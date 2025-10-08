Summary

The Chevrolet Corvette is a V8-powered mid-engined American supercar. Available as either a coupé or hard-top convertible, these Stingray versions are the lead-in models of the eighth-generation (C8) Corvette range, below the E-Ray hybrid and range-topping Z06.

Although Chevrolet decided to pull the plug on its UK operations over a decade ago, the brand has offered limited numbers of its Corvette in right-hand drive to British supercar enthusiasts for a few years now, selling versions of the sports car through third party dealers Lumen Automotive and Arnold Clark.

Described by The Car Expert’s own Stuart Masson as a “genuinely impressive sports car” that is “enormously fun to drive at any speed”, the British motoring media has given the Stingray a warm reception, particularly due to its more value-for-money pricing when compared to high-performance alternatives from European brands.

“Pricing has risen significantly from when it first reached showrooms”, Car’s Yousuf Ashraf points out, “but that still puts the C8 usefully cheaper than a basic Porsche 911.”

The Top Gear team also praises the eighth-generation Corvette for its improvements over the previous iteration. “Where the C7 rips and snorts its way down the road, the C8 is a pool of quiet – almost silent – calm. When you speed up, the C7’s brutish, sometimes wayward, mix of under and oversteer is replaced in the C8 by a delicate mix of clear, swift and linear responses.”

As of October 2025, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 54%. Despite the sports car’s positive set of review scores, this overall rating is hindered by very high running costs, high emissions and rather basic warranty cover.

Corvette Stingray highlights Exhilarating V8 performance and nimble handling

Both comfortable and very quick

Cheaper to buy than European equivalents Corvette Stingray lowlights Limited availablity

Hit-and-miss interior ergonomics

High running costs

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-engined coupé and hard-top convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £74,200 on-road Launched (UK): Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a genuinely impressive sports car, offering plenty of performance without any pretensions. It’s well equipped, it’s enormously fun to drive at any speed and you get a lot more car for your money than with European brands.” Model reviewed: Stingray convertible Score: 8.2 / 10 Read full review

“The notion of an all-American sports car has long been defined by the bonus that it generally comes in at a far lower price point than its European rivals, and in the case of the new Corvette C8 Stingray, that’s no exception – even if it is significantly more expensive than it once was.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Z51 Stingray convertible

Score: 9 / 10

“There are several key things you should know about the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible. One, it’s available in right-hand drive for the first time. Two, it’s mid-engined and at £79,200 costs an awful lot less than most similarly configured rivals from Europe. Three, it’s a damn good car to drive compared with any European rival, at any price point. And four, unlike previous Corvettes, it’s also well made and feels like a class act inside.”

Author: Steve Sutcliffe

Read review Model reviewed: Z51 Stingray coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Chevrolet Corvette has switched from a front to mid-engine layout, and in the process makes itself a more credible supercar challenger. Chevrolet’s familiar V8 remains, but has been tweaked to produce more power – and while there’s no manual gearbox, the C8 offers bags of character, a comfortable ride and limpet-like grip.”

Author: Tony Quiroga

Read review Car Score: 8 / 10

“It feels like the right time for the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray to make a properly global debut. It does its best to span being a two-door grand tourer, eye-popping pose-mobile and properly sorted sports car all in one machine. It’s imposing, dramatic, fast enough and represents great value for money looking at the list price.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Daily Mirror Score: 10 / 10

“The latest Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will put exotic and high performance motoring into the hands of a new audience with a car that won’t break the bank to run.”

Author: Colin Goodwin

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Stingray convertible

Score: 8.4 / 10

“C8 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is truly world-class.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review The Telegraph Score: 10 / 10

“While the Chevrolet Corvette has always been a formidable rival for sports car makers, this new mid-engined C8, officially available in right hand drive for the first time, is enough to keep them awake at night. Fast, practical, great looking and with its own brand of chassis balance and that rumbling V8, it also undercuts just about everything else on the market.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Score: 8 / 10

“New mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 is a revolution, not evolution.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2025, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to undergo crash testing.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2025, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has not been assessed by Green NCAP. Again, we’re not expecting it to happen anytime soon – so you’ll just have to imagine how eco-friendly an 6.2-litre V8 petrol sports car (albeit a ‘E-Ray’ plug-in hybrid) is likely to be.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 24 mpg E CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 277 g/km E Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is understandably a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While we are yet to receive servicing and maintenance cost estimations for the sports car, the Corvette’s thirsty 6.2-litre V8 engine has average fuel consumption of 24mpg. The car’s insurance premiums are also in the most expensive bracket, which is to be expected of a sports car with a steep price tag and limited availablity.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Chevrolet, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Chevrolet Corvette

Overall rating E 17% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles

Chevrolet’s new car warranty (provided by third party dealerships) is lower than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Corvette. The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles.

Warranty on a used Chevrolet Corvette

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Chevrolet Corvette Stingray from one of Chevrolet’s chosen third-party dealerships in the UK, you are likely to get a minimum 12-month warranty included. This may vary however.

If you are buying a used Chevrolet Corvette from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Chevrolet Corvette

As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Chevrolet Corvette. However, recall information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local third-party Chevrolet dealer.

