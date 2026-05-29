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Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

(2023 - present)

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

63
%
C

Used car score:

60
%
D

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

67
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

59
%
D

Warranty Rating:

48
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

63
%
C

Used car score:

60
%
D

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

67
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

59
%
D

Summary

The Maserati GranTurismo is a luxurious two-door coupé, and this Folgore model is the battery-powered version. Launched in 2023, it’s part of the second generation range to carry the GranTurismo name but the latest in a long line of Maserati grand touring coupés.

The Folgore has been given a broadly positive reviewer reception in the UK, described as “most potent Maserati to date” by Evo’s Sam Jenkins, and as “a bold step into the future for a brand steeped in tradition” by Car Key’s Ishan Sonavane.

Tim Pitt of Motoring Research concludes that the electric Maserati is “classy looking, very comfortable and fantastically fast”, but adds that the GranTurismo Folgore isn’t very appealing as an ownership proposition, due to the car’s “high price, steep depreciation and a below-par range.”

The Car team meanwhile praises the coupé for “superb” ride and handling balance and “impressive” performance and charging tech, but cites “clear quality concerns” and infotainment issues (on the test car) which are particularly jarring when you consider the car’s six-figure pricing.

Despite the high upfront cost, Electrifying.com’s Thomas Geiger argues that “you’ll be paying for a somewhat unique, and future-proof electric coupe with enormous power, poise, and quality.”

As of May 2026, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 63%. Despite the car’s above average review scoring, this overall rating is hindered by the car’s high predicted running costs.

GranTurismo Folgore highlights

  • Handsome exterior
  • Glamourous interior finish
  • Agile handling and strong performance

GranTurismo Folgore lowlights

  • Very expensive, base price and options
  • Small boot
  • Rivals offer more battery range

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 coupé
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £176,760

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore front view | Expert Rating
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore rear view | Expert Rating
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“With all that power, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is massively fast, but it’s also deft on a twisty road and easy to drive around town, although the suspension fidgets a bit too much and the range isn’t great.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Neil Briscoe

“The electric GranTurismo Folgore is the most potent Maserati to date, and while it’s an impressive feat of engineering, it trades soul for power.”

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Evo

Sam Jenkins

More reviews

Business Car

Car

Car Keys

Electrifying.com

Motoring Research

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2026, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Due to its hefty six-figure price tag, the coupé is unlikely to ever be tested.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2026, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the GranTurismo Folgore is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models280 milesB
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3 m/KWhE
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The coupé’s average battery range of 280 miles is higher than the average EV, but comfortably bested by grand tourer rivals like the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya – a drawback highlighted by the Maserati’s comparably low average electrical efficiency of 3m/KWh.

The coupé’s estimated insurance premiums also sit in the most expensive bracket.

Reliability rating

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Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GranTurismo Folgore, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Overall ratingC48%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Maserati’s new car warranty is fairly boilerplate, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the GranTurismo Folgore.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Folgore has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Maserati GranTurismo Folgore from an official Maserati dealership, you will typically get a one- or two-year warranty included with unlimited mileage.
  • If you are buying a used Maserati GranTurismo Folgore from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Maserati GranTurismo Folgore from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

As of May 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Maserati dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron GT | Lotus Emeya | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Polestar 1 | Porsche TaycanTesla Model S | Xiaomi SU7

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Maserati GranTurismo range at The Car Expert

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The all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is a poised and potent grand tourer with an handsome looks and an eye-watering price tag.Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

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