Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Citroën ë-C5 Aircross

(2025 - present)

Citroen e-C5 Aircross | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

76
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

76
%
A

Safety Rating:

80
%
B

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Running Costs:

82
%
A

Warranty Rating:

50
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

Sitting at the top of the latest C5 Aircross range, the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross is a mid-sized electric family car. There is also a hybrid range which we cover separately.

Warmly received by the British motoring media, the ë-C5 Aircross is closely related to Stellantis stablemates the Vauxhall Grandland Electric and Peugeot E-3008, and has picked up widespread reviewer praise for its class-leading driving comfort.

Heycar’s Matt Robinson asserts that the Citroën offers a “silky-smooth ride that sets it apart from rivals”, while Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones adds that the SUV “has a large boot and a spacious interior at a very competitive price.”

Several reviewers point out, like Business Car’s Martyn Collins, that the electric family car doesn’t have the best driving dynamics in the medium SUV class, writing that “it’s comfortable rather than fun to drive, the interior plastics are hard, and the looks might not appeal to all.”

“It’s not like it handles terribly”, explains the Car team, welcoming the French brand’s focus on comfort over driving agility and responsiveness. Top Gear’s Paul Horell agrees, concluding that Citroën recognises “that the people who buy it won’t be climbing mountains or lapping racetracks. It doesn’t pretend, and it recognises its buyers don’t pretend either.”

As of November 2025, the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 76%. Beyond the SUV’s positive set of review scores, the Citroën has been awarded a four-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

ë-C5 Aircross highlights

  • Stand-out driving comfort
  • Attractively priced
  • Spacious with big boot

ë-C5 Aircross lowlights

  • Some cheap interior plastics
  • Rather lethargic acceleration from standstill
  • Light steering

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £34,065 on-road (£3,750 grant available)

Launched: Autumn 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Citroen e-C5 Aircross front view | Expert Rating
Citroen e-C5 Aircross rear view | Expert Rating
Citroen e-C5 Aircross interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Citroen e-C5 is a handsome and comfortable electric SUV that offers great value for money, but it won’t set your pulse racing.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Mario Christou

“We found that the all-electric e-C5 Aircross models don’t ride quite as well as the base hybrid and PHEV cars, but the difference isn’t huge.”

Model reviewed: Range overview (including C5 Aircross petrol and hybrid models)

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Jordan Katsianis

More reviews

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Electrifying.com

Heycar

Honest John

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: September 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 80%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 79%
Safety assist: 62%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ë-C5 Aircross is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models361 milesA
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models28C

The Citroën ë-C5 Aircross is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The battery-powered SUV’s average battery range of 361 miles is competitive in the medium EV category, and its insurance premiums are predicted to be in a middling bracket, which should make it cheaper to insure than rivals like the Ford Explorer and Renault Scenic E-Tech.

Please keep in mind that, because the ë-C5 Aircross is brand new at the time of writing, we don’t have the full running costs picture for the model just yet, including energy efficiency and servicing costs.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ë-C5 Aircross, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross

Overall ratingC50%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Citroën’s new car warranty is fairly bog standard, and similar to rival brands in a similar price bracket as the ë-C5 Aircross.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Citroën dealer.

