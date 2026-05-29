New electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door super saloon debuts

Mercedes-AMG has revealed an new battery-powered replacement for the GT 4-Door Coupé, dropping petrol power for a seriously potent electric powertrain.

The new four-door performance car uses an entirely new electric platform developed by AMG and introduces several technologies that Mercedes says have never before appeared in a production EV. The most eye-catching statistic is the power output: flagship versions produce up to 1,169hp, enough for a claimed 0-62mph time of 2.1 seconds and a top speed of 186mph with the optional ‘Driver’s Package’ fitted.

Rather than using the conventional electric motors found in most EVs, AMG has fitted what are known as axial flux motors. In simple terms, these are more compact and more power-dense than typical electric motors, meaning they can deliver huge performance without taking up as much space or suffering as badly from overheating during repeated hard driving.

The car uses three motors in total — two at the rear axle and one at the front — giving it four-wheel drive and allowing power to be shifted between wheels extremely quickly for better traction and cornering performance.

A major focus has also been placed on sustained performance, addressing one of the biggest criticisms often aimed at high-performance EVs. Mercedes says the new battery system has been engineered to maintain strong performance lap after lap rather than delivering one quick burst before overheating or reducing power.

The battery itself uses technology inspired by Formula 1, including individually cooled cylindrical battery cells designed to better manage heat during aggressive driving or ultra-fast charging sessions.

Mercedes claims the car can recharge enough electricity for around 285 miles of driving in just ten minutes, provided you can find a compatible ultra-rapid charger capable of delivering the required power. A 10% to 80% battery top-up is said to take around 11 minutes.

Despite being electric, AMG clearly wants the car to feel familiar to buyers used to the brand’s V8-powered models. One of the more unusual features is a synthetic driving mode designed to mimic the sound and feel of a traditional AMG V8. In its most aggressive setting, the car generates simulated gearshifts, exhaust-style noises and even physical jolts during acceleration to recreate the sensation of driving a combustion-engined AMG.

Turning to the chassis, the car gets active air suspension, rear-wheel steering and active aerodynamic elements that move automatically depending on speed and driving conditions. There are also adjustable driving dynamics settings that allow drivers to alter how aggressively the car turns into corners, how much traction control intervenes and how responsive the power delivery feels.

Inside, the coupé’s interior mixes large digital displays with heavily bolstered sports seats and a more driver-focused cockpit layout than most Mercedes EVs. AMG has also retained rear-seat practicality, with space for adults and foldable rear seats to improve luggage capacity.

Two versions will initially be offered — the ‘GT 55 4-Door Coupé’ with 816hp and the range-topping ‘GT 63 4-Door Coupé’ with the full 1,169hp output. Mercedes hasn’t yet confirmed UK pricing, but says costs will broadly align with the outgoing petrol-powered GT 4-Door range. UK deliveries are expected after production begins in summer 2026.