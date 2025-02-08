Make and model: Mini Aceman

Introduction

The newest addition to the Mini range is the Aceman, positioned between Cooper and Countryman models. The modern iteration of the Mini brand means some of its models now venture into the SUV segment to offer greater practicality than the tin boxes the brand became known for.

While Cooper and Countryman models are available with petrol and electric powertrains, the Aceman will only be offered as an electric vehicle (EV). Three versions are available to offer different range levels depending on driver requirements.

As of February 2025, the Mini Aceman has a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 69%. That’s down on the Cooper Electric (A, 74%) and Countryman Electric (A, 73%), but still a decent score overall.

What is the Mini Aceman?

Mini describes the Aceman as a crossover which essentially means it rides higher than a typical hatchback but doesn’t quite position you high enough to be classed as a proper SUV. It would be hard to ever pitch a brand called Mini as an SUV manufacturer, so its models will always be somewhat limited in size. Leaning into what Minis have traditionally been ideal for, the Aceman is suited to city driving and features an all-electric powertrain.

In the electric crossover segment, you could also consider the likes of the BMW iX1, Citroën ë-C4, Cupra Born, Fiat 600e and Honda e:Ny1. Other competitors include the Hyundai Kona Electric, Renault Mégane E-Tech and the Volvo EX30.

First impressions

The Aceman feels very much part of the Mini family despite being a brand-new model. Its size means it sits between the Cooper and Countryman in Mini’s lineup. Since the Aceman will only be available with an electric powertrain, its grille is closed off. Externally, its styling is very similar to the Countryman with a familiar headlight design and stance.

Inside, the Aceman benefits from Mini’s modern interior design. This features a high-quality circular OLED touchscreen in the centre that controls the infotainment system. The dash and door panels focus on textured fabrics – Mini is one of the few manufacturers that has maintained and prioritised a quirky cabin. In between the passenger and driver’s seat there’s a pair of cup holders, a tray to hold your phone and a small box for other bits and bobs.

We like: Fun interior design

We don’t like: No physical climate control buttons

What do you get for your money?

The Mini Aceman range is split into three power outputs and three trim options. The Aceman E and SE are both available with Classic, Exclusive and Sport trim levels while the John Cooper Works version is only specified with the Sport trim.

The entry-level to the range is the Aceman E which comes with a 43kWh battery. Aceman E has an official range of up to 192 miles and starts from £32K. The main differences between trim levels focus on exterior styling and which paint colour options are available. Classic comes with 17-inch wheels, a choice of two wheel designs and three paint options. Exclusive trim ups this to six paint colours, three wheel designs and 18-inch wheels with the option of 19-inch rims. Sport has John Cooper Works styling and colour accents and a rear spoiler.

SE has a 54kWh battery which offers up to 251 miles of range. With the Classic trim, SE starts from £36K, rising to £40K for Sport trim.

At the top of the range, the John Cooper Works model also has a 54kWh battery and up to 242 miles of range. In its standard specification, the John Cooper Works Aceman starts at £41K.

Both SE and John Cooper Works versions can accept charging at fast chargers up to 90kW. The Aceman E is only capable of charging at a rate of up to 70kW.

The Aceman comes with a three-year / unlimited mileage warranty.

We like: Simple power and trim levels

We don’t like: Limited charging speeds

What’s the Mini Aceman like inside?

The focal point of the interior is the huge circular display. It injects some fun into the cabin design with different display modes depending on your mood and interesting graphics to make the system much more engaging than comparatively boring alternatives. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included as standard as well. The only downside is a lot of functions are housed within the screen so climate controls and standard infotainment features require some familiarisation to make them easily findable on the move.

In the Aceman E model, unless you specify the £2K Level 1 package, the central screen is also home to the speedo. For the other models and with the Level 1 pack, a head-up display is included which sits on top of the dashboard. The display projects information onto a small upright panel which means unlike typical head-up displays, the information doesn’t disappear if you wear polarised sunglasses and if you move position, it’s still easy to see the display.

When it comes to parking, all versions have parking sensors and a rear-view camera so you get a better view of what’s behind you. In the back seats, head and legroom should be enough for most passengers, including tall adults. Five doors also makes the rear passenger compartment easier to access than the three-door Mini Cooper.

Boot space feels a bit small compared to the Fiat 600e and the Cupra Born but it’s closely matched to the Kia Soul EV.

We like: Funky and useable interior space

We don’t like: Boot is smaller than rivals

What’s under the bonnet?

The Aceman E comes with a 43kWh battery capable of 181hp and 290Nm of torque. This gives the entry-level version a 0 to 62mph time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed limited to 99mph.

SE has a 54kWh battery with 215hp and 330Nm of torque. This version is quicker with a 0 to 62mph time of 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 105mph. Range also increases from 192 miles to 251 miles.

The John Cooper Works model has the same battery as the SE version. Power is upped to 254hp and 350Nm of torque, which cuts the 0 to 62mph time to 6.4 seconds. Given this version is more powerful, range suffers slightly, dropping to an official maximum of 242 miles.

What’s the Mini Aceman like to drive?

Even in the E version, the Aceman feels quick off the line and fun to drive. The suspension setup is reasonably firm which makes it better suited to city driving as it can feel bouncy on country roads. When you put your foot down a theme tune of whirring noises begins which adds some audible interest to the acceleration experience. While the noises add a bit of excitement to the situation, they can be turned off if they get annoying after a while.

Below the screen there’s an ‘experiences’ button which is a pleasingly tactile way to switch between driving modes. There’s three modes that change the driving experience, Core, Go-Kart and Green. Each has accompanying graphical changes on the screen and there are various other modes to choose from that just change the colour and theme of the display. For the vast majority of daily driving, Core mode will be sufficient.

As part of the Aceman’s safety suite, the car has advanced braking technology. The vehicle can control its braking response based on the situation. When approaching a parked car, for example, when you lift off the accelerator, the car initiates what feels like a regenerative braking response to slow the vehicle. The same happens when approaching cyclists, it automatically starts slowing down. When the car is travelling downhill, you can feel it controlling its speed so it doesn’t keep rolling progressively faster. In some scenarios, this is a useful feature but it takes a while to get used to as it can feel like it’s responding prematurely.

We like: All versions feel quick

We don’t like: Bouncy ride on country roads

Verdict

Mini is one of the few manufacturers that has created a distinct personality for its new models, and the Aceman is no different. Its round display screen, interesting use of materials inside and playful electric soundtrack make the Aceman effortlessly likeable. There’s a good amount of technology and safety features packaged in without causing any interference with the driving experience.

As an all-electric model, it’s pricier than the Clubman it’s replacing but closely matched with rivals. There are similar EVs in this price range that offer more space and longer ranges, but the Aceman is not designed to be the most practical option in this segment. Since it’s expected to hold its value reasonably well, there should be some competitive PCP offers available as well.

Key specifications

Model tested: Mini Aceman E Classic

Price as tested: £34,350

Engine: 130kW electric motor

Range: 192 miles Power: 181 hp

Torque: 290 Nm

Top speed: 99 mph

0-62 mph: 7.9 seconds CO2 emissions: 0 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: No rating yet

TCE Expert Rating: B (69%)

