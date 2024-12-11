fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

KGM Torres EVX

(2024 - present)

KGM Torres EVX | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

61
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

45
%
E

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

75
%
B

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The KGM Torres EVX is a mid-sized SUV/crossover which arrived in the UK in Spring 2024. Part of the new Torres range, the EVX is KGM’s first electric car following the manufacturer’s re-brand from SsangYong.

John McIlroy of Auto Express says the SUV “offers a huge amount of space and a respectable range”, while Neil Winn of What Car? concludes that the electric car is “relatively well-equipped”, but both agree that the Torres EVX struggles to stand out in a crowded mid-sized SUV class that includes several more well-rounded rivals from established brands.

Car’s Jake Groves says that he found the EVX “strangely likeable” and “interesting to look at”, but explains that “the price isn’t as attractive as you’d think”, also adding that “it’s quite soggy to drive and the infotainment is quite annoying to use.”

As of December 2024, the KGM Torres EVX holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 61%. While the SUV has below average review scores from the British motoring media, this overall score is raised by the car’s relatively affordable running costs.

Torres EVX highlights

  • Spacious interior with big boot
  • Well-equipped as standard
  • Competitive battery range

Torres EVX lowlights

  • Some rivals offer more value-for-money
  • Vague handling
  • Frustrating infotainment

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £39,995 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

KGM Torres EVX front view | Expert Rating
KGM Torres EVX rear view | Expert Rating
KGM Torres EVX interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Discover EV

+

Fleetworld

+

Green Car Guide

+

Heycar

+

Regit

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2024, the KGM Torres EVX has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of December 2024, the KGM Torres EVX has not been tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Torres EVX is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models287 milesA287 – 287 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.9 m/KWhC3.9 – 3.9 m/KWhC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models34C34 – 34C – C

The KGM Torres EVX is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

We don’t have a complete picture of the SUV’s running costs yet – with no servicing and maintenance cost data – but the Torres EV3 has a competitive battery range of 287 miles on average, and its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is fairly average for an EV of this size. The car’s insurance premiums sit in a middling bracket too.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of December 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the KGM Torres EVX to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Torres EVX, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the KGM Torres EVX

As of December 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the KGM Torres EVX. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local KGM Motors dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the KGM Torres EVX, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Renault Scenic E-Tech Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The KGM Torres EVX is spacious and well-equipped, but reviewers find it hard to recommend the electric SUV due to its pricing and driving experience.KGM Torres EVX
