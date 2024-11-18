fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

The best new cars of this year to be revealed…

We’ll be revealing the winners of The Car Expert Awards 2025, including our overall Car of the Year title, on Tuesday 3 December.
Read more
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Peugeot 3008

(2024 – present)

Peugeot 3008 (2024 onwards) – wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

63
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

56
%
E

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

77
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

71
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

63
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

56
%
E

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

77
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

71
%
C

Summary

The Peugeot 3008 is a petrol/electric hybrid mid-sized family SUV/crossover vehicle. It arrived in the UK in early 2024, with a longer-range version joining the line-up later in the year.

The 3008 is available with either a plug-in hybrid or basic hybrid (no plug) powertrain. There’s also a fully electric version called the e-3008, which isn’t included here. We have a separate Expert Rating page for that car.

As with the electric e-3008, reviewers have liked the e-3008’s style but have been critical of its substance. Carwow commends the “upmarket interior” and Paul Barker agrees that it’s “stunning”, but Mark Tisshaw at Autocar finds that “the drive lacks both pep and stand-out efficiency”, while Ted Welford at Car laments that “it’s simply not as roomy or flexible as a vehicle in this class should be”

As of November 2024, the Peugeot 3008 holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 63%. It scores top marks for its low CO2 emissions, but overall running costs are only average and media review scores to date have been poor. We don’t yet have a Euro NCAP test score for the 3008, which could push the overall rating up or down once it is published and added to our scoring system.

3008 highlights

  • Exterior styling is understated and elegant
  • Interior a big improvement on previous models
  • Quiet cabin
  • Decent battery charging speeds

3008 lowlights

  • Expensive relative to rivals
  • Underwhelming to drive
  • Sleeker styling is less practical than old 3008
  • Ride quality is poor

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Motor: regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £35,035

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: Autumn 2024
Next update due: TBA

Peugeot 3008 - front, dynamic
Peugeot 3008 - rear, dynamic
Peugeot 3008 - dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

Regit

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Peugeot 3008 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Peugeot 3008 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models48 mpgC45 – 52 mpgB – C
Plug-in hybrid models313 mpgA313 – 313 mpgA – A
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models124 g/kmA124 – 124 g/kmA – A
Hybrid models133 g/kmA122 – 143 g/kmA – B
Plug-in hybrid models20 g/kmA18 – 30 g/kmA – A
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models53 milesC53 – 53 milesC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models23B23 – 23B – B
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£235B
Year 2£615B
Year 3£961B
Year 4£1,167B
Year 5£1,550B
Overall£4,528B

The Peugeot 3008 is a reasonably affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data. However, it does depend on which model you choose.

The plug-in hybrid inevitably provides much better fuel economy than the basic hybrid, as you can do much more driving on electric power with less need to engage the petrol engine. However, that does require plugging the car in regularly to make sure the battery is fully charged before each journey.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot 3008 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 3008, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Peugeot e-3008

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Peugeot 3008. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Peugeot dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 3008 has received.

2024

  • Red Dot Design Awards – Product Design

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot 3008, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Seal U | Citroën C5 Aircross | Cupra Ateca | Ford KugaHonda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Omoda 5 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot 3008 at The Car Expert

Peugeot e-3008

Peugeot e-3008

Peugeot 3008 (2017 to 2024)

Peugeot 3008 (2017 to 2024)

Everything you need to know about Peugeot

Everything you need to know about Peugeot

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £25K

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £25K

New electric Peugeot e-3008 SUV revealed

New electric Peugeot e-3008 SUV revealed

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 gain new engine option

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 gain new engine option

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 get trim level updates

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 get trim level updates

Digital cockpit stars in new Peugeot 3008

Digital cockpit stars in new Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 3008 long-term test: Report #1

Peugeot 3008 long-term test: Report #1

Peugeot 3008 long-term test: Report #2

Peugeot 3008 long-term test: Report #2

Peugeot 3008 long-term test: Report #3

Peugeot 3008 long-term test: Report #3

More five-star crash tests – but at a price?

More five-star crash tests – but at a price?

Buy a Peugeot 3008

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Peugeot 3008, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Peugeot 3008

If you’re looking to lease a new Peugeot 3008, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Peugeot 3008

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Reviewers have liked the Peugeot 3008's style, but have been critical of its substance as a family SUV.Peugeot 3008

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved