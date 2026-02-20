Summary

The KGM Actyon is a mid-size petrol-powered SUV that arrived on UK roads in the second half of 2025, as KGM’s answer to the likes of the Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Built on the same foundations as the slightly smaller Torres SUV, and sharing its name with a previous SsangYong SUV from the noughties which is an amalgam of the words “action” and “young”, the Actyon has been given a rather cold reception by the British motoring media, who criticise the car for its rather uncomfortable ride and poor fuel economy.

“KGM has done an excellent job of modernising SsangYong with the Actyon”, says Parker’s Steve Percy Lawman, “but its material quality disappoints, and its ride quality swings between irritating and downright uncomfortable.”

Reviewers still find several areas of the Actyon to praise. Heycar’s Richard Aucock commends the SUV for its keen pricing and “upmarket looks”, as well as its “extra-large interior with a surprisingly premium feel”, but adds that “the poor fuel economy from the petrol engine is a real let-down.” The Actyon does have a more fuel efficient hybrid version, but that is not currently on sale in the UK at the time of writing.

“The Actyon is a step in the right direction for KGM”, says the Auto Express team, “but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.”

As of February 2026, the KGM Actyon holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 57%. Beyond the car’s middling set of review scores, this overall rating is hindered by high running cost estimations and helped by KGM’s generous five-year new car warranty.

Actyon highlights Spacious cabin and cavernous boot

Unique upmarket exterior looks

Well-priced and well-equipped Actyon lowlights Disappointing fuel economy

Rather uncomfortable ride quality

Unknown reliability record

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £38,649 Launched: Autumn 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Actyon is a step in the right direction for KGM, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Score: 7 / 10

“The new KGM Actyon SUV blends coupe-inspired styling with a spacious and well-equipped interior for a sub-£40,000 starting price.”

Author: Tom Roberts

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“That engine capacity might seem a little small for a car this size, but it can deliver brisk enough acceleration, though the six-speed automatic gearbox can be a little lethargic, and throttle response can be a bit abrupt when setting off.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Car Score: 6 / 10

“KGM has done a great job of dragging Ssangyong into the 21st Century, but it still has work to do. The KGM Actyon’s materials leave a lot to be desired, its ride quality is irritating on even an immaculately finished road, and the utterly woeful fuel economy means you’d be better off owning the more expensive Kia Sportage GT-Line S by the time you’ve driven 20,000 miles.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The KGM Actyon has a lot going for it because it’s well equipped and feels more upmarket than you might expect, but the driving experience is unremarkable and the ride quality is disappointing. The engine isn’t particularly efficient and is a bit old-fashioned, which lets it down.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow “The KGM Actyon is big and practical, but the old-fashioned engine is very thirsty.”

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The KGM Actyon is an interesting new SUV with upmarket looks and an extra-large interior with a surprisingly premium feel. It’s well-equipped and well-priced, although the poor fuel economy from the petrol engine is a real let-down.”

Author: Richard Aucock

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The KGM Actyon offers excellent cabin space, a generous loadspace and lavish levels of standard equipment. But below-par ride quality and handling allied to a lack of fleet-friendly engine choices let it down somewhat in a highly competitive market.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.2 / 10

“The acres of interior space, the cavernous boot capacity and the surprising refinement. The Actyon is remarkably quiet at speed for a car with such firm suspension. Material quality is disappointing, and the ride is atrocious on even a freshly refinished road.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2026, the KGM Actyon has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the KGM Actyon has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 33 mpg D CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 194 g/km D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 25 B

The KGM Actyon is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s average fuel economy of 33 mpg is poor when compared to the rest of the mid-size SUV class, even pure petrol equivalents like the Kia Sportage ‘Pure’ that can muster up to 44 mpg. That said, the Actyon’s insurance premiums are predicted to be on the cheaper side of the market average.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the KGM Actyon to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Actyon, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the KGM Actyon

Overall rating A 95% New car warranty duration 5 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

KGM’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Actyon.

The duration is five years, with no limit on mileage.

Warranty on a used KGM Actyon

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ KGM Actyon from an official KGM dealership, you will get a minimum three-month warranty included – that’s if the original five-year new car warranty has expired.

If you are buying a used KGM Actyon from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used KGM Actyon from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the KGM Actyon

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the KGM Actyon. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local KGM dealer.

