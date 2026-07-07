Seven-seat Xpeng X9 people carrier on sale this Summer

Xpeng has confirmed that its flagship X9 all-electric people carrier will go on sale in the UK this Summer, with three versions to choose from.

Available in three versions, Xpeng says that the seven-seat X9 combines a long electric driving range with ultra-fast charging and a tech-focused cabin. It will compete with premium people carriers such as the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, Mercedes-Benz EQV and Lexus LM, while also offering an alternative to large electric SUVs for buyers prioritising passenger space.

The X9 will be offered in ‘Standard Range’, ‘Long Range’ and all-wheel-drive forms.

The entry-level model uses a single front-mounted electric motor producing 320hp, offering up to 332 miles of battery range. Stepping up to the ‘Long Range’ variant increases that to 382 miles, while the dual-motor all-wheel drive model develops 503hp, cuts the 0-62mph sprint to 5.9 seconds and musters up to 360 miles between charges.

All three versions use the latest 800-volt electrical architecture, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in 12 minutes under ideal conditions.

Xpeng says its AI-powered infotainment system and ‘smart cockpit’ have been designed to create a lounge-like environment for both family and business users.

The XPENG X9 is priced from £75k for the ‘Standard Range’ model, rising to £80k for the ‘Long Range’ and £85k for the all-wheel-drive version. UK deliveries are scheduled to begin during the ‘third quarter’ of 2026 – that’s July, August, and September.