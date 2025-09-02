fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Car manufacturer news

Chery expands UK line-up

Chinese automotive giant Chery Automobile has officially launched its flagship Chery car brand in the UK with a large event in London, unveiling its full line-up of SUVs – including two new models

Chery UK launch, August 2025

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by The Car Expert staff
spot_imgspot_img

Chinese automotive giant Chery Automobile has officially launched its flagship Chery car brand in the UK with a large event in London, unveiling its full line-up of SUVs for UK customers – including two new models.

Marking the start of the next chapter in the company’s assault on the UK car market, Chery will leverage the success of sister brands, Omoda and Jaecoo, which have claimed a significant share of the UK new car market in just 12 months. Chery confirmed it will initially open with 25 franchised dealerships – shared with existing Omoda and Jaecoo outlets – with plans to expand to 100 by 2026.

Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 8
Chery Tiggo 8
Chery Tiggo 4
Chery Tiggo 4
Chery Tiggo 9
Chery Tiggo 9

At the event at London’s O2 Arena, Chery showed its first two cars for the UK – the Chery Tiggo 7 mid-sized SUV and Chery Tiggo 8 large SUV, both available with petrol or plug-in hybrid power. It also announced the next two models to sit above and below these two – the Chery Tiggo 4 small SUV and the flagship Chery Tiggo 9 large SUV.

The company also indicated that it intends to open a new R&D centre ‘in the near future’ to support the long-term development of its three brands – plus any additional brands it may bring to the UK.

As with its Omoda and Jaecoo models, Chery cars are covered by a seven-year new car warranty and aftermarket care, along with RAC roadside assistance for the first three year, (subject to annual servicing terms and conditions).

The latest from The Car Expert

The Car Expert staff
The Car Expert staffhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved