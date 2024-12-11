Summary

The KGM Torres EVX is a mid-sized SUV/crossover which arrived in the UK in Spring 2024. Part of the new Torres range, the EVX is KGM’s first electric car following the manufacturer’s re-brand from SsangYong.

John McIlroy of Auto Express says the SUV “offers a huge amount of space and a respectable range”, while Neil Winn of What Car? concludes that the electric car is “relatively well-equipped”, but both agree that the Torres EVX struggles to stand out in a crowded mid-sized SUV class that includes several more well-rounded rivals from established brands.

Car’s Jake Groves says that he found the EVX “strangely likeable” and “interesting to look at”, but explains that “the price isn’t as attractive as you’d think”, also adding that “it’s quite soggy to drive and the infotainment is quite annoying to use.”

As of December 2024, the KGM Torres EVX holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 61%. While the SUV has below average review scores from the British motoring media, this overall score is raised by the car’s relatively affordable running costs.

Torres EVX highlights Spacious interior with big boot

Well-equipped as standard

Competitive battery range Torres EVX lowlights Some rivals offer more value-for-money

Vague handling

Frustrating infotainment

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £39,995 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The KGM Torres EVX feels like an old-school EV dynamically, but there’s no denying that it offers a huge amount of space and a respectable range, along with a sensible amount of standard kit.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A more rational proposition than the petrol Torres, but still far from the no-brainer option against better-rounded rivals.”

Author: Felix Page

Read review Car + Score: 6 / 10

“The KGM Torres EVX is strangely likeable, an interesting car to look at (handsome at the front, weird at the back) and is comfortable on the move. But the price isn’t as attractive as you’d think given what the Torres EVX competes against, it’s quite soggy to drive and the infotainment is quite annoying to use.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Discover EV + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“We had high hopes that this was going to the affordable electric Defender that Land Rover will never build. Alas, it’s not. I also think they’ve missed a trick not offering a third row of seats. On the plus side, the charging stats are competitive, the cabin is spacious and practical, it looks the part, and it’s easy to drive.”

Read review Fleetworld + “A couple of top-up charges through the week have been needed to keep the KGM Torres EVX rolling along, but I’ve never felt it was close to getting low. Totting up the numbers today, the range shown on the dash equates to a total of 292 miles on a full charge, which is greater than the official range of 287 miles. Given I’ve not driven the Torres deliberately gently, this is impressive and underlines the car’s accurate range estimates.”

Author: Alisdair Suttie

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: EVX K40

Score: 7 / 10

“The KGM Torres EVX is likely to be a new name to most people, but if you look past this, it’s a spacious electric SUV that undercuts most other rivals on price.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s an attractive EV that offers a good range, but several issues make its opposition favourable.”

Author: Matthew MacConnell

Read review Regit + Score: 8 / 10

“The Torres EVX is an impressive debut model from KGM, which is the newly rebranded name for SsangYong. It certainly makes a bold statement and is a clear indication of what’s to come from the Korean carmaker with its Powered by Toughness design philosophy evident at every turn.”

Author: Maxine Ashford

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The KGM Torres EVX is spacious and well-equipped but similarly priced rival electric SUVs are better.”

Author: Neil Winn

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2024, the KGM Torres EVX has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of December 2024, the KGM Torres EVX has not been tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Torres EVX is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 287 miles A 287 – 287 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.9 m/KWh C 3.9 – 3.9 m/KWh C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 34 C 34 – 34 C – C

The KGM Torres EVX is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

We don’t have a complete picture of the SUV’s running costs yet – with no servicing and maintenance cost data – but the Torres EV3 has a competitive battery range of 287 miles on average, and its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is fairly average for an EV of this size. The car’s insurance premiums sit in a middling bracket too.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of December 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the KGM Torres EVX to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Torres EVX, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the KGM Torres EVX

As of December 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the KGM Torres EVX. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local KGM Motors dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the KGM Torres EVX, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

