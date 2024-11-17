Summary

The Peugeot e-3008 is an all-electric, mid-sized family SUV/crossover vehicle. It arrived in the UK in early 2024, with a longer-range version joining the line-up later in the year.

There is a petrol/electric hybrid version called the 3008, which isn’t included here. We are building a separate Expert Rating page for that car, so check back soon.

Reviewers have liked the e-3008’s design, both inside and out, but have been critical of its price and general lack of performance or value for money compared to other cars in its segment. Alan Taylor-Jones of Parkers sums it up as a “striking SUV” that “offers more style than substance”. Matt Saunders at Autocar likes its “comfort and understated luxury appeal” but laments that “we had hoped for greater dynamic flair”, while most other reviews followed in a similar vein.

As of November 2024, the Peugeot e-3008 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 66%. It scores top marks for its low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions, but media review scores to date have been poor. We don’t yet have a Euro NCAP test score for the e-3008, which could push the overall rating up or down once it is published and added to our scoring system.

e-3008 highlights Exterior styling is understated and elegant

Interior a big improvement on previous models

Quiet cabin

Decent battery charging speeds e-3008 lowlights Expensive relative to rivals

Underwhelming to drive

Sleeker styling is less practical than old 3008

Ride quality is poor

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Motor: electric

Price: From £45,950 Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: Autumn 2024

Next update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Peugeot E-3008 looks the part, but is held back by disappointing performance and a harsh ride.”

Author: Alex Ingram

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The all-new Peugeot e-3008 is an electric reimagining of the popular 3008 small SUV. Its unique styling makes it an intriguing option.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“With its alternative premium-brand style, on-board tech, comfort and understated luxury appeal, the Peugeot e-3008 scores in the areas intended. But we had hoped for greater dynamic flair from it, as well as a more powerful statement of prowess from a global industry power that ought to be pushing technological boundaries harder.”

Author: Matt Saunders

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 73kWh 157kW GT

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Peugeot e-3008 looks great inside and out but is expensive. After the international launch drive, it impressed more on UK roads. We wondered if Peugeot had changed the performance and handling settings following launch feedback – although we were told not.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“On a purely aesthetic level, the Peugeot e-3008 ticks every box. It looks stunning, and genuinely stands out in a market that tend to all look very same-y. But aside from this, it doesn’t represent a significant leap in Peugeot’s electric journey. It’s a bit disappointing that the e-3008 is off the mark when it comes to the way it drives and its rear-seat space, and doesn’t even have attractive pricing on its side. There are better electric SUVs on the market.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot E-3008 is a good car, but it’s expensive and doesn’t move the game on enough.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Alex Ingram

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The stylish Peugeot E-3008 looks and feels like a proper premium car inside and out, but you will have to wait a while for the longest range version.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Peugeot’s latest electric SUV boasts a strikingly futuristic interior and promises class-leading range, but many rivals offer better value-for-money.”

Author: Shane Wilkinson

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“What the Peugeot E-3008 lacks dynamically, it makes up for in being hushed and quiet to drive – characteristics that will be appreciated more by families, no doubt. It’s a smartly designed electric SUV that feels very plush and upmarket inside, it’s just a shame that it’s slightly dull to drive and isn’t a cheap proposition.”

Author: James Batchelor

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 73kWh 210hp Allure

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Peugeot E-3008 gains a fastback crossover body style rather than the SUV shape of the previous model, along with striking looks and a long electric range.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The outgoing Peugeot 3008 is a hard act to follow, so the brand’s taken a slightly different approach with its replacement. It’s now an electric SUV, with a coupe-like “fastback” design and an upmarket interior. It has a long range, too, but that comes with a premium price tag that pitches it against some fierce competition.”

Author: Andrew Brady

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Looking for a stylish electric SUV that can travel a long way between charges? The Peugeot e-3008 could be the car for you. However, it’s expensive and we think families will miss the practicality of the old model.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.8 / 10

“Striking SUV offers more style than substance”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Regit + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot e-3008 has striking, personality-laden looks, a nice interior, a respectable range, and a reasonably impressive charging speed.”

Author: Tim Barnes-Clay

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: GT

Score: 7 / 10

“Good, but we were hoping for better.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Standard Range GT

Score: 6 / 10

“The third generation Peugeot E-3008 is pleasant enough to drive, but the use of the same platform that underpins the larger 5008 means that it’s heavy. While fleet buyers and those who run their cars through the books will find the tax advantages of the electric battery well-nigh irresistible, private buyers might be tempted to save a lot of money and opt for the much cheaper hybrid version. I, for one, wouldn’t blame them.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot e-3008 isn’t a revolution, but the design and interior have both improved over the old petrol car. Pity it’s not more spacious.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Peugeot e-3008 has a smart interior, competitive charging speeds and a good range by class standards. However, it doesn’t perform as well as some rivals in areas such as comfort, space and practicality. If you do buy one, we recommend sticking with the entry-level Allure trim because it has plenty of standard equipment and keeps the costs down.”

Author: George Hill

Read review Which EV? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.1 / 10

“The Peugeot e-3008 is a big step forward in capabilities and quality for Stellantis EVs, with a much more respectable range than previous models, very practical space for passengers and cargo, and improved infotainment.”

Author: James Morris

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Peugeot e-3008 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Peugeot e-3008 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-3008 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 326 miles A 326 – 326 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.4 m/KWh B 4.4 – 4.4 m/KWh B – B Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 33 C 33 – 33 C – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £222 B Year 2 £501 A Year 3 £815 A Year 4 £981 A Year 5 £1,314 A Overall £3,833 A

The Peugeot e-3008 is a very affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is good, which helps to give the e-3008 a strong battery range. Servicing costs should also be very competitive, while insurance is about average for the new car market.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot e-3008 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-3008, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Peugeot e-3008

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Peugeot e-3008. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Peugeot dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot e-3008 has received.

2024 Red Dot Design Awards – Product Design

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot e-3008, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Omoda E5 | Polestar 3 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

The mid-sized electric SUV/crossover segment is growing rapidly, with more new models entering the market each month.

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot e-3008 at The Car Expert

