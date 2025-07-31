Summary

The Citroën C5 Aircross is a mid-sized family car and the largest SUV offering in Citroën’s UK range. This is the second-generation petrol-electric hybrid model, which replaced the first-generation C5 Aircross range in Summer 2025. There is also an all-electric version – the ë-C5 Aircross – which we will cover separately.

Now challenging the sales of hybrid SUVs like the Nissan Qashqai, Citroën says that this new C5 Aircross line-up marks a “bold new chapter in Citroën design”, as the round clamshell design of the former model has been replaced by a sharper, “more upright” exterior look – similar to the smaller Citroën C3 city car.

This 145hp petrol-electric hybrid that has an electric-only travel distance of 62 miles. Now on sale with the first customer orders expected to arrive in October, the motoring media is yet to properly review the second-generation C5 Aircross. These reviews are sure to follow in the coming weeks, alongside safety and running cost data, and we will update this page with the car’s Expert Rating score once we have them.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £30,495 on-road Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

We don’t have any UK motoring outlet reviews of the C5 Aircross to display at the moment. While the SUV has arrived on sale, it is brand-new and journalists are yet to get their hands on the model as of July 2025. The first media reviews of the are likely to appear in the coming weeks. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the Citroën C5 Aircross has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Citroën C5 Aircross has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Citroën C5 Aircross. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C5 Aircross to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C5 Aircross, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Citroën C5 Aircross

Overall rating D 31% Petrol or diesel models E 17% Electric or hybrid models C 56% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Citroën’s new car warranty is fairly basic, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the C5 Aircross.

The duration is thee years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the hybrid and all-electric versions have an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you are purchasing an ‘Approved Used’ Citroën C5 Aircross from an official Citroën dealership, you should get a minimum one-year warranty included. If you are buying a used C5 Aircross from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company and the terms may vary. If you are buying a used C5 Aircross from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond anything that may be left on the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Citroën C5 Aircross

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Citroën C5 Aircross. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Citroën dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën C5 Aircross, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Citroën C5 Aircross at The Car Expert

Buy a Citroën C5 Aircross

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Citroën C5 Aircross, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Subscribe to a Citroën C5 Aircross

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)