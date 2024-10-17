fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Leapmotor B10 crossover unveiled

Chinese brand Leapmotor has unveiled its new electric B10 crossover at the Paris motor show, which is set to go on sale in the UK next year

Leapmotor B10

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Egg logo 2024

EV home charging solutions from Egg
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

EV subscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Chinese brand Leapmotor has unveiled its new electric B10 crossover at the Paris motor show, which is set to go on sale in the UK next year.

Positioned between the pint-sized T03 city car and the larger C10 SUV in Leapmotor’s new UK-bound all-electric range, the B10 will be a left-field alternative to the likes of the Jeep Avenger, Renault 4 and Mini Aceman, and has specifically been designed for the European market.

Leapmotor says that the compact family car is aimed at younger car buyers who are looking for “advanced technology”, “strong environmental credentials” and a “competitive” price tag.

The Chinese manufacturer has remained tight-lipped about the B10 so far, and hasn’t confirmed the car’s technical specifications, like battery size, power and range, or trim specifications. Pricing is yet to be announced too, but considering the larger C10 SUV – which will arrive in the UK in November – is priced at under £37k, the B10’s price tag is likely to sit below the £30k mark.

More B10 details are sure to follow in the coming months, check back soon!

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved