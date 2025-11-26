fbpx

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ

(2025 - present)

Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

71
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

79
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Running Costs:

68
%
B

Warranty Rating:

76
%
B

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ is a mid-sized electric saloon and estate that became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2025.

Replacing the second-generation CLA range, this EQ line-up is part of the latest third-generation CLA model line-up which also includes hybrid versions which we will cover separately.

Built on the German manufacturer’s latest 800V architecture, the ‘CLA with EQ Technology’ has been given a warm welcome by the British motoring media, picking up two Awards from outlet Parkers after launch with reviewer Keith Adams concluding that the saloon offers “exceptional real-world range, a beautifully finished interior and one of the best infotainment systems currently fitted to a compact EV.”

“Blimey, it’s lovely”, says Electrifying.com’s Tom Barnard. “It really does feel like a much more premium prospect even than a Polestar 2 – never mind a Tesla Model 3.” Top Gear’s Tom Ford describes the sub-£50k EV as a “eminently sensible spaceship”, pointing to the car’s “monster range and dazzling efficiency”, but adds that it lacks driving character, “even for an EV”, concluding that it’s “a bit vanilla to drive”.

As of November 2025, the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. The saloon and estate range is yet to be assessed by crash testers Euro NCAP, which has the potential to alter this score in the coming months.

CLA EQ highlights

  • Class-leading battery range and efficiency
  • Comfortable and refined driving experience
  • Excellent on-board tech
  • Well-built, practical interior

CLA EQ lowlights

  • Rather cramped rear seats for adults
  • Not yet compatible with older 400V chargers
  • Some cheaper plastic interior trimmings
  • Not all that exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized saloon and estate
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £45,615 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ front view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ rear view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ front interior view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The new Mercedes CLA represents a huge step forward for the brand’s electric models, and EVs in general, highlighted by incredible efficiency and range.”

Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Jordan Katsianis

“The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a comfortable and posh electric saloon car, but it’s not very spacious inside and its claimed range isn’t very easy to reach.”

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Mario Christou

More reviews

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Electrifying.com

Green Car Guide

Honest John

Parkers

The Independent

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2025, the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the CLA EQ is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models462 milesA
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.8 m/KWhA
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models41D

The Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average estimated battery range of 462 miles is excellent when compared to rivals in the mid-sized EV class, thanks to the CLA EQ’s class-leading electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) of 4.8 miles per KWh. As you might expect of a Mercedes-Benz however, the car’s predicted insurance costs are much higher than the average electric car.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CLA EQ, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ

Overall ratingB76%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

The Mercedes-Benz new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the CLA EQ.

The duration is three years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the CLA EQ has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ has received

2025

  • Carwow Awards – Outstanding EV Award
  • Parkers Awards – Best Company Car + Disruptor of the Year
  • Top Gear Awards – Best Saloon

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 e-tron | BMW i4 | BYD SealDS Nº8 | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 6Kia EV6 | MG IM5 | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.7 | Volvo ES90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mercedes-Benz CLA range at The Car Expert

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ has received plenty of reviewer praise for its class-leading battery and infotainment tech.Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ

