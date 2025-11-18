Summary

Sitting at the top of the latest C5 Aircross range, the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross is a mid-sized electric family car. There is also a hybrid range which we cover separately.

Warmly received by the British motoring media, the ë-C5 Aircross is closely related to Stellantis stablemates the Vauxhall Grandland Electric and Peugeot E-3008, and has picked up widespread reviewer praise for its class-leading driving comfort.

Heycar’s Matt Robinson asserts that the Citroën offers a “silky-smooth ride that sets it apart from rivals”, while Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones adds that the SUV “has a large boot and a spacious interior at a very competitive price.”

Several reviewers point out, like Business Car’s Martyn Collins, that the electric family car doesn’t have the best driving dynamics in the medium SUV class, writing that “it’s comfortable rather than fun to drive, the interior plastics are hard, and the looks might not appeal to all.”

“It’s not like it handles terribly”, explains the Car team, welcoming the French brand’s focus on comfort over driving agility and responsiveness. Top Gear’s Paul Horell agrees, concluding that Citroën recognises “that the people who buy it won’t be climbing mountains or lapping racetracks. It doesn’t pretend, and it recognises its buyers don’t pretend either.”

As of November 2025, the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 76%. Beyond the SUV’s positive set of review scores, the Citroën has been awarded a four-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

ë-C5 Aircross highlights Stand-out driving comfort

Attractively priced

Spacious with big boot ë-C5 Aircross lowlights Some cheap interior plastics

Rather lethargic acceleration from standstill

Light steering

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £34,065 on-road (£3,750 grant available) Launched: Autumn 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “The Citroen e-C5 is a handsome and comfortable electric SUV that offers great value for money, but it won’t set your pulse racing.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

“We found that the all-electric e-C5 Aircross models don’t ride quite as well as the base hybrid and PHEV cars, but the difference isn’t huge.” Model reviewed: Range overview (including C5 Aircross petrol and hybrid models) Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Score: 8 / 10

“The electric version of the C5 Aircross is just as spacious, comfortable and competitively priced as its hybrid equivalent, and a great family SUV.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: Comfort Range Max

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën ë-C3 Aircross offers decent EV range, impressive ride and refinement. It’s well-equipped but still affordably priced. However, it’s comfortable rather than fun to drive, the interior plastics are hard, and the looks might not appeal to all.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Score: 8 / 10

“I found myself thinking about how well the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross would fit into my life a few times whilst driving which is generally a very good sign. The focus on comfort over dynamics is welcome in this class, and it’s not like it handles terribly, anyway. Some may prefer a bit more plushness to the interior, and our tested efficiency never got better than fine at around 3.4 miles per kWh, yet this is still a very likeable way to transport your family around.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Citroen’s new five-seat family SUV brings eccentric design and a focus on comfort.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview (including plug-in hybrid C5 Aircross)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen e-C5 Aircross has a silky-smooth ride that sets it apart from rivals, a lot of which feel needlessly firm. The flipside to this is that the Citroen starts to feel a bit wayward when you’re cornering quickly, but it’s not exactly a car to encourage that sort of driving.”

Author: Matt RObinson

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen e-C5 Aircross makes perfect sense, blending the combustion-engined versions’ supple ride with an effortless electric drive system. Despite using much of the same bits and pieces as the Peugeot E-3008 and the Vauxhall Grandland Electric, the e-C5 Aircross is more appealing than both.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The e-C5 Aircross is Citroen’s biggest SUV living its best life. It’s far smoother to drive and comfier than the plug-in hybrid C5 Aircross, making it one of the supplest-riding electric family SUVs out there. Crucially, it has a large boot and a spacious interior at a very competitive price, so if you don’t mind life in the slow lane, it’s well worth shortlisting.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview (including C5 Aircross petrol and hybrid models)

Score: 8 / 10

“This is a likeable car because it’s honest. Its driving dynamics recognise that the people who buy it won’t be climbing mountains or lapping racetracks. It doesn’t pretend, and it recognises its buyers don’t pretend either.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: September 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 80%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 79%

Safety assist: 62%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ë-C5 Aircross is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 361 miles A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 28 C

The Citroën ë-C5 Aircross is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The battery-powered SUV’s average battery range of 361 miles is competitive in the medium EV category, and its insurance premiums are predicted to be in a middling bracket, which should make it cheaper to insure than rivals like the Ford Explorer and Renault Scenic E-Tech.

Please keep in mind that, because the ë-C5 Aircross is brand new at the time of writing, we don’t have the full running costs picture for the model just yet, including energy efficiency and servicing costs.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ë-C5 Aircross, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross

Overall rating C 50% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Citroën’s new car warranty is fairly bog standard, and similar to rival brands in a similar price bracket as the ë-C5 Aircross.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Citroën ë-C5 Aircross. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Citroën dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Citroën ë-C5 Aircross, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Explorer | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV5 | Leapmotor C10 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Peugeot E-3008 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Citroën C5 Aircross range at The Car Expert

