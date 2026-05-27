Make and model: BYD Atto 3 Evo

Description: Mid-sized electric SUV

Price range: £38,990 to £42,730

Summary: BYD’s first UK model was already a solid performer, but a wide range of updates increases the Atto 3’s standing in a market with many rivals.

For a broader ownership picture, see our BYD Atto 3 Expert Rating, which combines media reviews, safety data, reliability, running costs and warranty cover.

It was less than three years ago, in August 2023, that The Car Expert drove the first UK launch from BYD, a Chinese brand then unknown to British buyers. The Atto 3 was an electric mid-sized SUV that attracted generally positive reactions.

Fast forward to 2026 and BYD – generally regarded as the first of the ‘new breed’ of Chinese names to arrive in the UK – is firmly established, with more than 125 showrooms offering some eight different models. The brand sits just outside the top ten UK car badges in terms of sales, which is remarkable growth in such a short time.

A clue to such success might be indicated in this latest arrival, effectively a mid-life refresh for the Atto 3. Most reviews, including our own, described the original car as a “solid start” for the brand and, as of April 2026, it has an A-level 73% score in The Car Expert’s industry-leading Expert Rating index. But this update is far more than the usual fare of styling tweaks and colour options.

At the launch event, BYD management reeled off the various aspects of the car that UK buyers have said they didn’t like, and how they’ve been fixed – from extending the range and speeding up the recharging to adding a ‘frunk’ under the bonnet. It seems when changes are needed, they happen quickly…

Price and equipment

Even the trim levels of the Atto 3 have been simplified. The three original trims are now two, dubbed Design and Excellence. The main difference is that the £39K Design uses a single motor, while the £42.7K Excellence is all-wheel-drive with a second motor. As of May 2026, neither qualifies for the government’s EV grant, slightly dulling the value-for-money message typical of Chinese brands.

Equipment levels are, however, typically high. Both models include the usual recipe of nine-inch driver’s display panel and 15-inch central touchscreen with lots of Google apps, a wireless phone charging pad plus four USB-C ports, parking sensors front and rear and a surround-view camera, ambient lighting, heated electrically adjustable front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels and a vehicle-to-load capability to power external electric equipment.

Move up to the Excellence you also get heating on the rear seats, a driver’s head-up display and a panoramic sunroof. There is no options list as such but unlike with the first Atto you do now have to pay an extra £750 for anything other than the standard blue exterior paint job.

Both cars also get a heat pump to aid with battery range in winter, which leads into significant powertrain changes. The Design is now rear-wheel drive rather than front, and more powerful, putting out 313hp, more than 100hp up on the first version. The Excellence has 449hp on offer.

All this comes alongside a longer range and radically improved recharging times (see below), previously another minus point with buyers.

There are no major updates to the safety specification in the new model, but it already had a five-star rating from its Euro NCAP crash test in October 2022. Worth mentioning, too, that BYD’s warranty stretches to six years or the odd figure of 93,750 miles [it’s about 150,000km, as most of the world is metric… – ed], with eight years/155,350 miles [250,000km] on the battery.

Inside the car

Getting inside the Atto 3 provides further evidence of the kind of changes typical of an all-new rather than updated car. The general design has undergone a complete revamp, dulling down the original’s apparently gymnasium-inspired detailing. Some aspects have survived, notably the quite natty ‘guitar string’ design of the doorbins, while the general fit and finish remains of a good standard.

Major changes include the gear selector, moved from the traditional position between the front seats to a stalk on the right of the redesigned steering wheel. The freed-up space houses a wireless charging pad, cooled as standard.

The large central touchscreen remains, though it no longer rotates. It does come with Google apps as standard, usefully including Google Maps and better than BYD’s own software.

Another complaint with the first Atto – boot space did not compare to rivals. So not only is the boot 50 litres bigger, now 490 litres, there’s now an extra 95 litres in a ‘frunk’ under the bonnet.

Driving range and charging

An increase in battery capacity by 14kWh means that, despite the power boost, the Design quotes an official driving range of 316 miles, which is more than 50 miles better than the original Atto 3. The Excellence, with its extra power and weight, is rated at 292 miles. It’s still not as much as cars such as Renault’s Scenic, but the BYD does significantly now outdo the opposition on charging speed.

Both versions recharge at a suitable public charging point at up to 200kW, with a 10 to 80% charge now taking 25 minutes compared to 45 minutes on the old car. From a 7kW home wallbox, you’ll be looking at a full charge in about ten hours.

One more positive change – the charging port is now mounted in the traditional rear quarter panel position, rather than on the front wing.

On the road

We drove both versions of the Atto 3 at the launch event. The power hikes mean that the rear-wheel drive car has a 5.5-second 0-62mph time, and the all-wheel-drive model accomplishes the same feat in a hair under four seconds.

On the road, this translates to a pretty potent vehicle. One wonders whether the target market for this model really needs supercar acceleration – we could imagine some Excellence buyers attracted by the safety advantages of all-wheel drive being unnerved by the level of response to pressing the accelerator pedal too hard.

Having said that, generally the Atto 3 Evo displays the on-the-road good behaviour that has become typical of mass-market electric vehicles – you don’t have to use the potency, just be aware it’s there. Noticeable at speed, however, is a surprising amount of wind and road noise.

Further changes have been made to the rear suspension, which deliver better travel over less-than-perfect surfaces than the first Atto. However, it’s still not up to the standard of several rivals, and the steering still feels over-light and disconnected from the wheels, which doesn’t help the overall experience.

Verdict

The way in which BYD has updated a model only on sale for less than four years should delight buyers and make rival brands nervous. The BYD Atto 3 Evo is a much bigger step forward than you’d expect for a mid-life refresh.

Those who really enjoy their driving will still want to look elsewhere, but the package of updates has answered almost every criticism of the original Atto 3 in style, producing a car which is a much more attractive proposition for those looking for a mid-sized electric family SUV.

We like: Longer range, faster charging

Significantly improved luggage space

Long standard equipment list

Good standard of fit and finish We don’t like: Performance levels too quick for market

Woolly steering

Noticeable road noise

No grant-induced price saving

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