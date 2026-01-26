Summary

The Peugeot E-408 is an electric five-door liftback which sits somewhere between a conventional car and a crossover/SUV vehicle. It’s part of the wider 408 range, which also includes petrol and plug-in hybrid versions.

Described as “sleek” and “stylish” by Carwow’s Daren Cassey, and “thoroughly likeable” by Top Gear’s Stephen Dobie, initial reviews of the E-408 have been very positive, Parker’s Amrit Kaur concluding that the electric family car is “spacious enough for family duties and refined enough to make for a relaxing daily driver in town and on long trips on the motorway.”

Comparing the E-408 to its combustion counterparts, Alex Ingram of Auto Express argues that this battery-powered variant is “the smoothest, most refined and most responsive model” in the 408 range, adding that it’s “one of the most convincing EVs that the brand has yet offered.”

That said, the same reviewers point out that similarly priced rivals offer a longer battery range, the infotainment can be a bit slow to respond and alternatives have more boot space.

While we have collected the limited number of initial reviews for this model, as well as running cost data, this isn’t enough to give the Peugeot E-408 an Expert Rating score yet. We will update this page in the coming weeks, as more reviews on the model are published.

E-408 highlights Smooth, refined electric powertrain

Good build quality and interior comfort

Attractive pricing E-408 lowlights Rivals offer a longer battery range

Rather sluggish infotainment system

Alternatives offer more boot space

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door liftback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £33,670 on-road Launched: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Peugeot 408 gets a new electric drivetrain in the E-408, making this a sleek, stylish and somewhat quirky plug-in family car.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot 408 has always been an appealing, if slightly left-field choice, with an internal-combustion powertrain, but it’s at its best with a new electric motor. The E-408 is the smoothest, most refined and most responsive model in the range.”

Author: Alex Ingram

Read review Honest John “The Peugeot E-408 offers an impressive driving range from its moderately-sized battery. It has generous standard equipment levels, and is roomier than the 508 it effectively replaces. However, consumers may struggle to understand its place in Peugeot’s hierarchy, while the lack of a larger battery option may restrict appeal. It’s also pricier than comparable alternatives.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The e-408 is a good choice if you prefer to break away from the norm of conventional SUVs and regular family hatchbacks. It’s spacious enough for family duties and refined enough to make for a relaxing daily driver in town and on long trips on the motorway.”

Author: Amrit Kaur

Read review The Sun Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Peugeot e-408 SUV is a thrilling nod to the past, reimagined for the eco-conscious commuter of today. With its stylish design and electric performance, it’s a retro icon reborn, ready to take on the bustling streets of the UK.”

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot E-408 is a thoroughly likeable car, albeit one that stops short of perfect. On paper, a number of its rivals swipe it lazily away, but its unexpectedly successful blend of rebellious design and conformist useability is an arresting one.”

Author: Stephen Dobie

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2026, the Peugeot E-408 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP. Its ICE-powered twin, the 408, holds a four-star safety rating, but at the time of writing, this rating has not been extended to the electric E-408

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2026, the Peugeot E-408 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-408 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 280 miles B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4 m/KWh C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 34 D

The Peugeot E-408 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average battery range of 280 miles per charge is competitive when compared to EVs of this size and price bracket, as is its 4 m/KWh electric efficiency (the electric car equivalent to fuel efficiency or ‘miles per gallon’).

The car’s predicted insurance premiums sit in a middling bracket, around the market average. Coverage that is not too expensive, but potentially more expensive than you would expect from a Peugeot model.

Please keep in mind that we are yet to receive the full running cost layout for the E-408. We are waiting for servicing and maintenance cost estimations.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot E-408 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-408, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Peugeot E-408

Overall rating C 50% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Peugeot’s new car warranty is essentially the industry standard – the minimum that automakers have to offer by law in the UK. The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles.

In addition to the standard new car warranty, the electric E-408 has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Peugeot e-408

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Peugeot e-408 from an official Peugeot dealership, you will get a minimum six- to 12-month warranty included.

If you are buying a used Peugeot e-408 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Peugeot e-408 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Peugeot E-408

As of January 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Peugeot E-408. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Peugeot dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Peugeot E-408, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C5 Aircross | Ford Capri | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV5 | Leapmotor C10 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman Electric | Polestar 2 | Peugeot E-3008 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

