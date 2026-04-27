Summary
The Geely Starray is a mid-sized plug-in hybrid SUV that is now available to order in the UK. It is the second model from Chinese brand Geely to arrive in UK showrooms, after the all-electric EX5 SUV.
You might not have heard of Geely, but one in every 14 electrified cars currently sold in the UK comes from a brand within the Geely group, as the brand holds significant stakes in the likes of Volvo, Polestar and Lotus.
The Starray – or the Starray EM-i Super Hybrid given its full name – is Geely’s answer to established mainstream best-sellers like the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan, as well as Chinese newcomers like the Chery Tiggo 7. Reviewers generally conclude that the SUV is a competent family-ferrying workhorse that is both spacious and competitively priced, but key rivals are more comfortable and more enjoyable to drive.
Electrifying.com’s Vicky Parott explains that the Starray is “one of those ‘it’ll do’ cars”, which offers good value and a generous standard equipment list, but “rivals like the Citroen C5 Aircross have nicer interiors and comfier ride.” Alistair Crooks of Auto Express adds that close price rivals feel more “polished”, instead recommending the MG HS plug-in hybrid.
We are yet to give the Geely Starray a full-fat Expert Rating score, as we are waiting for running cost data on the SUV to display here. Interested? Check back in the coming weeks!
Starray highlights
- Competitive price and long warranty
- Five star Euro NCAP safety credentials
- Spacious interior
Starray lowlights
- Geely’s short reliability track record
- Dull driving experience
- Alternatives offer better comfort and infotainment
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: From £29,990
Launched: Spring 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“The Geely Starray has a posh-feeling interior and a long electric range, but the touchscreen is very awkward to use and it’s not fantastic to drive.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10Read full review
“This is a well-priced PHEV that can run on electric power for a lot of journeys. There’s a competitive amount of practicality and equipment, but it lacks character and for driving experience, there are plenty of better alternatives to choose from.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Trader
Score: 7 / 10
“The Geely Starray is smooth, roomy and has an impressive electric-only range.”
Author: Erin Baker
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
” On paper, the Starray EM-i is perfectly fine. It’s roomy, feels like it’s built well and the plug-in hybrid powertrain is smooth. But it’s hard to differentiate from its low-priced rivals.”
Author: Keith Adams and Jake Groves
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Geely Starray is one of those ‘it’ll do’ cars. There’s nothing wrong with that as it’s also good value and really well equipped, but rivals like the Citroen C5 Aircross have nicer interiors and comfier ride.”
Author: Vicky Parrott
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5.8 / 10
“The Geely Starray EM-i shows just how affordable plug-in hybrids are becoming. There’s plenty of space, comfort and equipment at a tempting price, but we’d wait for a more proven dealer and support network before committing.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Geely Starray EM-i may not catch the eye but it does offer comfort and convenience at a low cost.”
Author: Andrew English
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 90%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 86%
Safety assist: 77%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of April 2026, the Geely Starray has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Starray is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of April 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Geely Starray. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Geely Starray to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Starray, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Geely Starray
|Overall rating
|A
|91%
|New car warranty duration
|6 years
|New car warranty mileage
|100,000 miles
|Battery warranty duration
|8 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|125,000 miles
Geely’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Starray.
The duration is six years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Starray plug-in hybrid has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Geely Starray
As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Geely Starray. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Geely dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Geely Starray, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën C5 Aircross | Chery Tiggo 7 | Dacia Bigster | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Geely range at The Car Expert
Buy a Geely Starray
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Geely Starray, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Geely Starray
If you’re looking to lease a new Geely Starray, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Geely Starray
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
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Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
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Car subscriptions from Flexible Vehicle Contracts.
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