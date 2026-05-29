Summary

The Maserati GranTurismo is a luxurious two-door coupé, and this Folgore model is the battery-powered version. Launched in 2023, it’s part of the second generation range to carry the GranTurismo name but the latest in a long line of Maserati grand touring coupés.

The Folgore has been given a broadly positive reviewer reception in the UK, described as “most potent Maserati to date” by Evo’s Sam Jenkins, and as “a bold step into the future for a brand steeped in tradition” by Car Key’s Ishan Sonavane.

Tim Pitt of Motoring Research concludes that the electric Maserati is “classy looking, very comfortable and fantastically fast”, but adds that the GranTurismo Folgore isn’t very appealing as an ownership proposition, due to the car’s “high price, steep depreciation and a below-par range.”

The Car team meanwhile praises the coupé for “superb” ride and handling balance and “impressive” performance and charging tech, but cites “clear quality concerns” and infotainment issues (on the test car) which are particularly jarring when you consider the car’s six-figure pricing.

Despite the high upfront cost, Electrifying.com’s Thomas Geiger argues that “you’ll be paying for a somewhat unique, and future-proof electric coupe with enormous power, poise, and quality.”

As of May 2026, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 63%. Despite the car’s above average review scoring, this overall rating is hindered by the car’s high predicted running costs.

GranTurismo Folgore highlights Handsome exterior

Glamourous interior finish

Agile handling and strong performance GranTurismo Folgore lowlights Very expensive, base price and options

Small boot

Rivals offer more battery range

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 coupé

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £176,760 Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “With all that power, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is massively fast, but it’s also deft on a twisty road and easy to drive around town, although the suspension fidgets a bit too much and the range isn’t great.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

“The electric GranTurismo Folgore is the most potent Maserati to date, and while it’s an impressive feat of engineering, it trades soul for power.” Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Business Car Score: 8 / 10

“Overall, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is fast, refined and good to drive – although only a few will be lucky enough to run it as a company car.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Score: 8 / 10

“It’s taken some significant and time-consuming development to get the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore to drive the way it does, and to disguise its weight so well. The ride and handling balance is superb, as is the execution of its three-motor setup and impressive charging technology. It’s a stellar effort. But in 2025, we don’t think buyers would be happy to put up with a faulty touchscreen or clear quality concerns when spending £180,000.

Author: Ted Welford, Seth Walton

Read review Car Keys Score: 8 / 10

“The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is a bold step into the future for a brand steeped in tradition. It’s an admirable endeavour to marry past and future, combining Italian flair with cutting-edge technology and performance that can go toe-to-toe with the industry’s best. Its interior, while not revolutionary, provides a comfortable and high-tech environment, and its handling is engineered to deliver a driving experience that should please even the most demanding of enthusiasts.”

Author: Ishan Sonavane

Read review Electrifying.com Score: 7 / 10

“There’s a lot to like about the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. It’s gorgeous, as a classic coupe uncompromised by its electric powertrain, while the level of performance gives the Porsche Taycan Turbo S something to think about. It’s likely to be a very expensive option though, but you’ll be paying for a somewhat unique, and future-proof electric coupe with enormous power, poise, and quality.”

Author: Thomas Geiger

Read review Motoring Research Score: 7 / 10

“The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is an easy car to enjoy: classy looking, very comfortable and fantastically fast. As an ownership proposition, it’s less appealing – with a high price, steep depreciation and a below-par range stacking up against it. We’d stick with the cheaper V6 version.”

Author: Tim Pitt

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a special car to look at, drive and be in, and just so happens to be electric. If you can think you can live without the mighty engine, it represents an interesting proposition.”

Author: Adam Binnie

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Folgore EV

Score: 9 / 10

“Maserati reinvents itself for the electric age… with a car that looks suspiciously like it’s powered by petrol. Say ciao to the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore.” (Ollie Marriage)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2026, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Due to its hefty six-figure price tag, the coupé is unlikely to ever be tested.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2026, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the GranTurismo Folgore is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 280 miles B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3 m/KWh E Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The coupé’s average battery range of 280 miles is higher than the average EV, but comfortably bested by grand tourer rivals like the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya – a drawback highlighted by the Maserati’s comparably low average electrical efficiency of 3m/KWh.

The coupé’s estimated insurance premiums also sit in the most expensive bracket.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GranTurismo Folgore, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Overall rating C 48% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Maserati’s new car warranty is fairly boilerplate, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the GranTurismo Folgore.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Folgore has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Maserati GranTurismo Folgore from an official Maserati dealership, you will typically get a one- or two-year warranty included with unlimited mileage.

If you are buying a used Maserati GranTurismo Folgore from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Maserati GranTurismo Folgore from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

As of May 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Maserati dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron GT | Lotus Emeya | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Polestar 1 | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S | Xiaomi SU7

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Maserati GranTurismo range at The Car Expert

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