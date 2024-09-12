Summary

The Polestar 3 is a large electric crossover/SUV that became available to order in the UK in 2024, which its manufacturer says offers family-friendly SUV space and drives like a sports car.

Based on the same foundations as the new battery-powered Volvo EX90, UK reviewers have widely praised the Polestar 3 for its classy minimalist interior design and comfortable ride, but many outlets conclude that comparing the SUV to a sports car is not very accurate.

“Sure it’s powerful”, says Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey, “but there’s not much feel in the driving experience.” Alastair Crooks of Auto Express agrees, arguing that the EV “falls short of Polestar’s sporty claims, as you might expect of a two-and-a-half-tonne family car.”

As a family car though, the British motoring media largely agrees that the Polestar 3 stacks up well against its large electric rivals, What Car?’s Neil Winn concluding that the SUV has “arrived in style” with a sharp driving experience, competitive pricing and adds that it “comes packed with standard equipment.”

That said, Parker’s CJ Hubbard explains that, while the Polestar 3 has a longer battery range, “the BMW iX is a better blend of luxury and utility.”

While there are reviews already published on the new Polestar 3, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this SUV an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Polestar 3 highlights Class-leading battery range

Attractive exterior and interior design

Extensive list of standard equipment

Sharp driving dynamics Polestar 3 lowlights Not as sporty as the marketing suggests

Rivals offer more boot space

Over-reliance on touchscreen for car settings

Performance Pack models have a firm ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £69,900 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“As you might expect of a two-and-a-half-tonne family car, it falls short of Polestar’s sporty claims – especially in dual-motor Performance Pack guise. We think it might be worth waiting for the more sensible, cheaper, two-wheel-drive version due on sale next year.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Refreshingly different to the masses, and a pleasure to drive. Touchscreen is annoying and refinement could be better, but the 3 is still peculiarly charming, and very recommendable.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This is Polestar’s most convincing effort yet, sticking a Swedish cat amongst the Bavarian pigeons. The spacious and well-appointed interior impresses, as does the handling and promised range.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Its minimalist interior exudes a premium feel, albeit in a more understated way compared to many rivals. The ride is comfortable, too, but we think it’s a push to consider the Polestar 3 sporty as per the manufacturer’s claims – sure it’s powerful, but there’s not much feel in the driving experience.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Polestar’s first new model in a while looks good, feels great inside and has plenty of space – but it only has five seats and it’s not cheap.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This crossover of estate and SUV means it’s more aerodynamic and brings efficiency improvements, but it also makes the 3 more engaging to drive as it has a lower centre of gravity. It’s really spacious too, especially in the back, and the quality is great.”

Author: Tom Barnard

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Ultra-competitive pricing, a sharp design and strong performance make Polestar’s first SUV a promising new offering.”

Author: Sam Jenkins

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“It’s a better driving and more special feeling thing than the Mercedes EQE SUV, although the BMW iX is a better blend of luxury and utility.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a full £15,000 cheaper than the cheapest Volvo EX90, which uses all of the same basic mechanical bits. So, you’re getting a sportier, better-looking, reasonably engaging-to-drive electric SUV for less, and all you’ve had to sacrifice are some extra seats and a more voluminous boot.”

Author: Neil Briscoe

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Polestar 3 seems well engineered and good-looking, it rides and drives well and is as efficient as any of these giant battery SUVs can be.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A solid effort from Polestar, and one you should try if the usual brands are beginning to grate.”

Author: Tom Ford

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The luxury electric SUV segment is hard to break into, but the new Polestar 3 has arrived in style. Not only does it boast a BMW iX-beating official range, but it’s also sharp to drive, cosseting at cruising speed, competitively priced and comes packed with standard equipment.”

Author: Neil Winn

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2024, the Polestar 3 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the Polestar 3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Polestar 3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2024, the Polestar 3 has only just started arriving on UK roads, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the SUV to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Polestar 3, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Polestar 3. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Polestar 3

As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Polestar 3. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Polestar dealer.

