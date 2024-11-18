Summary

The Peugeot 3008 is a petrol/electric hybrid mid-sized family SUV/crossover vehicle. It arrived in the UK in early 2024, with a longer-range version joining the line-up later in the year.

The 3008 is available with either a plug-in hybrid or basic hybrid (no plug) powertrain. There’s also a fully electric version called the e-3008, which isn’t included here. We have a separate Expert Rating page for that car.

As with the electric e-3008, reviewers have liked the e-3008’s style but have been critical of its substance. Carwow commends the “upmarket interior” and Paul Barker agrees that it’s “stunning”, but Mark Tisshaw at Autocar finds that “the drive lacks both pep and stand-out efficiency”, while Ted Welford at Car laments that “it’s simply not as roomy or flexible as a vehicle in this class should be”

As of November 2024, the Peugeot 3008 holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 63%. It scores top marks for its low CO 2 emissions, but overall running costs are only average and media review scores to date have been poor. We don’t yet have a Euro NCAP test score for the 3008, which could push the overall rating up or down once it is published and added to our scoring system.

3008 highlights Exterior styling is understated and elegant

Interior a big improvement on previous models

Quiet cabin

Decent battery charging speeds 3008 lowlights Expensive relative to rivals

Underwhelming to drive

Sleeker styling is less practical than old 3008

Ride quality is poor

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Motor: regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £35,035 Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: Autumn 2024

Next update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 3008 Hybrid GT

Score: 7 / 10

“The cabin is stunning and dominated by the huge 21-inch infotainment screen, although that does have usability issues. To drive, the hybrid also feels more comfortable than the E-3008 over bumps, but it’s still not the most cosseting of SUVs, and the powertrain could be quicker to respond.”

Author: Paul Barker

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot 3008 has plenty of style inside and out, with some cabin sophistication too – but the drive lacks both pep and stand-out efficiency.”

Author: Mark Tisshaw, Matt Saunders

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Ultimately, the Peugeot 3008 falls behind the best family crossovers owing to the fact its simply not as roomy or flexible as a vehicle in this class should be. The interior and general design are all just a lesson in style over substance. Peugeot can do better.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Peugeot 3008 now gets mild and plug-in hybrid options bringing down the price, but this stylish SUV could still be a family SUV you buy with your heart instead of your head.”

Author: Paul Barker

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Peugeot’s stylish new 3008 comes with hybrid power and an upmarket interior, but although it’s cheaper than the electric E-3008, there are more affordable hybrid alternatives out there.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“The interior is also among the best in this class in terms of look and feel. The rear seats have a disappointing lack of space and it generally lacks the flexibility of the best family SUVs. It all just feels like a case of style over substance.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Regit + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol/electric hybrid GT

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s not easy designing an SUV that is both practical and easy on the eye, but Peugeot has achieved that with the 3008.”

Author: Maxine Ashford

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Much better than the electric version but reservations remain.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The third gen 3008 doesn’t feel like a revolution. For many, that’ll be a win. Refined hybrid powertrain, but ride could be better.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The 2024 Peugeot 3008 combines coupé looks with family SUV practicality and a smart interior.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Peugeot 3008 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Peugeot 3008 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 48 mpg C 45 – 52 mpg B – C Plug-in hybrid models 313 mpg A 313 – 313 mpg A – A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 124 g/km A 124 – 124 g/km A – A Hybrid models 133 g/km A 122 – 143 g/km A – B Plug-in hybrid models 20 g/km A 18 – 30 g/km A – A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 53 miles C 53 – 53 miles C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 23 B 23 – 23 B – B Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £235 B Year 2 £615 B Year 3 £961 B Year 4 £1,167 B Year 5 £1,550 B Overall £4,528 B

The Peugeot 3008 is a reasonably affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data. However, it does depend on which model you choose.

The plug-in hybrid inevitably provides much better fuel economy than the basic hybrid, as you can do much more driving on electric power with less need to engage the petrol engine. However, that does require plugging the car in regularly to make sure the battery is fully charged before each journey.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot 3008 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 3008, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Peugeot e-3008

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Peugeot 3008. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Peugeot dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 3008 has received.

2024 Red Dot Design Awards – Product Design

