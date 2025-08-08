fbpx
Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Chery Tiggo 8 is a large seven-seat SUV which is available with either a pure petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The launch of the Tiggo 8 marks the official UK arrival of motoring giant Chery – which also owns both Omoda and Jaecoo, brands that have landed in the UK with considerable sales success to date.

Arriving in September as a rival to stablemates like the Omoda 9, as well as alternatives from established brands like the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq, Peugeot 5008 and Kia Sorento, the Tiggo 8 is yet to be reviewed by the British motoring media. We will give the Chery SUV an Expert Rating score in the coming months as we collect reviews and data on the model.

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £28,545 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Chery Tiggo 8 front view | Expert Rating
Chery Tiggo 8 rear view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

We don’t have any UK motoring outlet reviews of the Tiggo 8 to display at the moment. While the SUV will be on sale in the UK by September 2025, it is brand-new and journalists are yet to get their hands on the model at the time of writing. The first media reviews of the are likely to appear in the coming weeks. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Chery Tiggo 8 was awarded a four-star safety rating in July 2025 after being assessed by Euro NCAP, falling just short of a full five-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2025, the Chery Tiggo 8 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Chery Tiggo 8. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Chery Tiggo 8 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tiggo 8, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Chery Tiggo 8

As of August 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Chery Tiggo 8. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Suzuki dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Chery Tiggo 8, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q7 | BMW X7 | Genesis GV80 | Hyundai Santa FeKia Sorento | Land Rover Defender | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover | Range Rover Sport | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM Rexton | Suzuki Across | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More news, reviews and information about the Chery Tiggo 8 at The Car Expert

Pricing announced for new Chery Tiggo 8 SUV

Pricing announced for new Chery Tiggo 8 SUV

Chery to launch in UK

Chery to launch in UK

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

