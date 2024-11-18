Summary
The Peugeot 3008 is a petrol/electric hybrid mid-sized family SUV/crossover vehicle. It arrived in the UK in early 2024, with a longer-range version joining the line-up later in the year.
The 3008 is available with either a plug-in hybrid or basic hybrid (no plug) powertrain. There’s also a fully electric version called the e-3008, which isn’t included here. We have a separate Expert Rating page for that car.
As with the electric e-3008, reviewers have liked the e-3008’s style but have been critical of its substance. Carwow commends the “upmarket interior” and Paul Barker agrees that it’s “stunning”, but Mark Tisshaw at Autocar finds that “the drive lacks both pep and stand-out efficiency”, while Ted Welford at Car laments that “it’s simply not as roomy or flexible as a vehicle in this class should be”
As of November 2024, the Peugeot 3008 holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 63%. It scores top marks for its low CO2 emissions, but overall running costs are only average and media review scores to date have been poor. We don’t yet have a Euro NCAP test score for the 3008, which could push the overall rating up or down once it is published and added to our scoring system.
- Peugeot e-3008 (the electric version) – Expert Rating
- More Peugeot Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
3008 highlights
- Exterior styling is understated and elegant
- Interior a big improvement on previous models
- Quiet cabin
- Decent battery charging speeds
3008 lowlights
- Expensive relative to rivals
- Underwhelming to drive
- Sleeker styling is less practical than old 3008
- Ride quality is poor
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Motor: regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £35,035
Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: Autumn 2024
Next update due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 3008 Hybrid GT
Score: 7 / 10
“The cabin is stunning and dominated by the huge 21-inch infotainment screen, although that does have usability issues. To drive, the hybrid also feels more comfortable than the E-3008 over bumps, but it’s still not the most cosseting of SUVs, and the powertrain could be quicker to respond.”
Author: Paul Barker
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 3008 has plenty of style inside and out, with some cabin sophistication too – but the drive lacks both pep and stand-out efficiency.”
Author: Mark Tisshaw, Matt Saunders
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Ultimately, the Peugeot 3008 falls behind the best family crossovers owing to the fact its simply not as roomy or flexible as a vehicle in this class should be. The interior and general design are all just a lesson in style over substance. Peugeot can do better.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Peugeot 3008 now gets mild and plug-in hybrid options bringing down the price, but this stylish SUV could still be a family SUV you buy with your heart instead of your head.”
Author: Paul Barker
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Peugeot’s stylish new 3008 comes with hybrid power and an upmarket interior, but although it’s cheaper than the electric E-3008, there are more affordable hybrid alternatives out there.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.4 / 10
“The interior is also among the best in this class in terms of look and feel. The rear seats have a disappointing lack of space and it generally lacks the flexibility of the best family SUVs. It all just feels like a case of style over substance.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
Regit
Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol/electric hybrid GT
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s not easy designing an SUV that is both practical and easy on the eye, but Peugeot has achieved that with the 3008.”
Author: Maxine Ashford
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Much better than the electric version but reservations remain.”
Author: Andrew English
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The third gen 3008 doesn’t feel like a revolution. For many, that’ll be a win. Refined hybrid powertrain, but ride could be better.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The 2024 Peugeot 3008 combines coupé looks with family SUV practicality and a smart interior.”
Author: Lawrence Cheung
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of November 2024, the Peugeot 3008 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of November 2024, the Peugeot 3008 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Hybrid models
|48 mpg
|C
|45 – 52 mpg
|B – C
|Plug-in hybrid models
|313 mpg
|A
|313 – 313 mpg
|A – A
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|124 g/km
|A
|124 – 124 g/km
|A – A
|Hybrid models
|133 g/km
|A
|122 – 143 g/km
|A – B
|Plug-in hybrid models
|20 g/km
|A
|18 – 30 g/km
|A – A
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|53 miles
|C
|53 – 53 miles
|C – C
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|23
|B
|23 – 23
|B – B
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£235
|B
|Year 2
|£615
|B
|Year 3
|£961
|B
|Year 4
|£1,167
|B
|Year 5
|£1,550
|B
|Overall
|£4,528
|B
The Peugeot 3008 is a reasonably affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data. However, it does depend on which model you choose.
The plug-in hybrid inevitably provides much better fuel economy than the basic hybrid, as you can do much more driving on electric power with less need to engage the petrol engine. However, that does require plugging the car in regularly to make sure the battery is fully charged before each journey.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot 3008 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 3008, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Peugeot e-3008
As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Peugeot 3008. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Peugeot dealer.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 3008 has received.
2024
- Red Dot Design Awards – Product Design
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Peugeot 3008, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
BYD Seal U | Citroën C5 Aircross | Cupra Ateca | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Omoda 5 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot 3008 at The Car Expert
