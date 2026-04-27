Summary

The Geely Starray is a mid-sized plug-in hybrid SUV that is now available to order in the UK. It is the second model from Chinese brand Geely to arrive in UK showrooms, after the all-electric EX5 SUV.

You might not have heard of Geely, but one in every 14 electrified cars currently sold in the UK comes from a brand within the Geely group, as the brand holds significant stakes in the likes of Volvo, Polestar and Lotus.

The Starray – or the Starray EM-i Super Hybrid given its full name – is Geely’s answer to established mainstream best-sellers like the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan, as well as Chinese newcomers like the Chery Tiggo 7. Reviewers generally conclude that the SUV is a competent family-ferrying workhorse that is both spacious and competitively priced, but key rivals are more comfortable and more enjoyable to drive.

Electrifying.com’s Vicky Parott explains that the Starray is “one of those ‘it’ll do’ cars”, which offers good value and a generous standard equipment list, but “rivals like the Citroen C5 Aircross have nicer interiors and comfier ride.” Alistair Crooks of Auto Express adds that close price rivals feel more “polished”, instead recommending the MG HS plug-in hybrid.

We are yet to give the Geely Starray a full-fat Expert Rating score, as we are waiting for running cost data on the SUV to display here. Interested? Check back in the coming weeks!

Starray highlights Competitive price and long warranty

Five star Euro NCAP safety credentials

Spacious interior Starray lowlights Geely’s short reliability track record

Dull driving experience

Alternatives offer better comfort and infotainment

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid

Price: From £29,990 Launched: Spring 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Geely Starray has a posh-feeling interior and a long electric range, but the touchscreen is very awkward to use and it’s not fantastic to drive.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

“This is a well-priced PHEV that can run on electric power for a lot of journeys. There’s a competitive amount of practicality and equipment, but it lacks character and for driving experience, there are plenty of better alternatives to choose from.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Score: 7 / 10

“The Geely Starray is smooth, roomy and has an impressive electric-only range.”

Author: Erin Baker

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

” On paper, the Starray EM-i is perfectly fine. It’s roomy, feels like it’s built well and the plug-in hybrid powertrain is smooth. But it’s hard to differentiate from its low-priced rivals.”

Author: Keith Adams and Jake Groves

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Geely Starray is one of those ‘it’ll do’ cars. There’s nothing wrong with that as it’s also good value and really well equipped, but rivals like the Citroen C5 Aircross have nicer interiors and comfier ride.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.8 / 10

“The Geely Starray EM-i shows just how affordable plug-in hybrids are becoming. There’s plenty of space, comfort and equipment at a tempting price, but we’d wait for a more proven dealer and support network before committing.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Geely Starray EM-i may not catch the eye but it does offer comfort and convenience at a low cost.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 90%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 86%

Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Geely Starray has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Starray is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Geely Starray. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Geely Starray to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Starray, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Geely Starray

Overall rating A 91% New car warranty duration 6 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 125,000 miles

Geely’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Starray.

The duration is six years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Starray plug-in hybrid has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Geely Starray

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Geely Starray. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Geely dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Geely Starray, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Chery Tiggo 7 | Dacia Bigster | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Geely range at The Car Expert

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