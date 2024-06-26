Summary
No longer a people carrier, the Renault Scenic has adopted the all-electric ‘E-Tech’ nameplate, and is now a family-sized SUV that shares its foundations with the Nissan Ariya.
On sale in the UK since the start of 2024, the new Scenic has accumulated review scores ranging from average to very good from the British motoring media. As Parker’s John Howell concludes, “It’s good but not perfect, doing most things well and very few things badly”, as the SUV has been praised for its long battery range and spacious interior, but criticised for its poor rear visibility and rather spongy brakes which detract from the driving experience.
While there are reviews already published on the new Scenic E-Tech, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Renault an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
Scenic E-Tech highlights
- Excellent safety credentials
- Spacious and practical interior
- Competitive battery range
Scenic E-Tech lowlights
- Poor rear visibility
- Spongy brake pedal
- Alternatives are cheaper
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £37,495 on-road
Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Renault Scenic takes a pragmatic and polished approach to zero-emissions motoring.”
Author: Alastair Crooks
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Easy to gel with on the road, has a long range and is really lovely inside, but its lack of versatility disappoints.”
Author: Vicky Parrott
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s spacious and – true to the original Scenic philosophy – looks after the safety and well-being of those onboard. Plus it’s relatively lightweight for a large-battery EV, and the official efficiency and range figures are bang on the money.”
Author: John Howell
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The all-electric Renault Scenic looks great, has a spacious cabin and a big boot, but it feels cheap in places and it’s not great to drive.”
Author: Darren Cassey
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Renault has re-established itself as a titan of Europe’s family car sector; the Scenic offers range, tech and space, all at a reasonable price.”
Author: Ryan Birch
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Scenic looks cool, is spacious and well equipped, and will go further in between charges than almost any other car at this price.”
Author: Vicky Parrott
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s good but not perfect, doing most things well and very few things badly. That makes it well worth a look.”
Author: John Howell
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Space, efficiency and superb tech count in the Scenic’s favour. But it’s also good-looking on the outside and well-finished within.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Renault Scenic offers decent space and practicality with a well thought out interior. It seems good value too, with the bigger battery option combining an attractive long range between charges while undercutting rivals on price.”
Author: Lawrence Cheung
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 88%
Child protection: 89%
Vulnerable road users: 77%
Safety assist: 85%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of June 2024, the Renault Scenic E-Tech has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of June 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Scenic E-Tech to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Scenic E-Tech, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of June 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Renault Scenic E-Tech. Check back again soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Scenic E-Tech has received.
2021
- AutoTrader Awards – Erin Baker Award
- COTY Awards – Car of the Year
- Top Gear Awards – Best Family EV
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Renault Scenic E-Tech, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Renault Scenic E-Tech at The Car Expert
