All-electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class debuts

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-new electric C-Class saloon, marking the first time the model has been offered as an electric car.

The C-Class has traditionally been one of Mercedes’ best-selling models, and this new version effectively becomes the brand’s core electric offering in the mid-size saloon segment – rivalling the likes of the BMW i4, Polestar 2, Kia EV6 and Tesla Model 3. It will be sold alongside the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid C-Class range, instead of replacing it.

Electric powertrain and range

The new C-Class has been built from scratch on its own unique foundations, rather than being based on the current petrol-powered model.

Mercedes quotes a maximum range of up to around 473 miles from full charge, which places it towards the upper end of the electric executive saloon segment. For context, rivals such as the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3 typically offer between 350 and 390 miles depending on version.

Like the all-electric Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ that arrived last year, the electric C-Class uses 800V electrical architecture, allowing for faster charging. Mercedes claims that the battery can be topped up with around 202 miles of range after around 10 minutes of rapid charging, under ideal conditions.

The car is powered by a 94kWh battery which also supports bidirectional charging, meaning it can supply power back to a home or external devices.

Design and practicality

The electric C-Class has been given a slightly different body shape and new exterior looks, with a coupé-style silhouette and revised front-end styling.

At the front, there is a closed grille design with illuminated elements, while the rear adopts a more pronounced, sportier shape.

Practicality has also been improved with the addition of a 101-litre front boot (frunk), alongside the main rear luggage compartment. Towing capacity is rated at up to 1.8 tonnes.

The car also has rear-wheel steering, which reduces the turning circle to just over 11 metres, making the saloon more agile on tight city streets.

Interior and tech

Inside, the new C-Class introduces a major on-board tech overhaul. The highlight is a 39-inch ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ display, which spans the dashboard and integrates driver, infotainment and passenger screens into one unit.

Other features include:

An AI-based voice assistant capable of more natural conversations

Augmented reality head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen

Google Maps-based navigation with EV route planning

Mercedes has also focused on comfort, with features such as ventilated and massaging seats, improved cabin insulation and a panoramic glass roof.

Availability

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the new electric C-Class as a global model, with rollout starting in the US before the UK and Europe. The exact timing of the UK launch, as well as trim specifications and pricing, are yet to be confirmed.