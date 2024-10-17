New Leapmotor B10 crossover unveiled

Chinese brand Leapmotor has unveiled its new electric B10 crossover at the Paris motor show, which is set to go on sale in the UK next year.

Positioned between the pint-sized T03 city car and the larger C10 SUV in Leapmotor’s new UK-bound all-electric range, the B10 will be a left-field alternative to the likes of the Jeep Avenger, Renault 4 and Mini Aceman, and has specifically been designed for the European market.

Leapmotor says that the compact family car is aimed at younger car buyers who are looking for “advanced technology”, “strong environmental credentials” and a “competitive” price tag.

The Chinese manufacturer has remained tight-lipped about the B10 so far, and hasn’t confirmed the car’s technical specifications, like battery size, power and range, or trim specifications. Pricing is yet to be announced too, but considering the larger C10 SUV – which will arrive in the UK in November – is priced at under £37k, the B10’s price tag is likely to sit below the £30k mark.

More B10 details are sure to follow in the coming months, check back soon!