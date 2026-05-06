Everything you need to know about Chevrolet

The name Chevrolet is one of the oldest in the car world, but it means very different things on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

In the USA, Chevrolet is one of the best-known brands within General Motors (GM), responsible for models such as the Camaro and Corvette that have become part of American car culture.

In Europe and specifically the UK, Chevrolet’s history has been far less successful. Attempts to sell both Chevrolet and its more upmarket sister brand Cadillac have come and gone over the years, often with little lasting impact.

GM’s decision to rebadge Korean-built Daewoo models as Chevrolets briefly gave the brand a higher profile in Britain during the 2000s, but sales never really took off and Chevrolet withdrew from Europe in 2015.

Now the company is trying again, although in a very different way. A new UK arm of GM Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has been created to import selected Chevrolet and Cadillac models, while Chevrolet Corvette Europe continues to sell the latest Corvette through a small network of specialist dealers.

So who or what is Chevrolet?

Chevrolet’s history goes back to 1911, named after one of its founders, racing driver Louis Chevrolet. GM acquired Chevrolet in 1918 and the brand quickly became central to the company’s growth in the United States.

Through much of the 20th century, Chevrolet occupied the more affordable end of the GM range. Models such as the Corvette sports car and Camaro helped give the brand a much stronger identity in the post-war years, while the brand expanded globally during the late 20th century.

The UK story was more complicated. GM already had Vauxhall as its mainstream British brand, so Chevrolet never established a major official presence here. Cars such as the Camaro and Corvette were available through specialist importers, but mostly in left-hand drive.

That changed after GM took over the struggling Korean car company Daewoo. From 2005 onwards, Daewoo models sold in Europe were rebranded as Chevrolets. Cars such as the Lacetti and Cruze briefly gave Chevrolet a larger presence in the UK market, but sales remained modest and GM withdrew the brand from Europe in 2015.

Chevrolet never entirely disappeared from the UK, however. Corvette sales continued through specialist dealer groups and, in 2026, GM launched GMSV UK to import selected Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC models for British customers.

When did Chevrolet launch in the UK?

The latest version of Chevrolet’s UK return is only just beginning.

London-based importer Clive Sutton has been appointed to oversee the launch of GMSV UK and establish a dealer network. The company has imported American vehicles into Britain for decades, but now operates as an official GM partner rather than an independent importer.

That means vehicles sold through GMSV UK come with full manufacturer backing, including a three-year unlimited-mileage new car warranty, servicing support and access to genuine GM parts and accessories.

At the time of writing, Clive Sutton’s own London showroom is the only confirmed GMSV UK outlet, although the company plans to appoint additional dealer groups around the country.

Somewhat confusingly, Corvette sales are handled separately through Chevrolet Corvette Europe, which already works with established dealer groups in several parts of the UK.

What models does Chevrolet have and what else is coming?

The initial GMSV UK line-up focuses on large American SUVs and pick-ups rather than mainstream family cars.

The Chevrolet Suburban is a seven-seat SUV measuring more than 5.7 metres long and powered by a 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine producing 420hp. Prices start at around £100K.

Sitting just below it is the slightly smaller Chevrolet Tahoe, also available with the same V8 engine and seven seats. Prices start at around £86K.

Chevrolet also offers the Silverado pick-up, available in several versions and priced from around £66K.

Meanwhile, Corvette buyers have a choice of three versions of Chevrolet’s sports car. The standard Corvette Stingray uses a mid-mounted V8 engine producing 482hp and is available as either a coupe or convertible. Above it sits the hybrid-assisted E-Ray, while the track-focused Z06 delivers 646hp from a 5.5-litre V8 engine. Unlike the SUVs and pick-ups, all Corvette models are now available in right-hand drive.

Future UK Chevrolet plans are expected to continue focusing on specialist American models rather than mainstream European-style family cars.

Where can I try a Chevrolet car?

At present, Chevrolet’s UK dealer network is still very small. As of April 2026, Clive Sutton’s showroom in St John’s Wood, London, is the only confirmed GMSV UK outlet. The company says it plans to appoint additional dealer groups around the country.

Corvette buyers currently have a wider choice, with official dealers located in Manchester, Birmingham, Colchester, Glasgow and Shrewsbury, through groups including Arnold Clark, Lookers, Grange and Greenhous.

What makes Chevrolet different to the rest?

Chevrolet’s current UK strategy is built around large, unapologetically American vehicles. These are big SUVs, pick-ups and V8-powered sports cars aimed at buyers who actively want something different from the European mainstream.

That also means high running costs. Most of the larger Chevrolet and Cadillac models currently being imported are heavy vehicles with large petrol engines, so fuel economy and CO 2 emissions are unlikely to appeal to cost-conscious buyers.

A fascinating Chevrolet fact to tell your friends

The Chevrolet Suburban has been on sale continuously since 1935, making it one of the longest-running model names in automotive history. The current model now on sale in the UK is the 12th generation, which was launched in 2021. 1935 Chevrolet Suburban

Summary

Chevrolet and its various related GM brands have tried and failed to crack the UK market before, mainly by trying to offer cars that were just like those of their rivals. Now the company is going down the route of emphasising all of the very American aspects it’s renowned for.

This latest attempt is very different from the Daewoo-era strategy of competing directly with mainstream family hatchbacks and saloons. Instead, Chevrolet is leaning heavily into large SUVs, pick-ups and V8-powered sports cars that stand apart from most European rivals.

Chevrolet is unlikely to become a mainstream UK brand any time soon. But for buyers who actively want something American, that may be precisely the point.

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