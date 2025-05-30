fbpx

Skywell BE11

(2025 - present)

Skywell BE11 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

52
%
E

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

20
%
E

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

76
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Skywell BE11 is a mid-sized all-electric SUV that went on sale in the UK in early 2025. It’s Chinese brand Skywell’s first model to be launched in the UK.

Based on the BE11’s first round of reviews from the UK motoring media, the new Chinese brand is off to a shaky start. While praising the SUV for its interior space, equipment and warranty, the Carbuyer team explains that the electric car “falls some way short on quality or driving appeal.”

Calling the SUV “under-talented”, Top Gear’s Joe Holding is more emphatic in his assessment of the BE11. “Please buy something – anything – other than this.” That said, Parker’s Graham King asserts that “there’s no denying that it’s fantastic value for money, undercutting every similarly-specced rival by a big margin.”

Car’s Seth Walton describes the SUV’s interior as “cheap and tacky in places”, while Matt Robinson of The Sunday Times says that “literally every other electric SUV option in this class is better.” As The Car Expert’s Andrew Charman concludes, “the Skywell BE11 is a car that underestimates the UK market.”

As of May 2025, the Skywell BE11 holds a New Car Expert Rating of E, with a score of 52%. That makes it the lowest-ranked electric car in our Expert Rating index. This score could change in the near future as we receive safety and reliability data on the model.

BE11 highlights

  • Well-equipped as standard
  • Spacious family-friendly interior
  • One of the best new car warranties available

BE11 lowlights

  • Frustrating infotainment
  • Lacking the safety kit offered by rivals
  • Spongy throttle response and numb steering
  • Can only charge at speeds up to 80kW

Key specifications

Body style: medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £36,995 on-road

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Skywell BE11 front view | Expert Rating
Skywell BE11 rear view | Expert Rating
Skywell BE11 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2025, the Skywell BE11 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Skywell BE11 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models276 milesB248 – 304 milesA – B
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.5 m/KWhD3.4 – 3.5 m/KWhD – E
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models43D43 – 43D – D

The Skywell BE11 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The electric SUV’s average battery range of 276 miles (between 248 miles and 304 miles) is competitive for its size and price. That said, it isn’t the most efficient electric car in its class and our data suggests that it has a surprisingly high insurance bracket.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skywell BE11 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the BE11, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Skywell BE11

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Skywell BE11. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BE11 dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Skywell BE11, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | BYD Atto 3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis Electrified GV70 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 |  Kia EV6 | Lexus RZ | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan AriyaPolestar 3 | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

Despite its spacious interior and strong warranty, British reviewers agree that the Skywell BE11 SUV is too flawed to recommend.
