Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Jaecoo 5 range bolstered by new hybrid model

Jaecoo has expanded its UK line-up with the introduction of a new petrol-electric hybrid version of its 5 SUV

Jaecoo 5 SHS-H

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Jaecoo has expanded its UK line-up with the introduction of a new petrol-electric hybrid version of its smaller 5 SUV, adding a third powertrain option alongside the existing petrol and electric models.

The new Jaecoo 5 ‘SHS-H’ uses a petrol-electric hybrid system, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with an electric motor and a small 2kWh battery. Unlike a plug-in hybrid, you can’t plug it in and charge it, instead relying on regenerative braking and the petrol engine to maintain charge.

Total system output is quoted at 221hp, with a claimed 0–62mph time of 7.9 seconds. Jaecoo also quotes a total driving range of more than 650 miles and fuel economy of up to 53mpg.

Where it fits in the range

The ‘SHS-H’ sits alongside the standard petrol and fully electric Jaecoo 5 models, giving buyers a wider choice of powertrains without changing the overall design or layout of the car. It remains a front-wheel-drive model and uses the same foundations, exterior looks and interior design as the existing versions.

Trim specs

As with the rest of the Jaecoo 5 range, the hybrid will be offered in two trims:

  • ‘Pure’ – includes a 13-inch touchscreen, Sony audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of driver assistance features
  • ‘Luxury’ – adds features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, upgraded audio system, ambient lighting, and heated and ventilated front seats

Pricing and availability

The Jaecoo 5 SHS-H is priced from just over £26k for the ‘Pure’ trim and close to £30k for the ‘Luxury’ model. It will be available to order through Jaecoo’s UK dealer network, with first customer deliveries expected in the second half of 2026.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved