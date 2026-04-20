Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

All-electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class debuts

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-new electric C-Class saloon, marking the first time the model has been offered as an electric car

Mercedes-Benz C-CLass EQ

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-new electric C-Class saloon, marking the first time the model has been offered as an electric car.

The C-Class has traditionally been one of Mercedes’ best-selling models, and this new version effectively becomes the brand’s core electric offering in the mid-size saloon segment – rivalling the likes of the BMW i4, Polestar 2, Kia EV6 and Tesla Model 3. It will be sold alongside the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid C-Class range, instead of replacing it.

Electric powertrain and range

The new C-Class has been built from scratch on its own unique foundations, rather than being based on the current petrol-powered model.

Mercedes quotes a maximum range of up to around 473 miles from full charge, which places it towards the upper end of the electric executive saloon segment. For context, rivals such as the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3 typically offer between 350 and 390 miles depending on version.

Like the all-electric Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ that arrived last year, the electric C-Class uses 800V electrical architecture, allowing for faster charging. Mercedes claims that the battery can be topped up with around 202 miles of range after around 10 minutes of rapid charging, under ideal conditions.

The car is powered by a 94kWh battery which also supports bidirectional charging, meaning it can supply power back to a home or external devices.

Design and practicality

The electric C-Class has been given a slightly different body shape and new exterior looks, with a coupé-style silhouette and revised front-end styling.

At the front, there is a closed grille design with illuminated elements, while the rear adopts a more pronounced, sportier shape.

Practicality has also been improved with the addition of a 101-litre front boot (frunk), alongside the main rear luggage compartment. Towing capacity is rated at up to 1.8 tonnes.

The car also has rear-wheel steering, which reduces the turning circle to just over 11 metres, making the saloon more agile on tight city streets.

Interior and tech

Inside, the new C-Class introduces a major on-board tech overhaul. The highlight is a 39-inch ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ display, which spans the dashboard and integrates driver, infotainment and passenger screens into one unit.

Other features include:

  • An AI-based voice assistant capable of more natural conversations
  • Augmented reality head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen
  • Google Maps-based navigation with EV route planning

Mercedes has also focused on comfort, with features such as ventilated and massaging seats, improved cabin insulation and a panoramic glass roof.

Availability

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the new electric C-Class as a global model, with rollout starting in the US before the UK and Europe. The exact timing of the UK launch, as well as trim specifications and pricing, are yet to be confirmed.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved