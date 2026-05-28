Peugeot cuts prices across its range

Peugeot has announced a major pricing shake-up across its UK car range, lowering entry prices on key models including the 208, 2008, 3008 and 5008 in a bid to make the brand more competitive for both private and business buyers.

The move follows similar pricing changes introduced recently on the updated Peugeot 308 and 408, with the French manufacturer saying the new structure creates lower entry points across its entire passenger car line-up.

The cheapest Peugeot on sale remains the 208 supermini, which now starts from around £20k, while the larger 5008 SUV range begins at over £38k. Other revised starting prices include under £26k for the 2008 crossover, around £29k for the 308 hatchback, close to £31k for the 308 SW estate, £32k for the 408 fastback and £35k for the 3008 SUV.

Peugeot says the changes apply across petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric models, helping improve affordability and strengthen the brand’s appeal in both the retail and fleet sectors.

The revised pricing also brings additional benefits for electric car buyers. Peugeot says every version of the E-3008 and E-5008 now falls below the £50,000 threshold that triggers the Expensive Car Supplement on vehicle excise duty (VED), potentially saving owners £2,200 in road tax over the first six years of ownership. The E-3008 is also the model to see the biggest price drop – a saving of around £9k when compared to the previous list price.

The changes also mean the 73kWh Peugeot E-3008 with its 210hp electric motor now qualifies for the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant across all trim levels, making the electric family SUV more competitive against rivals such as the Tesla Model Y, Kia EV5 and Skoda Enyaq.

Peugeot believes the lower list prices will also improve company car tax costs by reducing Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) liabilities, potentially making its electric and low-emission models more attractive to fleet operators and business users.

The new pricing structure is available now across Peugeot’s UK dealer network.