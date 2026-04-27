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Geely Starray

Geely Starray | Expert Rating

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We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Warranty Rating:

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Expert Rating

New car score:

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This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Reliability Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Summary

The Geely Starray is a mid-sized plug-in hybrid SUV that is now available to order in the UK. It is the second model from Chinese brand Geely to arrive in UK showrooms, after the all-electric EX5 SUV.

You might not have heard of Geely, but one in every 14 electrified cars currently sold in the UK comes from a brand within the Geely group, as the brand holds significant stakes in the likes of Volvo, Polestar and Lotus.

The Starray – or the Starray EM-i Super Hybrid given its full name – is Geely’s answer to established mainstream best-sellers like the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan, as well as Chinese newcomers like the Chery Tiggo 7. Reviewers generally conclude that the SUV is a competent family-ferrying workhorse that is both spacious and competitively priced, but key rivals are more comfortable and more enjoyable to drive.

Electrifying.com’s Vicky Parott explains that the Starray is “one of those ‘it’ll do’ cars”, which offers good value and a generous standard equipment list, but “rivals like the Citroen C5 Aircross have nicer interiors and comfier ride.” Alistair Crooks of Auto Express adds that close price rivals feel more “polished”, instead recommending the MG HS plug-in hybrid.

We are yet to give the Geely Starray a full-fat Expert Rating score, as we are waiting for running cost data on the SUV to display here. Interested? Check back in the coming weeks!

Starray highlights

  • Competitive price and long warranty
  • Five star Euro NCAP safety credentials
  • Spacious interior

Starray lowlights

  • Geely’s short reliability track record
  • Dull driving experience
  • Alternatives offer better comfort and infotainment

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: From £29,990

Launched: Spring 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Geely Starray front view | Expert Rating
Geely Starray rear view | Expert Rating
Geely Starray interior view | Expert Rating
Geely Starray boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Geely Starray has a posh-feeling interior and a long electric range, but the touchscreen is very awkward to use and it’s not fantastic to drive.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

“This is a well-priced PHEV that can run on electric power for a lot of journeys. There’s a competitive amount of practicality and equipment, but it lacks character and for driving experience, there are plenty of better alternatives to choose from.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alastair Crooks

More reviews

Auto Trader

Car

Electrifying.com

Parkers

The Telegraph

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 90%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 86%
Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Geely Starray has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Starray is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Geely Starray. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Geely Starray to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Starray, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Geely Starray

Overall ratingA91%
New car warranty duration6 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage125,000 miles

Geely’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Starray.

The duration is six years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Starray plug-in hybrid has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Geely Starray

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Geely Starray. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Geely dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Geely Starray, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Chery Tiggo 7 | Dacia Bigster | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Geely range at The Car Expert

Geely EX5 range expanded with new Ultra model

Geely EX5 range expanded with new Ultra model

Geely EX5

Geely EX5

Everything you need to know about Polestar

Everything you need to know about Polestar

Who or what is Geely?

Who or what is Geely?

New cars – what’s coming in 2026

New cars – what’s coming in 2026

Three more Chinese car brands coming to the UK this year

Three more Chinese car brands coming to the UK this year

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

Volvo and Lotus set to be sister brands

Volvo and Lotus set to be sister brands

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