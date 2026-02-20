Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

New car score:

75
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

52
%
E

Safety Rating:

97
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Running Costs:

78
%
A

Warranty Rating:

62
%
B

Summary

The Leapmotor B10 is a compact all-electric SUV/crossover, and the third model from Chinese marque Leapmotor to arrive on UK roads.

Posing a leftfield challenge to the likes of the Skoda Elroq and MG S5 EV, the B10 has received a rather poor set of review scores from the British motoring media, described by Top Gear’s Greg Potts as “boring” and “bland”, and “likeable” but with “rough edges”, by Parker’s Keith Adams.

“The Leapmotor isn’t as polished as its rivals from more established car brands”, says Richard Aucock of Motoring Research, “it’s anonymous to look at, forgettable to drive and some of its tech can be frustrating.” Despite its flaws, reviewers have praised the car’s competitive battery range and value-for-money credentials. “The price is the only reason that you’d choose it over its rivals”, says Electrifying.com’s Vicky Parrott.

While the B10 is hard to recommend in a very competitive small EV class, it’s arrival does mark a significant shift in driving quality for Leapmotor. “It’s comfortably the best Leapmotor yet”, says The Car Expert’s own Stuart Masson. “It’s well-priced, well-equipped and much nicer to drive than the larger C10.”

As of February 2026, the Leapmotor B10 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. Beyond the SUV’s rather poor set of review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by the car’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials, low running cost estimations and Leapmotor’s longer-than-average four-year warranty.

B10 highlights

  • Well-equipped and attractively priced
  • Spacious cabin
  • Competitive battery range
  • Comfortable driving experience

B10 lowlights

  • Rather annoying driver aids
  • No driving thrills to be found here
  • Bland interior fit and finish
  • Rivals offer more boot space

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £31,495​ (£1,500 EV grant available)

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Leapmotor B10 front view | Expert Rating
Leapmotor B10 rear view | Expert Rating
Leapmotor B10 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Leapmotor B10 is the third model to join the family, and it’s comfortably the best one yet. It’s well-priced, well-equipped and much nicer to drive than the larger C10. The driving aid warnings are still annoying, but less so than in other Leapmotor models. The interior is still minimalist and a bit bland, but it feels well screwed together.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10


The Car Expert

Stuart Masson

“The Leapmotor B10 is very comfortable, extremely well-equipped and feels like great value – but the wallowy driving experience lets it down.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

More reviews

Auto Express

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Electrifying.com

Honest John

Motoring Research

Parkers

The Sun

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 93%
Child protection: 93%
Vulnerable road users: 84%
Safety assist: 85%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Leapmotor B10 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the B10 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models261 milesB
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.8 m/KWhD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models32C

The Leapmotor B10 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average battery range of 261 miles is competitive in the small electric SUV category, but not class-leading. Its electrical efificiency (the battery-powered equivalent of miles per gallon) is also bested by similarly sized and priced models like the Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3. The SUV’s predicted insurance bracket grouping is slightly higher than the market average.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Leapmotor B10 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the B10, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Leapmotor B10

Overall ratingB62%
New car warranty duration4 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Leapmotor’s new car warranty is better/worse than average, and better/worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the B10.

The duration is four years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this all-electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Leapmotor B10

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Leapmotor B10 from an official Leapmotor dealership, you will get the remainder of the car’s four-year new car warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Leapmotor B10 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Leapmotor B10 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Leapmotor B10

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Leapmotor B10. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Leapmotor dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Leapmotor B10, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro EV Kia EV6 | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Skoda ElroqVauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX30

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Leapmotor B10 at The Car Expert

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts in 2026

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts in 2026

Everything you need to know about Leapmotor

Everything you need to know about Leapmotor

New Leapmotor B10 crossover unveiled

New Leapmotor B10 crossover unveiled

Reviewers find the Leapmotor B10's design and driving experience underwhelming, but the SUV's affordable pricing is hard to ignore.Leapmotor B10

