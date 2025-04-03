fbpx
New model

New Omoda 9 SUV now available to order

Omoda has announced that its flagship 9 SUV is now available to order, which the brand says "drives like an EV and thinks like a hybrid"

by Sean Rees

Omoda has announced that its flagship 9 SUV is now available to order in the UK, which the brand says “drives like an EV and thinks like a hybrid.”

The new luxury SUV range consists of just one trim and powertrain option, as the Chinese manufacturer says it wants to offer UK customers a ‘everything-as-standard’ package. The car’s full name is the Omoda 9 ‘SHS’ – the last bit standing for ‘super hybrid system’ – and it is an all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid SUV. While the smaller Omoda 5 has a battery-powered counterpart called the E5, the 9 SHS doesn’t have a direct all-electric alternative.

Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery and two electric motors, the 449hp SUV has a reported maximum range of around 700 miles with a fully charged battery and a full fuel tank. The SUV can also travel up to 93 miles on electric power alone.

The SUV’s battery can be charged at speeds of up to 70kW and Omoda claims that the large family car can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 4.9 seconds. The brand also says that, thanks to the ‘quiet’ powertrain, ‘acoustically optimised’ tyres and double laminated glass windows, the five-seat SUV has an ‘ultra-quiet in-cabin experience’.

Inside, the car comes with a 25-inch display panel that runs across the dashboard, combining a digital instrument cluster with an infotainment touchscreen. There are physical controls for the car’s climate control, and seats in the front and back are heated and ventilated.

Now available to order, the Omoda 9 is currently priced at £45k and comes with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
