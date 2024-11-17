fbpx
The best new cars of this year to be revealed…

We'll be revealing the winners of The Car Expert Awards 2025, including our overall Car of the Year title, on Tuesday 3 December.
Peugeot e-3008

(2024 – present)

Peugeot e-3008 (2024 onwards) - wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

66
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

56
%
E

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

78
%
A

Summary

The Peugeot e-3008 is an all-electric, mid-sized family SUV/crossover vehicle. It arrived in the UK in early 2024, with a longer-range version joining the line-up later in the year.

There is a petrol/electric hybrid version called the 3008, which isn’t included here. We are building a separate Expert Rating page for that car, so check back soon.

Reviewers have liked the e-3008’s design, both inside and out, but have been critical of its price and general lack of performance or value for money compared to other cars in its segment. Alan Taylor-Jones of Parkers sums it up as a “striking SUV” that “offers more style than substance”. Matt Saunders at Autocar likes its “comfort and understated luxury appeal” but laments that “we had hoped for greater dynamic flair”, while most other reviews followed in a similar vein.

As of November 2024, the Peugeot e-3008 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 66%. It scores top marks for its low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions, but media review scores to date have been poor. We don’t yet have a Euro NCAP test score for the e-3008, which could push the overall rating up or down once it is published and added to our scoring system.

e-3008 highlights

  • Exterior styling is understated and elegant
  • Interior a big improvement on previous models
  • Quiet cabin
  • Decent battery charging speeds

e-3008 lowlights

  • Expensive relative to rivals
  • Underwhelming to drive
  • Sleeker styling is less practical than old 3008
  • Ride quality is poor

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Motor: electric
Price: From £45,950

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: Autumn 2024
Next update due: TBA

Peugeot e-3008 - front, dynamic
Peugeot e-3008 - rear, dynamic
Peugeot e-3008 - dashboard detail

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Green Car Guide

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

Regit

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which EV?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Peugeot e-3008 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Peugeot e-3008 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-3008 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models326 milesA326 – 326 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.4 m/KWhB4.4 – 4.4 m/KWhB – B
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models33C33 – 33C – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£222B
Year 2£501A
Year 3£815A
Year 4£981A
Year 5£1,314A
Overall£3,833A

The Peugeot e-3008 is a very affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is good, which helps to give the e-3008 a strong battery range. Servicing costs should also be very competitive, while insurance is about average for the new car market.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot e-3008 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-3008, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Peugeot e-3008

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Peugeot e-3008. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Peugeot dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot e-3008 has received.

2024

  • Red Dot Design Awards – Product Design

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot e-3008, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis GV60Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman ElectricNissan Ariya | Omoda E5Polestar 3 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

The mid-sized electric SUV/crossover segment is growing rapidly, with more new models entering the market each month.

More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot e-3008 at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Peugeot

Everything you need to know about Peugeot

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

New electric Peugeot e-3008 SUV revealed

New electric Peugeot e-3008 SUV revealed

