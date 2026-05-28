Find an Expert Rating: 
Car manufacturer news

Peugeot cuts prices across its range

Peugeot has announced a major pricing shake-up across its UK car range in a bid to make the brand more appealing to British buyers

Peugeot 2008

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Peugeot has announced a major pricing shake-up across its UK car range, lowering entry prices on key models including the 208, 2008, 3008 and 5008 in a bid to make the brand more competitive for both private and business buyers.

The move follows similar pricing changes introduced recently on the updated Peugeot 308 and 408, with the French manufacturer saying the new structure creates lower entry points across its entire passenger car line-up.

The cheapest Peugeot on sale remains the 208 supermini, which now starts from around £20k, while the larger 5008 SUV range begins at over £38k. Other revised starting prices include under £26k for the 2008 crossover, around £29k for the 308 hatchback, close to £31k for the 308 SW estate, £32k for the 408 fastback and £35k for the 3008 SUV.

Peugeot says the changes apply across petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric models, helping improve affordability and strengthen the brand’s appeal in both the retail and fleet sectors.

The revised pricing also brings additional benefits for electric car buyers. Peugeot says every version of the E-3008 and E-5008 now falls below the £50,000 threshold that triggers the Expensive Car Supplement on vehicle excise duty (VED), potentially saving owners £2,200 in road tax over the first six years of ownership. The E-3008 is also the model to see the biggest price drop – a saving of around £9k when compared to the previous list price.

The changes also mean the 73kWh Peugeot E-3008 with its 210hp electric motor now qualifies for the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant across all trim levels, making the electric family SUV more competitive against rivals such as the Tesla Model Y, Kia EV5 and Skoda Enyaq.

Peugeot believes the lower list prices will also improve company car tax costs by reducing Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) liabilities, potentially making its electric and low-emission models more attractive to fleet operators and business users.

The new pricing structure is available now across Peugeot’s UK dealer network.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved