The Leapmotor C10 is a new mid-large electric SUV that was launched in the UK in early 2025. The C10 and the small T03 city car are the first models to be sold by new Chinese car brand, Leapmotor.

Leapmotor is part of the huge Stellantis network of brands, so its dealerships are popping up alongside various Vauxhall, Fiat, Peugeot and Citroën dealers around the UK. It’s early days but there will be up to 80 dealers by the end of 2025.

The C10 plays heavily on being a value proposition, meaning you’re getting a lot more car for your money than with many similar vehicles from other brands. It’s much more spacious than pretty much anything else at a similar price point, or if you prefer, it’s a lot cheaper than cars with a similar amount of space and standard equipment.

The biggest criticisms of the C10 so far have been the way that it drives. Although it’s mostly comfortable in how it rides and copes with bumps, the steering and handling have been judged harshly by the automotive media. Car, for example, was less than glowing about the “decidedly average driving experience”. But the biggest complaints have been reserved for the car’s accident-avoidance systems, which Auto Express described as “infuriating” and Electrifying said are “horribly intrusive”. Our own editor at The Car Expert, Stuart Masson, has said that “the constant beeping and bonging is so bad that it would be a deal-breaker” for many customers.

As of May 2025, the Leapmotor C10 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. It scores top marks for its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and its zero tailpipe emissions, while its running costs are also good (although we don’t have a full data set yet). But it’s let down by very poor media reviews from the UK launch. This may improve over time as more journalists spend more time with the car, and if Leapmotor can address some of the key problems with the C10’s accident-avoidance technology.

C10 highlights Much more spacious than similarly priced EVs

Plenty of standard kit for your money

Build quality seems competitive

Ride is generally comfortable

Excellent Euro NCAP safety rating C10 lowlights Unknown brand

Accident-avoidance warnings are unbearable

Noisy for an EV

Handling is very disappointing

No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

Body style: Medium-sized SUV

Engines: Single electric motor

Price: From £36,490 on-road Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: TBA

Featured reviews “The Leapmotor C10 offers genuine value for money, but infuriating driver-assistance tech and sub-par range limit its appeal.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

“The Leapmotor C10 offers a decent range and lots of standard equipment in an affordable SUV package.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7.6 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“If the generic electric SUV styling is nothing to get excited about the price perhaps is, the Leapmotor C10 is a big step up from the T03 city car, a tad more modern looking and polished than some of the other Chinese newcomers and undercuts established players like the VW ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq by a healthy margin.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Business Car Score: 8 / 10

“There is plenty to like about the Leapmotor C10. It looks and feels upmarket, has impressive levels of interior space and plenty of standard equipment for the price. We just feel more work is needed on the infotainment and safety systems to suit UK buyers.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Leapmotor C10 is an interesting entrant to the electric family SUV class – and an entirely recommendable one at that. It’s a genuinely decent car that’s far better equipped and less expensive than most of its rivals. However, the derivative styling, lack of customisation options and decidedly average driving experience may hold it back.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson, Seth Walton

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Leapmotor C10 is a smart-looking budget EV with reasonable specs – but doesn’t seem to offer anything to trouble the established alternatives.”

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“You might not have heard of the Leapmotor C10, but the brand has the backing of industry giant Stellantis, and this big SUV looks brilliant value next to rivals like the Tesla Model Y. It has plenty of space and equipment too, but it lacks polish in some areas and the driver assist systems are horribly intrusive.”

Author: Tom Barnard

Read review Green Car Guide Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Leapmotor C10 is an easy car to live with overall, offering comfort, space, a decent real-word range, and a price that undercuts most rivals. However if you simply get in the car and drive off, within a short distance you’re likely to be assaulted by multiple beeps and boings, and you probably won’t know what the beeps are for. We’ve reviewed every single EV that’s ever been on sale in the UK, and no other car has beeped at us this much.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Lots of room, lots of equipment.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson, Seth Walton

Read review The Independent Score: 6 / 10

“Leapmotor is big on value and the C10 puts a huge tick in the lots of car for your money box, but the price puts it up against some seriously talented contenders.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review The Sunday Times Score: 6 / 10

“Value but no vigour.”

Author: James Fossdyke

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“The Leapmotor C10 is competent in enough areas to be a budget option, but will you pine for one? No.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 89%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 77%

Safety assist: 76%

Although the Leapmotor gets an excellent safety rating for including all of the systems designed to help protect you in an accident, the high score for helping you avoid an accident (the ‘safety assist’ score above) is not backed up by the actual driving experience. Pretty much every single review of the C10 has singled out the car’s accident avoidance warning systems as being terrible.

Our own editor at The Car Expert, Stuart Masson, has said that “the constant beeping and bonging is so bad that it would be a deal-breaker” for many customers, and that the C10 is “a prime example of badly executed safety systems that actually make driving less safe”. We strongly suggest you test drive a C10 before buying one…

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Leapmotor C10 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the C10 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 263 miles B 263 – 263 miles B – B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.8 m/KWh C 3.8 – 3.8 m/KWh C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 41 D 41 – 41 D – D

The Leapmotor C10 is only average when it comes to running costs, according to numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

We don’t yet have service and maintenance costs, so we will update this table when we have more information. However, the insurance group is high for a relatively budget car, and the electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon in a petrol or diesel car) is only average.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Leapmotor C10 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C10, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Leapmotor C10

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Leapmotor C10, which is not surprising, since it’s a brand-new car. However, this information is updated very regularly, so it may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Leapmotor dealer.

