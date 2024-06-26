fbpx
Renault Scenic E-Tech

Renault Scenic E-Tech | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

No longer a people carrier, the Renault Scenic has adopted the all-electric ‘E-Tech’ nameplate, and is now a family-sized SUV that shares its foundations with the Nissan Ariya.

On sale in the UK since the start of 2024, the new Scenic has accumulated review scores ranging from average to very good from the British motoring media. As Parker’s John Howell concludes, “It’s good but not perfect, doing most things well and very few things badly”, as the SUV has been praised for its long battery range and spacious interior, but criticised for its poor rear visibility and rather spongy brakes which detract from the driving experience.

While there are reviews already published on the new Scenic E-Tech, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Renault an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Scenic E-Tech highlights

  • Excellent safety credentials
  • Spacious and practical interior
  • Competitive battery range

Scenic E-Tech lowlights

  • Poor rear visibility
  • Spongy brake pedal
  • Alternatives are cheaper

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £37,495 on-road

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Renault Scenic E-Tech front view | Expert Rating
Renault Scenic E-Tech rear view | Expert Rating
Renault Scenic E-Tech interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 88%
Child protection: 89%
Vulnerable road users: 77%
Safety assist: 85%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2024, the Renault Scenic E-Tech has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Scenic E-Tech to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Scenic E-Tech, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Renault Scenic E-Tech. Check back again soon.

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Scenic E-Tech has received.

2021

  • AutoTrader Awards – Erin Baker Award
  • COTY AwardsCar of the Year
  • Top Gear Awards – Best Family EV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault Scenic E-Tech, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

The Renault Scenic has returned as a family-sized SUV running on electric power, but reviewers take issue with the car's rear visibility.Renault Scenic E-Tech
