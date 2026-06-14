Summary
The Leapmotor B05 is a mid-sized electric hatchback due to launch in the summer of 2026.
The B05 is the fourth model in the Leapmotor family in the UK, joining the smaller T03 city car and the larger B10 and C10 SUVs. It’s broadly similar in size to cars like the MG 4 or Volkswagen ID.3, as well as Stellantis stablemates like the Peugeot E-308 and Vauxhall Astra Electric.
Initial reviews from the European media launch in June 2026 have been mixed. The B05 has been praised for its general comfort, equipment levels and value for money, but criticised for overly intrusive driver assistance systems. That has been a recurring issue on other Leapmotor models, and on some newer Chinese-brand cars more generally.
The B05 will only be available in one trim level and specification at launch. Although it is not eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant, Leapmotor has factored its own £1,500 ‘discount’ into the launch pricing.
B05 highlights
- Excellent value for money
- Comfortable ride
- Lots of cabin space
- It’s not yet another SUV!
B05 lowlights
- Driver assistance systems are very poor
- Touchscreen system is frustrating to use
- Boot size is not particularly large
- Handling and steering are not especially inspiring
Key specifications
Body style: Mid-sized hatchback
Powertrain: electric, battery-powered
Price: £30,495
Launched: Summer 2026
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“The Leapmotor B05 is quite close to being a very good car. It’s spacious and well-equipped for the money, but is let down by poor driver assistance systems and a frustrating touchscreen system. The good news is that both of those things should be fixable via software updates, so hopefully Leapmotor does it quickly.”
Score: 7 / 10Read full review
“The Leapmotor B05 is good value and is one of the best Chinese cars to drive, but the software is utterly infuriating.”
Score: 6 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The slightly generic look of the Leapmotor B05 is unlikely to put many off. While the all-digital interior isn’t class-leading, the high level of standard equipment is a plus, and the good passenger space compensates for a slightly small boot. However, the overly sensitive driver-assistance tech is a frustration, and detracts from what is already an anodyne driving experience.”
Author: Dave Humphreys
Read review
Car
Score: 8 / 10
“First impressions of the Leapmotor B05 aren’t bad at all. It’s a good – if not familiar – looking car on the outside, and on the inside it does just enough to feel interesting without being too utilitarian. It’s spacious too, but that doesn’t stop it handling like a dinghy; its chassis is resolved and when pushed it digs in rather than falls over.”
Author: Curtis Moldrich
Read review
Electrifying.com
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s crazy that a small family hatchback can be marketed as a bit of a left field lifestyle choice these days, but if the MPV is on its way back why can’t this work? The B05 is a dependable, sensible electric car with lots to like and a few things to tolerate.”
Author: Sam Burnett
Read review
Motoring Research
Score: 6 / 10
“The Leapmotor B05 offers space, comfort and strong value for money. But poorly calibrated safety assistance tech spoils the driving experience, relegating it to an also-ran in the family hatchback class.”
Author: Richard Aucock
Read review
Top Gear
Score: 6 / 10
“We wonder what Peugeot and Vauxhall bosses think of the Leapmotor B05. It goes further than their electric hatches and costs less.”
Author: Greg Potts
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
As of June 2026, the Leapmotor B05 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. We will update this page once testing has been undertaken.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of June 2026, the Leapmotor B05 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the B05 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|EV models
|300 miles
|B
|Electrical efficiency
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|EV models
|3.9 m/KWh
|C
The Leapmotor B05 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to the limited data we currently have available.
As of June 2026, we have battery range and electrical efficiency, but we don’t yet have insurance group ratings or servicing information. Check back again soon.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Leapmotor B05
|Overall rating
|C
|59%
|New car warranty duration
|4 years
|New car warranty mileage
|60,000 miles
|Battery warranty duration
|8 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|100,000 miles
Leapmotor’s new car warranty is slightly better than average, although not as good as many other new brands operating in the UK.
The duration is four years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the B05 has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Leapmotor B05
As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Leapmotor B05. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Leapmotor dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Leapmotor B05, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | DS 4 E-Tense | Fiat 600e | Hyundai Ioniq 3 | Kia EV4 | MG 4 | Mini Aceman | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot E-308 | Renault Megane E-Tech | Vauxhall Astra Electric | Volkswagen ID.3
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Leapmotor B05 at The Car Expert
Buy a Leapmotor B05
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Leapmotor B05, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Leapmotor B05
If you’re looking to lease a new Leapmotor B05, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Leapmotor B05
Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Flexible Vehicle Contracts.
Find out more