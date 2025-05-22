fbpx

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Leapmotor C10

(2025 – present)

Leapmotor C10 (2025 onwards) – ER wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

46
%
E

Safety Rating:

88
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

68
%
B

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

46
%
E

Safety Rating:

88
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

68
%
B

Summary

The Leapmotor C10 is a new mid-large electric SUV that was launched in the UK in early 2025. The C10 and the small T03 city car are the first models to be sold by new Chinese car brand, Leapmotor.

Leapmotor is part of the huge Stellantis network of brands, so its dealerships are popping up alongside various Vauxhall, Fiat, Peugeot and Citroën dealers around the UK. It’s early days but there will be up to 80 dealers by the end of 2025.

The C10 plays heavily on being a value proposition, meaning you’re getting a lot more car for your money than with many similar vehicles from other brands. It’s much more spacious than pretty much anything else at a similar price point, or if you prefer, it’s a lot cheaper than cars with a similar amount of space and standard equipment.

The biggest criticisms of the C10 so far have been the way that it drives. Although it’s mostly comfortable in how it rides and copes with bumps, the steering and handling have been judged harshly by the automotive media. Car, for example, was less than glowing about the “decidedly average driving experience”. But the biggest complaints have been reserved for the car’s accident-avoidance systems, which Auto Express described as “infuriating” and Electrifying said are “horribly intrusive”. Our own editor at The Car Expert, Stuart Masson, has said that “the constant beeping and bonging is so bad that it would be a deal-breaker” for many customers.

As of May 2025, the Leapmotor C10 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. It scores top marks for its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and its zero tailpipe emissions, while its running costs are also good (although we don’t have a full data set yet). But it’s let down by very poor media reviews from the UK launch. This may improve over time as more journalists spend more time with the car, and if Leapmotor can address some of the key problems with the C10’s accident-avoidance technology.

C10 highlights

  • Much more spacious than similarly priced EVs
  • Plenty of standard kit for your money
  • Build quality seems competitive
  • Ride is generally comfortable
  • Excellent Euro NCAP safety rating

C10 lowlights

  • Unknown brand
  • Accident-avoidance warnings are unbearable
  • Noisy for an EV
  • Handling is very disappointing
  • No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

Key specifications

Body style: Medium-sized SUV
Engines: Single electric motor
Price: From £36,490 on-road

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

Leapmotor C10 (2025 onwards) - front, dynamic
Leapmotor C10 (2025 onwards) - rear, dynamic
Leapmotor C10 (2025 onwards) - dashboard
Leapmotor C10 (2025 onwards) - boot space

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Leapmotor C10 offers genuine value for money, but infuriating driver-assistance tech and sub-par range limit its appeal.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Ellis Hyde, Richard Ingram

“The Leapmotor C10 offers a decent range and lots of standard equipment in an affordable SUV package.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

Read full review
Carbuyer

Richard Ingram, Tom Gumbrell, Andy Goodwin

More reviews

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Carwow

Electrifying.com

Green Car Guide

Parkers

The Independent

The Sunday Times

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 89%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 77%
Safety assist: 76%

Although the Leapmotor gets an excellent safety rating for including all of the systems designed to help protect you in an accident, the high score for helping you avoid an accident (the ‘safety assist’ score above) is not backed up by the actual driving experience. Pretty much every single review of the C10 has singled out the car’s accident avoidance warning systems as being terrible.

Our own editor at The Car Expert, Stuart Masson, has said that “the constant beeping and bonging is so bad that it would be a deal-breaker” for many customers, and that the C10 is “a prime example of badly executed safety systems that actually make driving less safe”. We strongly suggest you test drive a C10 before buying one…

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Leapmotor C10 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the C10 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models263 milesB263 – 263 milesB – B
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.8 m/KWhC3.8 – 3.8 m/KWhC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models41D41 – 41D – D

The Leapmotor C10 is only average when it comes to running costs, according to numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

We don’t yet have service and maintenance costs, so we will update this table when we have more information. However, the insurance group is high for a relatively budget car, and the electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon in a petrol or diesel car) is only average.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Leapmotor C10 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C10, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Leapmotor C10

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Leapmotor C10, which is not surprising, since it’s a brand-new car. However, this information is updated very regularly, so it may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Leapmotor dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Leapmotor C10, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford ExplorerHyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV5 | MG S5 EV | Mini Couintryman ElectricPeugeot e-3008 | Subaru SolterraTesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland ElectricVolkswagen ID.4

The Leapmotor C10 is very aggressively priced, meaning that it competes on price against smaller electric SUVs, or against similarly sized electric SUVs that are more expensive.

More news, reviews and information about Leapmotor at The Car Expert

Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03 test drive

Leapmotor T03 test drive

The new car brands set to appear on UK roads in 2025

The new car brands set to appear on UK roads in 2025

Leapmotor to arrive in UK with two electric models

Leapmotor to arrive in UK with two electric models

New Leapmotor B10 crossover unveiled

New Leapmotor B10 crossover unveiled

Buy a Leapmotor C10

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Leapmotor C10, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Leapmotor C10

If you’re looking to lease a new Leapmotor C10, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Leapmotor C10

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers bidding on your car. Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Leapmotor C10 is a new player in the family electric SUV sector. It offers plenty of space and standard kit, but the driving experience is sub-par.Leapmotor C10
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved