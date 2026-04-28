Tech updates for Audi Q4 e-tron SUV

Audi has introduced an updated versions of its Q4 e-tron SUV and Q4 e-tron Sportback coupé-SUV, featuring battery range and charging speed upgrades, and on-board tech updates.

Powertrain changes

Audi says improvements to the electric motor and software have increased range, with the Q4 e-tron Sprt now capable of up to around 367 miles in certain configurations. Charging speeds have also been increased slightly, with a peak of up to 185kW on higher-spec ‘quattro’ models, allowing a 10% to 80% charge in around 27 minutes.

The Q4 e-tron also gains bidirectional charging, meaning it can power external devices (vehicle-to-load) and, in some markets, feed energy back into a home (vehicle-to-home). This is a first for an Audi model.

Inside, the layout has been updated with a new ‘digital stage’, combining an 12-inch driver display and 13-inch central touchscreen. An optional passenger display will also be available.

Audi has introduced a new infotainment system with:

Built-in apps and an app store

Voice control with ChatGPT AI integration

Wireless charging for multiple devices

Material quality and cabin design have also been revised, while practicality remains unchanged, with a 520-litre boot (up to 1,490 litres with seats folded).

Design and practicality

Exterior changes are relatively minor, consisting off updated lights and small styling tweaks. The Q4 remains available in both SUV and Sportback body styles, with two battery options (63kWh and 82kWh).

Practical upgrades include:

Increased towing capacity of up to 1,800kg (‘quattro’ models)

Motorised boot lid included as standard

Improved driver assistance systems

Pricing and availability

The updated range will become available to order in June, with first deliveries expected towards the end of Summer. Pricing will start at just over £46k for the SUV, with the Sportback coupé-SUV bodystyle costing £2k more across the range of available trims.

At the top end, the range extends to around £69k for the highest-spec ‘Vorsprung quattro’ model.