The Skywell BE11 is a mid-sized all-electric SUV that went on sale in the UK in early 2025. It’s Chinese brand Skywell’s first model to be launched in the UK.

Based on the BE11’s first round of reviews from the UK motoring media, the new Chinese brand is off to a shaky start. While praising the SUV for its interior space, equipment and warranty, the Carbuyer team explains that the electric car “falls some way short on quality or driving appeal.”

Calling the SUV “under-talented”, Top Gear’s Joe Holding is more emphatic in his assessment of the BE11. “Please buy something – anything – other than this.” That said, Parker’s Graham King asserts that “there’s no denying that it’s fantastic value for money, undercutting every similarly-specced rival by a big margin.”

Car’s Seth Walton describes the SUV’s interior as “cheap and tacky in places”, while Matt Robinson of The Sunday Times says that “literally every other electric SUV option in this class is better.” As The Car Expert’s Andrew Charman concludes, “the Skywell BE11 is a car that underestimates the UK market.”

As of May 2025, the Skywell BE11 holds a New Car Expert Rating of E, with a score of 52%. That makes it the lowest-ranked electric car in our Expert Rating index. This score could change in the near future as we receive safety and reliability data on the model.

BE11 highlights Well-equipped as standard

Spacious family-friendly interior

One of the best new car warranties available BE11 lowlights Frustrating infotainment

Lacking the safety kit offered by rivals

Spongy throttle response and numb steering

Can only charge at speeds up to 80kW

Key specifications

Body style: medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £36,995 on-road Launched: Winter 2024/25

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4.8 / 10

“The Skywell BE11 is a car that underestimates the UK market – it comes with plenty of equipment but frustrating infotainment, poor driving dynamics and an out-of-date safety specification.”

Author: Andrew Charman

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Skywell BE11 holds price and practicality amongst its merits, but lags behind its rivals in too many key areas.”

Author: Gavin Braithwaite-Smith

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“As it stands there’s just too much about the BE11’s software and general driving experience that’s infuriating. But, as with so many electric cars these days, it might be a mere over-the-air update away from being a genuinely decent left-field family EV. Here’s hoping.”

Author: Mark Nicol

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“Electric SUV from UK market newcomer is cheap to buy for its size, but flawed.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“Beneath a thin veneer of style, it felt quite cheap and tacky in places. The design isn’t interesting nor alluring, and it simply doesn’t stir the soul like you’d want a new car to do.”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

“Electric SUV that hopes to attract buyers with its space, equipment and warranty, but it falls some way short on quality or driving appeal.”

Author: Alisdair Suttle, Alex Ingram

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“There’s no denying that it’s fantastic value for money, undercutting every similarly-specced rivals by a big margin – though lower-spec versions of better cars are available for similar money.”

Author: Graham King

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 2 / 10

“Have a look at the BE11 by all means, out of curiosity more than anything else, but whatever you do, don’t buy one. Literally every other electric SUV option in this class is better.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“This unknown electric SUV from China excels in certain areas but falls short of mainstream European-produced cars in several others.”

Author: Ed Wiseman

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 3 / 10

“Overpriced and under-talented. Please buy something – anything – other than this.”

Author: Joe Holding

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2025, the Skywell BE11 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Skywell BE11 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 276 miles B 248 – 304 miles A – B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.5 m/KWh D 3.4 – 3.5 m/KWh D – E Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 43 D 43 – 43 D – D

The Skywell BE11 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The electric SUV’s average battery range of 276 miles (between 248 miles and 304 miles) is competitive for its size and price. That said, it isn’t the most efficient electric car in its class and our data suggests that it has a surprisingly high insurance bracket.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skywell BE11 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the BE11, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Skywell BE11

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Skywell BE11. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BE11 dealer.

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Skywell range at The Car Expert

