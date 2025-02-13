Summary
The Kia EV4 is a mid-size electric saloon that is set to arrive in the UK in the second half of 2025. The images shown here are of the EV4 concept, but the production version will apparently look broadly similar.
The EV4 will be one of two new Kia electric vehicles launching in 2025 – along with the EV5, which is a mid-sized SUV to sit between the EV3 and EV9.
Kia has released very little news about the EV4 as of February 2025, so keep checking back in coming months as we continue to build this page with more information.
Pricing has not yet been announced, but it’s likely to start at about £40K in line with similar electric saloons from other brands.
Key specifications
Body style: Mid-sized saloon
Engines: electric, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive
Price: TBA
UK launch: Autumn 2025
Image gallery
Media reviews
The first media reviews of the Kia EV4 are likely to appear in the summer and autumn of 2025. Keep checking back for the latest updates.
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of February 2025, the Kia EV4 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of February 2025, the Kia EV4 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EV4 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Kia EV4. Check back again closer to the vehicle’s UK launch.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
The Kia EV4 is a brand-new model so we won’t have any meaningful reliability data for years to come.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EV4, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Kia EV4
The Kia EV4 has not yet been launched in the UK, so no recalls have yet been issued for this model.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Kia dealer.
