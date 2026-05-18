Skoda Karoq range bolstered by new Design Edition trim

Skoda is expanding the Karoq SUV range with a new ‘Design Edition‘ model, positioned between the existing ‘SE Edition‘ and ‘SE L Edition‘ trims.

Available to order in the UK from the start of July, the new version adds sportier styling and extra equipment for £650 more than the standard SE Edition. First customer deliveries are expected by the end of July.

The Design Edition introduces a largely cosmetic list of alterations, with 18-inch black alloy wheels, black exterior trim and roof rails, black Skoda and Karoq badging, and an extended rear spoiler.

Inside, the SUV comes with the brand’s ‘Lodge’ interior design with black fabric upholstery, alongside a strong standard equipment list. Features include:

Heated front seats

Heated leather steering wheel

Ten-inch Virtual Cockpit display

Rear-view parking camera

Keyless entry and start

Satellite navigation with an eight-inch touchscreen

Drive Mode Select with an ECO setting is also included as standard.

Buyers can choose between two petrol engines:

A 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 116hp with a six-speed manual gearbox

A 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 150hp, available with either a manual or seven-speed automatic transmission

Pricing starts at over £31k for the 1.0-litre petrol manual version, rising to over £34k for the 1.5-litre petrol automatic.