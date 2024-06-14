Summary

The Mini Aceman is a compact five-door electric SUV/crossover and the upcoming replacement for the Mini Clubman that is scheduled to arrive on UK roads in November 2024.

First unveiled as a concept model back in 2022, Mini is now taking the small family car to market this year, and will be hoping that it can challenge the sales of the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric, Jeep Avenger and MG 4 in the increasingly competitive small electric family car category.

Based on the same foundations as the new fourth-generation Mini Cooper Electric, the Aceman will sit between that model and the larger all-electric Countryman SUV in the brand’s refreshed model line-up.

Now available to pre-order with two battery-powered powertrains to choose from, reviewers are yet to get their hands on the Aceman, and we currently don’t have the car’s safety, emissions and running cost data to share with you. Once we have this information, including review scores, this information will be published here – check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £31,800 on-road Launching: Late 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

As of June 2024, we don’t have any reviews of the new Mini Aceman – UK reviewers are yet to get their hands on the model. As soon as we have enough reviews to generating a rating, we’ll publish them here.

As of June 2024, the Mini Aceman has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

As of June 2024, the Mini Aceman has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

As of June 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mini Aceman to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Aceman, we’ll publish the results here.

As of June 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mini Aceman. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini Aceman, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW iX1 | Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | Fiat 600e | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro EV | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG 4 | Mini Cooper Electric | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Peugeot e-308 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volvo EX30

