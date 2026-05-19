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Seven-seat BYD Ti7 set for UK arrival

BYD has confirmed that its new Ti7 SUV is coming to the UK, giving the Chinese brand its first seven-seat flagship model for British buyers

BYD Ti7

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by Sean Rees

BYD has confirmed that its new Ti7 SUV is coming to the UK, giving the rapidly growing Chinese brand its first seven-seat flagship model for British buyers.

The large plug-in hybrid SUV is aimed squarely at family buyers looking for something more rugged and premium than a conventional family-friendly SUV – a leftfield alternative to the Land Rover Defender, Hyundai Santa Fe and Volvo XC90.

At over five metres long, the boxy Ti7 is significantly larger than most SUVs currently sold by BYD in the UK and will sit at the top of the brand’s lineup when it arrives later this year. BYD has also confirmed the UK model will feature three rows of seating and a large boot.

Powered by BYD’s DM-p plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors driving all four wheels, the Ti7 has surprisingly strong performance for such a large SUV, with BYD claiming a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.8 seconds and an electric-only travel range of up to 79 miles.

That electric range is particularly significant because it comfortably exceeds many rival plug-in hybrids. For context, a Land Rover Defender P400e manages around 27 miles officially, while even newer rivals such as the Volvo XC90 T8 sit closer to 40 to 50 miles.

What makes the Ti7 different?

Although it will wear BYD badges in the UK, the model is actually based on the Fangchengbao Ti7 sold in China — part of BYD’s more premium, lifestyle-focused sub-brand.

That should mean a more luxurious interior and higher levels of technology than existing BYD models sold here. While full UK specifications are still under wraps, overseas versions feature:

  • Large touchscreen displays
  • Premium “smart cockpit” technology
  • Advanced driver assistance systems
  • Optional LiDAR-based safety tech in some markets

UK launch expected later this year

BYD says full UK pricing and specifications will be announced in the coming weeks, but the Ti7 is expected to arrive in Britain before the end of 2026. Pricing has not yet been confirmed.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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