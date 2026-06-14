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Leapmotor B05

Leapmotor B05 (2026 onwards) ER wallpaper

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Running Costs:

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New car score:

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Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Reliability Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Summary

The Leapmotor B05 is a mid-sized electric hatchback due to launch in the summer of 2026.

The B05 is the fourth model in the Leapmotor family in the UK, joining the smaller T03 city car and the larger B10 and C10 SUVs. It’s broadly similar in size to cars like the MG 4 or Volkswagen ID.3, as well as Stellantis stablemates like the Peugeot E-308 and Vauxhall Astra Electric.

Initial reviews from the European media launch in June 2026 have been mixed. The B05 has been praised for its general comfort, equipment levels and value for money, but criticised for overly intrusive driver assistance systems. That has been a recurring issue on other Leapmotor models, and on some newer Chinese-brand cars more generally.

The B05 will only be available in one trim level and specification at launch. Although it is not eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant, Leapmotor has factored its own £1,500 ‘discount’ into the launch pricing.

B05 highlights

  • Excellent value for money
  • Comfortable ride
  • Lots of cabin space
  • It’s not yet another SUV!

B05 lowlights

  • Driver assistance systems are very poor
  • Touchscreen system is frustrating to use
  • Boot size is not particularly large
  • Handling and steering are not especially inspiring

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized hatchback
Powertrain: electric, battery-powered

Price: £30,495
Launched: Summer 2026

Leapmotor B05 (2026 onwards) - front, dynamic
Leapmotor B05 (2026 onwards) - rear, dynamic
Leapmotor B05 (2026 onwards) - dashboard

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Leapmotor B05 is quite close to being a very good car. It’s spacious and well-equipped for the money, but is let down by poor driver assistance systems and a frustrating touchscreen system. The good news is that both of those things should be fixable via software updates, so hopefully Leapmotor does it quickly.”

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

Stuart Masson

“The Leapmotor B05 is good value and is one of the best Chinese cars to drive, but the software is utterly infuriating.”

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

More reviews

Auto Express

Car

Electrifying.com

Motoring Research

Top Gear

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of June 2026, the Leapmotor B05 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. We will update this page once testing has been undertaken.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2026, the Leapmotor B05 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the B05 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

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Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models300 milesB
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.9 m/KWhC

The Leapmotor B05 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to the limited data we currently have available.

As of June 2026, we have battery range and electrical efficiency, but we don’t yet have insurance group ratings or servicing information. Check back again soon.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Leapmotor B05

Overall ratingC59%
New car warranty duration4 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Leapmotor’s new car warranty is slightly better than average, although not as good as many other new brands operating in the UK.

The duration is four years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the B05 has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Leapmotor B05

As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Leapmotor B05. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Leapmotor dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Leapmotor B05, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | DS 4 E-Tense | Fiat 600e | Hyundai Ioniq 3 | Kia EV4 | MG 4 | Mini Aceman | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot E-308 | Renault Megane E-Tech | Vauxhall Astra Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Leapmotor B05 at The Car Expert

All-electric Leapmotor B05 hatchback arriving in July

All-electric Leapmotor B05 hatchback arriving in July

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