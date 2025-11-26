Summary

The Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ is a mid-sized electric saloon and estate that became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2025.

Replacing the second-generation CLA range, this EQ line-up is part of the latest third-generation CLA model line-up which also includes hybrid versions which we will cover separately.

Built on the German manufacturer’s latest 800V architecture, the ‘CLA with EQ Technology’ has been given a warm welcome by the British motoring media, picking up two Awards from outlet Parkers after launch with reviewer Keith Adams concluding that the saloon offers “exceptional real-world range, a beautifully finished interior and one of the best infotainment systems currently fitted to a compact EV.”

“Blimey, it’s lovely”, says Electrifying.com’s Tom Barnard. “It really does feel like a much more premium prospect even than a Polestar 2 – never mind a Tesla Model 3.” Top Gear’s Tom Ford describes the sub-£50k EV as a “eminently sensible spaceship”, pointing to the car’s “monster range and dazzling efficiency”, but adds that it lacks driving character, “even for an EV”, concluding that it’s “a bit vanilla to drive”.

As of November 2025, the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. The saloon and estate range is yet to be assessed by crash testers Euro NCAP, which has the potential to alter this score in the coming months.

CLA EQ highlights Class-leading battery range and efficiency

Comfortable and refined driving experience

Excellent on-board tech

Well-built, practical interior CLA EQ lowlights Rather cramped rear seats for adults

Not yet compatible with older 400V chargers

Some cheaper plastic interior trimmings

Not all that exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized saloon and estate

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £45,615 on-road Launched: Autumn 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Featured reviews “The new Mercedes CLA represents a huge step forward for the brand’s electric models, and EVs in general, highlighted by incredible efficiency and range.” Model reviewed: Saloon range Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

“The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a comfortable and posh electric saloon car, but it’s not very spacious inside and its claimed range isn’t very easy to reach.” Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLA is the company’s new electric star. It’s clever, comfortable and capable of over 400 miles on a single charge.”

Read review Business Car Score: 9 / 10

“Overall, we would describe the new Mercedes-Benz CLA as a fundamentally good car, transformed by its highly impressive efficiency into a potentially game changing EV – one likely to be much in demand, as the extremely robust expected residual value shows.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Car Model reviewed: CLA 250+

Score: 8 / 10

“The CLA 250+ is the electric Mercedes we’ve been waiting for – the first that feels both desirable and genuinely usable. With real-world range of 350-400 miles, it rewrites what’s possible for everyday drivers at this price point, offering genuine long-distance ability without anxiety or compromise. It’s brisk, beautifully composed and so refined at speed that it feels born for motorways.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLA loads up a lot of innovate, efficiency-enhancing technology to deliver a useful potential range, allied with the possibility of rapid charging, too. And that styling and interior? Blimey, it’s lovely, and really does feel like a much more premium prospect even than a Polestar 2 – never mind a Tesla Model 3.”

Author: Tom Barnard

Read review Green Car Guide Score: 9 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLA has an impressive electric driving range: up to 484 miles, or 462 miles in the case of our test car – which is still excellent, especially for a sub-£50,000 compact family saloon. It also features 320 kW ultra-rapid charging.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you can distract yourself from the extremely impressive and headline-grabbing range figure, there’s plenty else to like about the Mercedes CLA EQ, including its comfortable, relaxing drive. We’re less sure about some of the interior design choices, though.”

Read review Parkers Score: 9 / 10

“Like the very best Mercedes over the years, the CLA250+ combines excellent ride quality with high levels of roadholding. Quiet and efficient, it’s a compact electric-powered luxury sedan that has a very impressive driving range that should be enough to easily cope with the everyday demands of most British drivers.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review The Independent Score: 8 / 10

“The new CLA feels like Mercedes back to its very best – and it hasn’t been there for a while. I love the way the car drives, the range it offers and the on-board tech. I can take or leave the styling – there are just too many stars on there! But the biggest drawback – for the moment – is the charging compatibility of the 800v platform. I’d wait for my CLA until that issue is fixed next year.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review The Telegraph Score: 8 / 10

“Will a range of 484 miles finally convince you that EVs have come of age? Mercedes tries to cater for all tastes with its new smallest model.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Score: 7 / 10

“An eminently sensible spaceship. AI-infused with monster range and dazzling efficiency, but not exactly fizzing with excitement.”

Author: Tom Ford

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2025, the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the CLA EQ is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 462 miles A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.8 m/KWh A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 41 D

The Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average estimated battery range of 462 miles is excellent when compared to rivals in the mid-sized EV class, thanks to the CLA EQ’s class-leading electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) of 4.8 miles per KWh. As you might expect of a Mercedes-Benz however, the car’s predicted insurance costs are much higher than the average electric car.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CLA EQ, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ

Overall rating B 76% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

The Mercedes-Benz new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the CLA EQ.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the CLA EQ has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ has received

2025 Carwow Awards – Outstanding EV Award

Parkers Awards – Best Company Car + Disruptor of the Year

Top Gear Awards – Best Saloon

