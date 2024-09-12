fbpx
Polestar 3

Polestar 3 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Polestar 3 is a large electric crossover/SUV that became available to order in the UK in 2024, which its manufacturer says offers family-friendly SUV space and drives like a sports car.

Based on the same foundations as the new battery-powered Volvo EX90, UK reviewers have widely praised the Polestar 3 for its classy minimalist interior design and comfortable ride, but many outlets conclude that comparing the SUV to a sports car is not very accurate.

“Sure it’s powerful”, says Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey, “but there’s not much feel in the driving experience.” Alastair Crooks of Auto Express agrees, arguing that the EV “falls short of Polestar’s sporty claims, as you might expect of a two-and-a-half-tonne family car.”

As a family car though, the British motoring media largely agrees that the Polestar 3 stacks up well against its large electric rivals, What Car?’s Neil Winn concluding that the SUV has “arrived in style” with a sharp driving experience, competitive pricing and adds that it “comes packed with standard equipment.”

That said, Parker’s CJ Hubbard explains that, while the Polestar 3 has a longer battery range, “the BMW iX is a better blend of luxury and utility.”

While there are reviews already published on the new Polestar 3, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this SUV an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Polestar 3 highlights

  • Class-leading battery range
  • Attractive exterior and interior design
  • Extensive list of standard equipment
  • Sharp driving dynamics

Polestar 3 lowlights

  • Not as sporty as the marketing suggests
  • Rivals offer more boot space
  • Over-reliance on touchscreen for car settings
  • Performance Pack models have a firm ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £69,900 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2024, the Polestar 3 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Polestar 3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Polestar 3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2024, the Polestar 3 has only just started arriving on UK roads, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the SUV to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Polestar 3, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Polestar 3. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Polestar 3

As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Polestar 3. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Polestar dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Polestar 3, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW iX | Hyundai Ioniq 7 | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia EV9 Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV | Range Rover plug-in hybrid | Tesla Model X | Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Volvo EX90

More news, reviews and information about the Polestar 3 at The Car Expert

Polestar 3 now available with rear-wheel drive

Polestar 3 now available with rear-wheel drive

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

All-new Polestar 3 makes debut

All-new Polestar 3 makes debut

