Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Skoda Karoq range bolstered by new Design Edition trim

Skoda is expanding the Karoq SUV range with a new mid-range 'Design Edition' model which will become available to order in July

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Skoda is expanding the Karoq SUV range with a new Design Editionmodel, positioned between the existing SE Editionand SE L Editiontrims.

Available to order in the UK from the start of July, the new version adds sportier styling and extra equipment for £650 more than the standard SE Edition. First customer deliveries are expected by the end of July.

The Design Edition introduces a largely cosmetic list of alterations, with 18-inch black alloy wheels, black exterior trim and roof rails, black Skoda and Karoq badging, and an extended rear spoiler.

Inside, the SUV comes with the brand’s ‘Lodge’ interior design with black fabric upholstery, alongside a strong standard equipment list. Features include:

  • Heated front seats
  • Heated leather steering wheel
  • Ten-inch Virtual Cockpit display
  • Rear-view parking camera
  • Keyless entry and start
  • Satellite navigation with an eight-inch touchscreen

Drive Mode Select with an ECO setting is also included as standard.

Buyers can choose between two petrol engines:

  • A 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 116hp with a six-speed manual gearbox
  • A 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 150hp, available with either a manual or seven-speed automatic transmission

Pricing starts at over £31k for the 1.0-litre petrol manual version, rising to over £34k for the 1.5-litre petrol automatic.

The Skoda Karoq currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 61%. It gets good grades for its media review scores and low running costs, but its CO2 emissions are now only average. In addition, its safety rating has now expired due to age and Skoda’s new car warranty offering is poor.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved