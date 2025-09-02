Chery expands UK line-up

Chinese automotive giant Chery Automobile has officially launched its flagship Chery car brand in the UK with a large event in London, unveiling its full line-up of SUVs for UK customers – including two new models.

Marking the start of the next chapter in the company’s assault on the UK car market, Chery will leverage the success of sister brands, Omoda and Jaecoo, which have claimed a significant share of the UK new car market in just 12 months. Chery confirmed it will initially open with 25 franchised dealerships – shared with existing Omoda and Jaecoo outlets – with plans to expand to 100 by 2026.

Chery Tiggo 7 Chery Tiggo 8 Chery Tiggo 4 Chery Tiggo 9

At the event at London’s O2 Arena, Chery showed its first two cars for the UK – the Chery Tiggo 7 mid-sized SUV and Chery Tiggo 8 large SUV, both available with petrol or plug-in hybrid power. It also announced the next two models to sit above and below these two – the Chery Tiggo 4 small SUV and the flagship Chery Tiggo 9 large SUV.

The company also indicated that it intends to open a new R&D centre ‘in the near future’ to support the long-term development of its three brands – plus any additional brands it may bring to the UK.

As with its Omoda and Jaecoo models, Chery cars are covered by a seven-year new car warranty and aftermarket care, along with RAC roadside assistance for the first three year, (subject to annual servicing terms and conditions).