fbpx

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

(2024 - present)

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

54
%
D

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

83
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

29
%
E

Running Costs:

15
%
E

Warranty Rating:

17
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

54
%
D

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

83
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

29
%
E

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

15
%
E

Summary

The Chevrolet Corvette is a V8-powered mid-engined American supercar. Available as either a coupé or hard-top convertible, these Stingray versions are the lead-in models of the eighth-generation (C8) Corvette range, below the E-Ray hybrid and range-topping Z06.

Although Chevrolet decided to pull the plug on its UK operations over a decade ago, the brand has offered limited numbers of its Corvette in right-hand drive to British supercar enthusiasts for a few years now, selling versions of the sports car through third party dealers Lumen Automotive and Arnold Clark.

Described by The Car Expert’s own Stuart Masson as a “genuinely impressive sports car” that is “enormously fun to drive at any speed”, the British motoring media has given the Stingray a warm reception, particularly due to its more value-for-money pricing when compared to high-performance alternatives from European brands.

“Pricing has risen significantly from when it first reached showrooms”, Car’s Yousuf Ashraf points out, “but that still puts the C8 usefully cheaper than a basic Porsche 911.”

The Top Gear team also praises the eighth-generation Corvette for its improvements over the previous iteration. “Where the C7 rips and snorts its way down the road, the C8 is a pool of quiet – almost silent – calm. When you speed up, the C7’s brutish, sometimes wayward, mix of under and oversteer is replaced in the C8 by a delicate mix of clear, swift and linear responses.”

As of October 2025, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 54%. Despite the sports car’s positive set of review scores, this overall rating is hindered by very high running costs, high emissions and rather basic warranty cover.

Corvette Stingray highlights

  • Exhilarating V8 performance and nimble handling
  • Both comfortable and very quick
  • Cheaper to buy than European equivalents

Corvette Stingray lowlights

  • Limited availablity
  • Hit-and-miss interior ergonomics
  • High running costs

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-engined coupé and hard-top convertible
Engines: petrol
Price: From £74,200 on-road

Launched (UK): Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray front view | Expert Rating
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray rear view | Expert Rating
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a genuinely impressive sports car, offering plenty of performance without any pretensions. It’s well equipped, it’s enormously fun to drive at any speed and you get a lot more car for your money than with European brands.”

Model reviewed: Stingray convertible

Score: 8.2 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

Stuart Masson

“The notion of an all-American sports car has long been defined by the bonus that it generally comes in at a far lower price point than its European rivals, and in the case of the new Corvette C8 Stingray, that’s no exception – even if it is significantly more expensive than it once was.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Evo

Yousuf Ashraf

More reviews

Auto Express

Car

Daily Mirror

Parkers

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2025, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to undergo crash testing.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2025, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has not been assessed by Green NCAP. Again, we’re not expecting it to happen anytime soon – so you’ll just have to imagine how eco-friendly an 6.2-litre V8 petrol sports car (albeit a ‘E-Ray’ plug-in hybrid) is likely to be.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models24 mpgE
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models277 g/kmE
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is understandably a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While we are yet to receive servicing and maintenance cost estimations for the sports car, the Corvette’s thirsty 6.2-litre V8 engine has average fuel consumption of 24mpg. The car’s insurance premiums are also in the most expensive bracket, which is to be expected of a sports car with a steep price tag and limited availablity.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Chevrolet, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Chevrolet Corvette

Overall ratingE17%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles

Chevrolet’s new car warranty (provided by third party dealerships) is lower than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Corvette. The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles.

Warranty on a used Chevrolet Corvette

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Chevrolet Corvette Stingray from one of Chevrolet’s chosen third-party dealerships in the UK, you are likely to get a minimum 12-month warranty included. This may vary however.
  • If you are buying a used Chevrolet Corvette from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Chevrolet Corvette

As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Chevrolet Corvette. However, recall information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local third-party Chevrolet dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Chevrolet Corvette, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin Vantage | Bentley Continental GTFerrari SF90 Stradale | Lamborghini Temarario | Maserati MC20 | McLaren Artura | McLaren 750S | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911 Turbo

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Chevrolet brand at The Car Expert

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray makes UK debut

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray makes UK debut

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray review

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray review

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 now available in UK

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 now available in UK

GM to axe Chevrolet brand in Europe

GM to axe Chevrolet brand in Europe

The top five electric vehicles in the United Kingdom

The top five electric vehicles in the United Kingdom

Chevrolet Corvette changes to middle lane

Chevrolet Corvette changes to middle lane

The greatest cars from Stan Lee’s cinematic legacy

The greatest cars from Stan Lee’s cinematic legacy

Buy a Chevrolet Corvette

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Chevrolet Corvette, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Subscribe to a Chevrolet Corvette

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Just Vehicle Solutions logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers bidding on your car. Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a genuinely impressive sports car with pricing that undercuts its European supercar rivals.Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved