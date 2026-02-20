Find an Expert Rating: 
KGM Actyon

(2025 - present)

New car score:

57
%
D

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

47
%
E

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

51
%
D

Running Costs:

50
%
D

Warranty Rating:

95
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The KGM Actyon is a mid-size petrol-powered SUV that arrived on UK roads in the second half of 2025, as KGM’s answer to the likes of the Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Built on the same foundations as the slightly smaller Torres SUV, and sharing its name with a previous SsangYong SUV from the noughties which is an amalgam of the words “action” and “young”, the Actyon has been given a rather cold reception by the British motoring media, who criticise the car for its rather uncomfortable ride and poor fuel economy.

“KGM has done an excellent job of modernising SsangYong with the Actyon”, says Parker’s Steve Percy Lawman, “but its material quality disappoints, and its ride quality swings between irritating and downright uncomfortable.”

Reviewers still find several areas of the Actyon to praise. Heycar’s Richard Aucock commends the SUV for its keen pricing and “upmarket looks”, as well as its “extra-large interior with a surprisingly premium feel”, but adds that “the poor fuel economy from the petrol engine is a real let-down.” The Actyon does have a more fuel efficient hybrid version, but that is not currently on sale in the UK at the time of writing.

“The Actyon is a step in the right direction for KGM”, says the Auto Express team, “but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.”

As of February 2026, the KGM Actyon holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 57%. Beyond the car’s middling set of review scores, this overall rating is hindered by high running cost estimations and helped by KGM’s generous five-year new car warranty.

Actyon highlights

  • Spacious cabin and cavernous boot
  • Unique upmarket exterior looks
  • Well-priced and well-equipped

Actyon lowlights

  • Disappointing fuel economy
  • Rather uncomfortable ride quality
  • Unknown reliability record

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol
Price: From £38,649

Launched: Autumn 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

KGM Actyon front view | Expert Rating
KGM Actyon rear view | Expert Rating
KGM Actyon front interior view | Expert Rating
KGM Actyon rear interior view | Expert Rating
KGM Actyon boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Featured reviews

“The Actyon is a step in the right direction for KGM, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Auto Express

Shane Wilkinson, Paul Barker

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2026, the KGM Actyon has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the KGM Actyon has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models33 mpgD
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models194 g/kmD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models25B

The KGM Actyon is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average fuel economy of 33 mpg is poor when compared to the rest of the mid-size SUV class, even pure petrol equivalents like the Kia Sportage ‘Pure’ that can muster up to 44 mpg. That said, the Actyon’s insurance premiums are predicted to be on the cheaper side of the market average.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the KGM Actyon to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Actyon, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the KGM Actyon

Overall ratingA95%
New car warranty duration5 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

KGM’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Actyon.

The duration is five years, with no limit on mileage.

Warranty on a used KGM Actyon

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ KGM Actyon from an official KGM dealership, you will get a minimum three-month warranty included – that’s if the original five-year new car warranty has expired.
  • If you are buying a used KGM Actyon from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used KGM Actyon from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the KGM Actyon

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the KGM Actyon. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local KGM dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used KGM Actyon, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Dacia Bigster | Chery Tiggo 8Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

The KGM Actyon is a spacious and attractively priced SUV package, let down by disappointing fuel economy and poor ride quality.

