty pricing” of the ’50’ models.

The price of the Q4 e-tron undercuts some of its premium rivals, but a base price of £40,750 means that it does not qualify for the UK government’s £2,500 electric car grant.

The Q4 e-tron Sportback is mechanically identical to the more conventional SUV version, with the main difference being a more sharply raked roofline that sacrifices some boot space and rear headroom for slightly sleeker styling. Top Gear concludes that there’s little point opting for the Sportback variant of the Q4 e-tron, saying that “the Sportback e-tron gives you less for more”.

Overall, the Audi Q4 e-tron has had a lot of praise from across the media for its high levels of build quality, comfortable driving experience and roomy interior. Auto Express is impressed, suggesting that the Q4 e-tron will “become the German company’s biggest seller behind the A3 hatchback.”

Q4 e-tron highlights Choice of power levels and battery sizes

Competitively priced entry level models

Cabin quality a step above rivals

Well-equipped and practical

Roomy interior Q4 e-tron lowlights Bland driving experience

Too many features are optional rather than standard

Cheapest models have a short battery range

Too expensive to qualify for the UK plug-in car grant

Sportback models have poor rear visibility

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £40,750 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The all-electric Q4 e-tron SUV ticks all the boxes for family life: well-equipped, practical and relaxing to drive, it is expected to become the German company’s biggest seller behind the A3 hatchback.”

Read review Model reviewed: Sportback range

Score: 8 / 10

“For buyers not swayed by the more upright look of the regular Q4 e-tron SUV, the Sportback serves a purpose as a more stylish, eye-catching alternative. The 50 quattro drivetrain feels well executed too and goes some way to justifying its price increase over models with the single motor 40 drivetrain without sacrificing overall driving range.”

Read review Model reviewed: SUV range

Score: 9 / 10

“The Q4 e-tron is an impressive EV and one of the best cars on the MEB platform yet. It answers the issues of ride comfort, build quality and iffy infotainment that blight VW’s own ID models in a really appealing package with a decent real-world range, too.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Practical, pleasant, efficient – but not a superior premium product.”

Read review Model reviewed: Q4 Sportback 50 E-tron quattro

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q4 e-tron is well thought out and thoroughly well executed. It is not tremendously engaging to drive, but in top-of-the-line 50 E-tron guise, it delivers strong performance, responsive handling and a nicely refined ride. Its biggest drawcards, though, are its roomy interior, generous accommodation by class standards and, on initial impressions, overall quality.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Audi Q4 e-tron offers great build quality and long range, but high-end versions have lofty pricing.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q4 e-Tron hits the trendy new targets of EV ownership (range over power, charging speed over top speed) with aplomb. Its footprint is small enough for it to pass as planet-friendly urbanite and to calm the social acceptance watchdogs.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Audi Q4 e-tron is another accomplished electric car that will easily slot into customers’ lives, and it feels like a turning point for this German firm as it starts to make EVs more accessible.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Audi Q4 e-tron is the first affordable electric model from Audi, boasting an upmarket interior and design to help set it apart from rivals.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: SUV range

Score: 9 / 10

“The Audi Q4 e-tron is a plush, comfortable electric SUV with very competitive electric range. It is pricey though, and some optional extras should really be included as standard.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Q4 40 e-tron 77kWh battery

“The Audi Q4 e-tron does all the things it will need to in order to become one of Audi’s biggest sellers, especially with its impressive range figures.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: 40 Launch Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“Refined, spacious and good to drive, the Q4 e-tron is exactly the mass-market EV we expected Audi to make.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 220kWh battery S line

Score: 10 / 10

“The Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro is one of the best EVs that you can buy at the moment.”

Read review Model reviewed: Q4 40 e-tron 77kWh battery

Score: 8 / 10

“Audi is right to be bullish about its latest electric SUV. While the Q4 40 e-tron is the model that obviously makes the most sense, the choices of two battery options and three power levels gives some great choice to EV buyers that’s impossible to fault.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Audi’s premium electric SUV is expensive but lavishly kitted out. Its interior is almost unbeatable while a choice of drivetrains cater for a wide range of buyers.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Sportback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Sleeker version of Audi’s electric SUV drives well and looks good.”

Read review Model reviewed: SUV range

Score: 8 / 10

“Audi’s take on the electric family SUV is cool and classy.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 40 Launch Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“like the Q5, the Audi Q4 e-tron exudes levels of quality that most other manufacturers can’t reach. It’s quiet, refined, well screwed-together and looks impressive inside and out. It can be recharged quickly and if you buy the larger battery model, it’ll go a long way between charges, too.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Sportback range

Score: 8 / 10

“A coupe-ified SUV that isn’t massively less practical than the car on which it’s based. But you still want the SUV.”

Read review Model reviewed: SUV range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q4 e-tron truly heralds the next generation of electric vehicles – not because of any new technology, or space age looks, but rather in its overwhelming ordinariness.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Sportback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Put simply, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron gives you less for more. Despite having a higher price than the regular Q4 electric SUV, its body is lower, and therefore not as spacious inside.”

Read review Model reviewed: SUV range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q4 e-tron is temptingly priced for a premium-badged electric SUV, plus it’s a very comfortable, practical and classy choice.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2021 93% ADULT OCCUPANT 89% CHILD OCCUPANT 66% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 80% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Audi Q4 e-tron has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Q4 e-tron is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi Q4 e-tron, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

Electric crossovers are rapidly growing in number, and the Audi Q4 e-tron sits between a number of potential rivals that are slightly cheaper or slightly more expensive, or slightly smaller or slightly larger.

The Q4 e-tron faces ‘in-house’ competition from the Skoda Enyaq and the Volkswagen ID.4, while the pioneering Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro still offer good value. The Ford Mustang Mach E is more fun to drive, with top-spec models also offering comparable range, while the Mercedes-Benz EQA is based on an existing non-electric car and its batteries eat into the bootspace.

