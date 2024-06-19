Summary
The Ford Explorer is a five-door electric SUV that will soon arrive in UK dealerships – not to be confused with the larger US version of the Explorer which is now in its seventh generation.
Built on the same foundations as the Volkswagen ID.4, this Explorer model is designed for Europe and is the fruit of a collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen that the brands say combines “German engineering” with the Ford’s “iconic American SUV design”. The SUV has received a warm initial reception from the British motoring media, and has accumulated some good review scores so far.
It’s a little early for us to pass judgement, though. While there are reviews already published on the new Explorer, we currently don’t have any safety, emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Ford an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
Explorer highlights
- Competitive battery range
- Balanced handling
- Well-equipped as standard
Explorer lowlights
- Rivals offer a larger boot
- Interior is a bit cheap in places
- Rather steep UK pricing
Key specifications
Body style: Mid-sized SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £39,875 on-road
Launching: 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Efficient with long range figures, a practical interior and a well-judged driving experience, it can mix-it with the top mid-size electric SUVs on today’s market. Only some ambitious pricing and a few control interface niggles really hold it back.”
Author: Paul Barker
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Superior to all major rivals to drive, the Tesla included, and recognisable as a Ford.”
Author: Mark Tisshaw
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Why this rather than an ID. 4? For our money it looks better. It loses out on boot space but it drives in a more engaging way and rides in a more composed manner.”
Author: Colin Overland
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Explorer is Ford’s second all-electric model. It will offer competitive range in a handsome package, but doesn’t really move the game on.”
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“One of the best cars in the class to drive, and it’ll be peachy to live with as a family car. There are rivals that cost less and have longer warranties, but the Ford is still really recommendable.”
Author: Vicky Parrott
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Explorer is better to drive than its Volkswagen ID 4 sister, plus its interior offers more wow factor and our favourite version can cover more than 300 miles between charges in real-world conditions.”
Author: Steve Huntingford
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of June 2024, the Ford Explorer has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of June 2024, the Ford Explorer has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Explorer is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of June 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Explorer to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Explorer, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of June 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Ford Explorer. Check back again soon.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Ford Explorer, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volvo EX40 | Volkswagen ID.4
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Ford Explorer at The Car Expert
