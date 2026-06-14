Summary

The Leapmotor B05 is a mid-sized electric hatchback due to launch in the summer of 2026.

The B05 is the fourth model in the Leapmotor family in the UK, joining the smaller T03 city car and the larger B10 and C10 SUVs. It’s broadly similar in size to cars like the MG 4 or Volkswagen ID.3, as well as Stellantis stablemates like the Peugeot E-308 and Vauxhall Astra Electric.

Initial reviews from the European media launch in June 2026 have been mixed. The B05 has been praised for its general comfort, equipment levels and value for money, but criticised for overly intrusive driver assistance systems. That has been a recurring issue on other Leapmotor models, and on some newer Chinese-brand cars more generally.

The B05 will only be available in one trim level and specification at launch. Although it is not eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant, Leapmotor has factored its own £1,500 ‘discount’ into the launch pricing.

B05 highlights Excellent value for money

Comfortable ride

Lots of cabin space

It’s not yet another SUV! B05 lowlights Driver assistance systems are very poor

Touchscreen system is frustrating to use

Boot size is not particularly large

Handling and steering are not especially inspiring

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized hatchback

Powertrain: electric, battery-powered Price: £30,495

Launched: Summer 2026



Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Leapmotor B05 is quite close to being a very good car. It’s spacious and well-equipped for the money, but is let down by poor driver assistance systems and a frustrating touchscreen system. The good news is that both of those things should be fixable via software updates, so hopefully Leapmotor does it quickly.” Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

“The Leapmotor B05 is good value and is one of the best Chinese cars to drive, but the software is utterly infuriating.” Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The slightly generic look of the Leapmotor B05 is unlikely to put many off. While the all-digital interior isn’t class-leading, the high level of standard equipment is a plus, and the good passenger space compensates for a slightly small boot. However, the overly sensitive driver-assistance tech is a frustration, and detracts from what is already an anodyne driving experience.”

Author: Dave Humphreys

Read review Car Score: 8 / 10

“First impressions of the Leapmotor B05 aren’t bad at all. It’s a good – if not familiar – looking car on the outside, and on the inside it does just enough to feel interesting without being too utilitarian. It’s spacious too, but that doesn’t stop it handling like a dinghy; its chassis is resolved and when pushed it digs in rather than falls over.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Electrifying.com Score: 7 / 10

“It’s crazy that a small family hatchback can be marketed as a bit of a left field lifestyle choice these days, but if the MPV is on its way back why can’t this work? The B05 is a dependable, sensible electric car with lots to like and a few things to tolerate.”

Author: Sam Burnett

Read review Motoring Research Score: 6 / 10

“The Leapmotor B05 offers space, comfort and strong value for money. But poorly calibrated safety assistance tech spoils the driving experience, relegating it to an also-ran in the family hatchback class.”

Author: Richard Aucock

Read review Top Gear Score: 6 / 10

“We wonder what Peugeot and Vauxhall bosses think of the Leapmotor B05. It goes further than their electric hatches and costs less.”

Author: Greg Potts

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of June 2026, the Leapmotor B05 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. We will update this page once testing has been undertaken.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2026, the Leapmotor B05 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the B05 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 300 miles B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.9 m/KWh C

The Leapmotor B05 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to the limited data we currently have available.

As of June 2026, we have battery range and electrical efficiency, but we don’t yet have insurance group ratings or servicing information. Check back again soon.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Leapmotor B05

Overall rating C 59% New car warranty duration 4 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Leapmotor’s new car warranty is slightly better than average, although not as good as many other new brands operating in the UK.

The duration is four years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the B05 has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Leapmotor B05

As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Leapmotor B05. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Leapmotor dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Leapmotor B05, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | DS 4 E-Tense | Fiat 600e | Hyundai Ioniq 3 | Kia EV4 | MG 4 | Mini Aceman | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot E-308 | Renault Megane E-Tech | Vauxhall Astra Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Leapmotor B05 at The Car Expert

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