The Leapmotor B10 is a compact all-electric SUV/crossover, and the third model from Chinese marque Leapmotor to arrive on UK roads.

Posing a leftfield challenge to the likes of the Skoda Elroq and MG S5 EV, the B10 has received a rather poor set of review scores from the British motoring media, described by Top Gear’s Greg Potts as “boring” and “bland”, and “likeable” but with “rough edges”, by Parker’s Keith Adams.

“The Leapmotor isn’t as polished as its rivals from more established car brands”, says Richard Aucock of Motoring Research, “it’s anonymous to look at, forgettable to drive and some of its tech can be frustrating.” Despite its flaws, reviewers have praised the car’s competitive battery range and value-for-money credentials. “The price is the only reason that you’d choose it over its rivals”, says Electrifying.com’s Vicky Parrott.

While the B10 is hard to recommend in a very competitive small EV class, it’s arrival does mark a significant shift in driving quality for Leapmotor. “It’s comfortably the best Leapmotor yet”, says The Car Expert’s own Stuart Masson. “It’s well-priced, well-equipped and much nicer to drive than the larger C10.”

As of February 2026, the Leapmotor B10 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. Beyond the SUV’s rather poor set of review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by the car’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials, low running cost estimations and Leapmotor’s longer-than-average four-year warranty.

B10 highlights Well-equipped and attractively priced

Spacious cabin

Competitive battery range

Comfortable driving experience B10 lowlights Rather annoying driver aids

No driving thrills to be found here

Bland interior fit and finish

Rivals offer more boot space

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £31,495​ (£1,500 EV grant available) Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Leapmotor B10 is the third model to join the family, and it’s comfortably the best one yet. It’s well-priced, well-equipped and much nicer to drive than the larger C10. The driving aid warnings are still annoying, but less so than in other Leapmotor models. The interior is still minimalist and a bit bland, but it feels well screwed together.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10

“The Leapmotor B10 is very comfortable, extremely well-equipped and feels like great value – but the wallowy driving experience lets it down.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Score: 8 / 10

“The new Leapmotor B10 is a serious player in the small electric SUV sector, boasting good range, plenty of kit and a tempting price tag.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Auto Trader Score: 6 / 10

“The Leapmotor B10 is a generic SUV with an unassuming MGS5-esque design and minimalist interior. It is packed with standard features and hoping to strike the right balance of familiarity and value. It ticks a lot of boxes on paper, but models like the Skoda Elroq, Kia EV3 and new Nissan Leaf are better to drive and offer a more rounded package.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Like the other Leapmotor models that have come before, there is plenty to like about the B10. It looks and feels more premium than its price suggests, with impressive levels of interior space and plenty of standard equipment for the price. We know Chinese brands listen to feedback and are quick to act, so we hope Leapmotor has another look at the infotainment and overkeen ADAS safety systems. Plus, some more driving sparkle would be welcome.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Score: 6 / 10

“There’s a lot to like about the Leapmotor B10 beyond the lean pricing and nerd’s den worth of gadgets and gizmos. It’s a comfortable, refined and practical electric family SUV. Add in the fact it’s less than £30,000 and it becomes even more recommendable. With less touchscreen dependance, it’d be even better.”

Author: Ryan Gilmore

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Leapmotor B10 is a mid-sized electric SUV that promises space, tech and decent charging speeds, but the price is the only reason that you’d choose it over its rivals.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Honest John Score: 6 / 10

“The electric Leapmotor B10 succeeds in its mission to provide plenty of space and lots of equipment and tech for a bargain price. However, there’s a sense of getting what you pay for, with disappointing interior quality, a hopelessly complicated touchscreen system and a below-par driving experience sullying proceedings.”

Read review Motoring Research Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Leapmotor isn’t as polished as its rivals from more established car brands; it’s anonymous to look at, forgettable to drive and some of its tech can be frustrating. However, it does offer a decent electric range and very impressive value for money.”

Author: Richard Aucock

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Likeable but there are some rough edges.”

Author: Keith Adams, Ryan Gilmore

Read review The Sun “The Leapmotor B10 is a simple, glass-roofed EV with high-spec trim, but the firm needs to fix the not-so-good bits.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“What is a decent enough car under the skin is spoilt by build quality glitches, over-aggressive safety systems, a lacklustre suspension set-up and tyres of dubious quality. What could have been a solid three-star car only merits two.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Score: 6 / 10

“Looking for a small SUV that’s more boring than a Vauxhall Mokka? This is your answer. And it’s even sold in the same showroom. There are rivals that are much better to drive and have more premium interiors, but they’re also quite a bit more expensive than the Leapmotor B10. Perhaps bland is best after all?

Author: Greg Potts

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 93%

Child protection: 93%

Vulnerable road users: 84%

Safety assist: 85%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Leapmotor B10 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the B10 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 261 miles B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.8 m/KWh D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 32 C

The Leapmotor B10 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average battery range of 261 miles is competitive in the small electric SUV category, but not class-leading. Its electrical efificiency (the battery-powered equivalent of miles per gallon) is also bested by similarly sized and priced models like the Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3. The SUV’s predicted insurance bracket grouping is slightly higher than the market average.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Leapmotor B10 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the B10, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Leapmotor B10

Overall rating B 62% New car warranty duration 4 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Leapmotor’s new car warranty is better/worse than average, and better/worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the B10.

The duration is four years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this all-electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Leapmotor B10

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Leapmotor B10 from an official Leapmotor dealership, you will get the remainder of the car’s four-year new car warranty included.

If you are buying a used Leapmotor B10 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Leapmotor B10 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Leapmotor B10

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Leapmotor B10. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Leapmotor dealer.

