Summary

The Citroën C5 Aircross is a mid-sized family car and the largest SUV offering in Citroën’s UK range. This is the second-generation petrol-electric hybrid model, which replaced the first-generation C5 Aircross range in Summer 2025. There is also an all-electric version – the ë-C5 Aircross – which we will cover separately.

Now challenging the sales of hybrid SUVs like the Nissan Qashqai, Citroën says that this new C5 Aircross line-up marks a “bold new chapter in Citroën design”, as the round clamshell design of the former model has been replaced by a sharper, “more upright” exterior look – similar to the smaller Citroën C3 city car.

This 145hp petrol-electric hybrid that has an electric-only travel distance of 62 miles. Now on sale with the first customer orders expected to arrive in October, the motoring media is yet to properly review the second-generation C5 Aircross. These reviews are sure to follow in the coming weeks, alongside safety and running cost data, and we will update this page with the car’s Expert Rating score once we have them.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £30,495 on-road

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Citroen C5 Aircross front view | Expert Rating
Citroen C5 Aircross rear view | Expert Rating
Citroen C5 Aircross interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

We don’t have any UK motoring outlet reviews of the C5 Aircross to display at the moment. While the SUV has arrived on sale, it is brand-new and journalists are yet to get their hands on the model as of July 2025. The first media reviews of the are likely to appear in the coming weeks. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the Citroën C5 Aircross has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Citroën C5 Aircross has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Citroën C5 Aircross. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C5 Aircross to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C5 Aircross, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Citroën C5 Aircross

Overall ratingD31%
Petrol or diesel modelsE17%
Electric or hybrid modelsC56%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Citroën’s new car warranty is fairly basic, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the C5 Aircross.

The duration is thee years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the hybrid and all-electric versions have an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you are purchasing an ‘Approved Used’ Citroën C5 Aircross from an official Citroën dealership, you should get a minimum one-year warranty included. If you are buying a used C5 Aircross from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company and the terms may vary. If you are buying a used C5 Aircross from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond anything that may be left on the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Citroën C5 Aircross

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Citroën C5 Aircross. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Citroën dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën C5 Aircross, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More news, reviews and information about the Citroën C5 Aircross at The Car Expert

Pricing announced for new Citroën C5 Aircross range

Pricing announced for new Citroën C5 Aircross range

Citroën C5 Aircross (2018 to 2025)

Citroën C5 Aircross (2018 to 2025)

Citroën C5 Aircross test drive

Citroën C5 Aircross test drive

Citroën ups electric range of C5 X and C5 Aircross

Citroën ups electric range of C5 X and C5 Aircross

Geneva: Citroën plots crossover future

Geneva: Citroën plots crossover future

Citroën opens orders for facelifted C5 Aircross

Citroën opens orders for facelifted C5 Aircross

Citroën C5 Aircross set for a 2022 facelift

Citroën C5 Aircross set for a 2022 facelift

Range Rover Evoque takes five-star safety honours

Range Rover Evoque takes five-star safety honours

Citroën C5 Aircross review

Citroën C5 Aircross review

New cars to look forward to in 2019

New cars to look forward to in 2019

£23.2K price tag for Citroën C5 Aircross

£23.2K price tag for Citroën C5 Aircross

Citroën C5 Aircross to be ‘most comfortable’ SUV

Citroën C5 Aircross to be ‘most comfortable’ SUV

Buy a Citroën C5 Aircross

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Citroën C5 Aircross, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Subscribe to a Citroën C5 Aircross

Used car finance

Sell your car

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

