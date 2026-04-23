Jaecoo 5 range bolstered by new hybrid model

Jaecoo has expanded its UK line-up with the introduction of a new petrol-electric hybrid version of its smaller 5 SUV, adding a third powertrain option alongside the existing petrol and electric models.

The new Jaecoo 5 ‘SHS-H’ uses a petrol-electric hybrid system, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with an electric motor and a small 2kWh battery. Unlike a plug-in hybrid, you can’t plug it in and charge it, instead relying on regenerative braking and the petrol engine to maintain charge.

Total system output is quoted at 221hp, with a claimed 0–62mph time of 7.9 seconds. Jaecoo also quotes a total driving range of more than 650 miles and fuel economy of up to 53mpg.

Where it fits in the range

The ‘SHS-H’ sits alongside the standard petrol and fully electric Jaecoo 5 models, giving buyers a wider choice of powertrains without changing the overall design or layout of the car. It remains a front-wheel-drive model and uses the same foundations, exterior looks and interior design as the existing versions.

Trim specs

As with the rest of the Jaecoo 5 range, the hybrid will be offered in two trims:

‘Pure’ – includes a 13-inch touchscreen, Sony audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of driver assistance features

‘Luxury’ – adds features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, upgraded audio system, ambient lighting, and heated and ventilated front seats

Pricing and availability

The Jaecoo 5 SHS-H is priced from just over £26k for the ‘Pure’ trim and close to £30k for the ‘Luxury’ model. It will be available to order through Jaecoo’s UK dealer network, with first customer deliveries expected in the second half of 2026.