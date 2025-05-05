Summary

The Lotus Emeya is a large, high-performance electric saloon that launched in 2024. Along with the related Lotus Eletre electric SUV, the Emeya is built in China rather than the traditional Lotus home of Norfolk in the UK.

Together with the Eletre, the Emeya is a bold step into a new world for Lotus, with a large, heavy, electric grand touring saloon being a far cry from its traditional featherweight sports cars. That has been a stumbling block for some of its media reviews to date, but it’s certainly not the first car manufacturer to try to broaden its appeal beyond traditional sports cars – even Ferrari is launching an EV in late 2025.

The Lotus Emeya is available with two levels of performance and a selection of trim levels, topping out at more than 900hp for acceleration that will take you from a standing start to a jail cell in no time at all.

Media reviews of the Lotus have been positive, although acknowledging that the electric supersaloon bar has been set very high by the Porsche Taycan. Nevertheless, reviewers have admired the Emeya’s style and comfort, with plenty of praise for the cabin’s luxury and technology levels. The driving experience has been praised, albeit with concern that the Emeya’s high weight numbs the overall feeling for the driver.

As of May 2025, the Lotus Emeya holds a New Car Rating of B, with a score of 66%. It scores top marks for its zero tailpipe emissions, while its media review scores are also good (although not on a par with the Porsche Taycan or Audi e-tron GT). However, very high running costs drag down its overall score, and we don’t yet have any Euro NCAP data to provide a safety rating.

Emeya highlights Top-notch build quality and technology

Luxurious and spacious interior

Exhilarating performance Emeya lowlights Super heavy weight blunts driving experience

Not a relaxing grand tourer

Not as sharp as a Porsche Taycan to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: electric, all-wheel drive

Price: From £84,990 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: Spring 2025

Next update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “Forget any preconceptions you might have about it because, in reality, the Lotus Emeya is a seriously good electric sports GT. On the road it’s a match for any Porsche Taycan, and in the showroom it’s right up there on quality, tech and usability, as well.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

“If ever a car needed clear badges to tell other motorists what it is, it’s a 2.5-ton Lotus saloon car. Although if you saw it alongside Audi’s e‑tron GT and Porsche’s Taycan, chances are you’d be drawn to the Brit’s more distinctive style.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Let’s for a moment pretend the Emeya doesn’t have a Lotus badge. Looking at it from a cold, rational perspective, the Emeya is reasonably priced compared to rivals, has a comfortable ride, and a luxuriously spacious interior.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Lotus Emeya takes the structure of the taller Eletre electric SUV and wraps it in a lower-slung saloon body with a truly luxurious interior.”

Read review Discover EV Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“I actually think it’s a lot better than the Mercedes-Benz EQE, and Tesla can keep its Model S. It is by Lotus’ own words softer than the Porsche Taycan, but people might like that!”

Read review Driving Electric Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s still much bigger and heavier than the famed Lotus sports cars of the past, but the Emeya is a solid electric grand tourer. The build-quality, technology and driving experience are all highly impressive, making this a genuine competitor to the fearsome Porsche Taycan.”

Author: Shane Wilkinson

Read review Motoring Research Model reviewed: Emeya S

Score: 8 / 10

“We’re still getting our heads around the idea of a Lotus with up to 905hp that weighs 2.6 tonnes. Look past the brand baggage, though, and the Lotus Emeya is an impressive performance EV – particularly in less expensive ‘S’ guise.”

Author: Tim Pitt

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“No, the Emeya isn’t as sharp as a Taycan, but it’s far more spacious inside, has a bigger boot and feels more luxurious without having to plunder the options list. In fact, the Lotus badge is arguably its biggest hurdle. After all, you expect a certain degree of lightness and playfulness from a Lotus, it never engages or entertains like the best performance cars out there.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Emeya R

Score: 6 / 10

“Certainly exhilarating but never relaxing, a bit like owning a menacing pet.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Lotus’ take on a four-door electric express wows more with its interior and comfort than how it handles.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2025, the Lotus Emeya has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Lotus Emeya has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Emeya is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 348 miles A 301 – 379 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.4 m/KWh E 3 – 3.7 m/KWh D – E Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F 50 – 50 F – F

The Lotus Emeya is an unsurprisingly expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of fuel consumption in a petrol or diesel car) is poor, although a large battery means you can still expect more than 300 miles of driving range. Insurance is also inevitably in the very top group, so your annual premium will be pricey.

As of May 2025, we don’t have verified service and maintenance costs for the Emeya. Check back again soon for the latest information.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Lotus Emeya is a brand-new car, so we don’t expect to have any meaningful reliability data for a few years yet.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Emeya, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Lotus Emeya

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Lotus Emeya. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Lotus dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lotus Emeya, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi e-tron GT | BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Polestar 1 | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S | Xiaomi SU7

The electric supersaloon market is inevitably small, so potential rivals for the Lotus Emeya include petrol or hybrid models from other brands, as well as EVs like the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan.

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Lotus Emeya at The Car Expert

Buy a Lotus Emeya

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Lotus Emeya, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Subscribe to a Lotus Emeya

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)