Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA now available to order

Mercedes-Benz has announced the price list and for its third-generation CLA saloon range which is now available to order in the UK

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA

by Sean Rees
Mercedes-Benz has announced the UK price list and specifications for its third-generation CLA saloon range which is now available to order in the UK.

While the new CLA line-up is set to include both petrol-electric hybrid and electric powertrain options – a first for the CLA range – Mercedes-Benz has decided to launch the electric version first, with the hybrid following later this year.

This 272hp battery-powered CLA – technically called the ‘CLA 250+ with EQ Technology’ – is powered by an 85kWh battery, which is smaller than the 118kWh unit in the EQS 450+, but can reportedly travel three miles more on a single charge than the larger luxury saloon, mustering up to 484 miles on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz adds that the electric saloon can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.7 seconds, with top speed capped at 130mph. Built on the brand’s 800V architecture, the car can charge at speeds up to 320kW, and at that rapid charging speed the manufacturer claims that 200 miles of range can be added in ten minutes.

A hybrid version which pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 27hp electric motor is also on the way, scheduled to arrive later this year. More details are sure to follow in the coming months.

Compared with the previous CLA range – which was available as a petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid car – the third-generation range is slightly larger by every metric which should increase cabin space. The boot has enough space for 455 litres of luggage room – 55 litres less than its predecessor – but electric versions also come with an additional 101 litres of ‘frunk’ space under the bonnet.

The electric range distinguishes itself from hybrid models at first glance thanks to its unique grille design with 142 backlit star shapes. The new CLA also has an LED daytime running list strip that connects the LED headlights below the bonnet – a feature now synonymous with the brand’s battery-powered EQ models.

Inside, the car comes with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard. The brand’s ‘Superscreen’ which adds an optional 14-inch passenger media display will be added to the options list after launch. The CLA sits on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with the entry-level ‘Sport’ equipment list also including heated front seats, adaptive LED headlights and automatic climate control.

The more expensive ‘AMG Line Edition’ comes with sportier exterior styling, keyless start and entry, Nappa leather upholstery, ambient interior lighting, a wireless smartphone charging pad and the model sits on larger 19-inch alloy wheels.

Now on sale, the electric CLA ‘250+’ is priced at under £46k for the ‘Sport’ trim, with prices rising to around £52k for the AMG Line Edition’.

