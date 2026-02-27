Find an Expert Rating: 
Car manufacturer news

Cadillac and Chevrolet models returning to UK

General Motors is bringing selected Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet models to the UK through a new specialist operation

Cadillac Escalade, now available in the UK via GMSV

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Stuart Masson
spot_imgspot_img

General Motors has officially returned to the UK new car market, although not with a full line-up of brands.

Instead, it has launched a new UK operation called GM Specialty Vehicles, offering a limited range of large American SUVs and pick-up trucks from Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC through an authorised channel. The company already operates a similar programme in other markets like Australia.

The launch is being handled in partnership with London dealer Clive Sutton, which has considerable experience importing GM models from the US to the UK, and will serve as the first UK retailer for the new operation. A wider network of retailers is planned, though no timeline has been confirmed.

Orders are open now via GMSV.uk, with deliveries expected to begin this spring.

Which GM models are available

The initial line-up covers three brands and ten models:

  • Cadillac: Escalade, Escalade ESV, Escalade-V
  • GMC: Yukon Denali, Sierra 1500 Denali, Sierra 1500 AT4
  • Chevrolet: Tahoe, Suburban, Silverado

All vehicles are supplied directly by GM with full UK homologation – meaning they meet UK legal and technical requirements – and come with a three-year, unlimited-mileage new car warranty. Two further years of cover are available as an optional extra.

Official GM finance and aftersales support are also being established, ensuring customers have a complete end-to-end service.

GMC Yukon
Chevrolet Silverado

What this means for buyers

Large American vehicles have always been available in the UK through independent importers (and usually in left-hand drive only), but buyers using those routes have typically faced complications around warranty cover, parts availability and resale value. The GMSV operation removes most of those obstacles by putting GM directly behind the vehicles.

Chevrolet has already offered its Corvette sports car in the UK an official capacity for the last year, so this announcement builds upon that initial return to the UK market. Cadillac has also been evaluating a formal return with its range of electric SUVs for some time, led by the mid-size Lyriq and the smaller Optiq. These models are not included in today’s news, although they may still be announced later.

Buyers should be aware that all of these vehicles are large by UK standards. The standard Escalade, for example, is over 5.3 metres long. Running costs – particularly fuel – will be significantly higher than mainstream alternatives.

More detail still to come

This initial announcement makes no mention of pricing or specifications for the ten new models. GMSV is still building its dealer network, so there is much to come.

The press release describes this as the ‘initial phase’ of GMSV’s UK launch, with the chosen models reflecting existing demand from potential customers. With GM’s vast line-up of brands and models to choose from, there may be more models joining these in time.

The latest from The Car Expert

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart Masson founded The Car Expert in 2011 and is its Editorial Director. With more than 20 years’ professional experience in the automotive industry, including a decade in retail, he provides independent, impartial advice to help car buyers make better, more informed decisions.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved