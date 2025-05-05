fbpx

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Lotus Emeya

(2024 – present)

Lotus Emeya 900 (2025 update) ER wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

66
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

59
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

66
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

59
%
D

Summary

The Lotus Emeya is a large, high-performance electric saloon that launched in 2024. Along with the related Lotus Eletre electric SUV, the Emeya is built in China rather than the traditional Lotus home of Norfolk in the UK.

Together with the Eletre, the Emeya is a bold step into a new world for Lotus, with a large, heavy, electric grand touring saloon being a far cry from its traditional featherweight sports cars. That has been a stumbling block for some of its media reviews to date, but it’s certainly not the first car manufacturer to try to broaden its appeal beyond traditional sports cars – even Ferrari is launching an EV in late 2025.

The Lotus Emeya is available with two levels of performance and a selection of trim levels, topping out at more than 900hp for acceleration that will take you from a standing start to a jail cell in no time at all.

Media reviews of the Lotus have been positive, although acknowledging that the electric supersaloon bar has been set very high by the Porsche Taycan. Nevertheless, reviewers have admired the Emeya’s style and comfort, with plenty of praise for the cabin’s luxury and technology levels. The driving experience has been praised, albeit with concern that the Emeya’s high weight numbs the overall feeling for the driver.

As of May 2025, the Lotus Emeya holds a New Car Rating of B, with a score of 66%. It scores top marks for its zero tailpipe emissions, while its media review scores are also good (although not on a par with the Porsche Taycan or Audi e-tron GT). However, very high running costs drag down its overall score, and we don’t yet have any Euro NCAP data to provide a safety rating.

Emeya highlights

  • Top-notch build quality and technology
  • Luxurious and spacious interior
  • Exhilarating performance

Emeya lowlights

  • Super heavy weight blunts driving experience
  • Not a relaxing grand tourer
  • Not as sharp as a Porsche Taycan to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: electric, all-wheel drive
Price: From £84,990 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: Spring 2025
Next update due: TBA

Lotus Emeya 600 - front
Lotus Emeya 600 - rear
Lotus Emeya 600 - side profile
Lotus Emeya - dashboard

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“Forget any preconceptions you might have about it because, in reality, the Lotus Emeya is a seriously good electric sports GT. On the road it’s a match for any Porsche Taycan, and in the showroom it’s right up there on quality, tech and usability, as well.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Steve Sutcliffe

“If ever a car needed clear badges to tell other motorists what it is, it’s a 2.5-ton Lotus saloon car. Although if you saw it alongside Audi’s e‑tron GT and Porsche’s Taycan, chances are you’d be drawn to the Brit’s more distinctive style.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Evo

Stuart Gallagher

More reviews

Car

Carwow

Discover EV

Driving Electric

Motoring Research

Parkers

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2025, the Lotus Emeya has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Lotus Emeya has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Emeya is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models348 milesA301 – 379 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.4 m/KWhE3 – 3.7 m/KWhD – E
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F50 – 50F – F

The Lotus Emeya is an unsurprisingly expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of fuel consumption in a petrol or diesel car) is poor, although a large battery means you can still expect more than 300 miles of driving range. Insurance is also inevitably in the very top group, so your annual premium will be pricey.

As of May 2025, we don’t have verified service and maintenance costs for the Emeya. Check back again soon for the latest information.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Lotus Emeya is a brand-new car, so we don’t expect to have any meaningful reliability data for a few years yet.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Emeya, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Lotus Emeya

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Lotus Emeya. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Lotus dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lotus Emeya, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi e-tron GT | BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Polestar 1 | Porsche Panamera | Porsche TaycanTesla Model S | Xiaomi SU7

The electric supersaloon market is inevitably small, so potential rivals for the Lotus Emeya include petrol or hybrid models from other brands, as well as EVs like the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan.

More news, reviews and information about the Lotus Emeya at The Car Expert

Pricing announced for electric Lotus Emeya

Pricing announced for electric Lotus Emeya

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric Lotus Emeya to arrive next year

Electric Lotus Emeya to arrive next year

Buy a Lotus Emeya

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Lotus Emeya, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Subscribe to a Lotus Emeya

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Lotus Emeya electric supersaloon provides astonishing performance and a luxurious cabin, but it doesn't topple the Porsche Taycan from its perch according to most UK motoring critics.Lotus Emeya
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved