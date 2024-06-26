Summary

No longer a people carrier, the Renault Scenic has adopted the all-electric ‘E-Tech’ nameplate, and is now a family-sized SUV that shares its foundations with the Nissan Ariya.

On sale in the UK since the start of 2024, the new Scenic has accumulated review scores ranging from average to very good from the British motoring media. As Parker’s John Howell concludes, “It’s good but not perfect, doing most things well and very few things badly”, as the SUV has been praised for its long battery range and spacious interior, but criticised for its poor rear visibility and rather spongy brakes which detract from the driving experience.

While there are reviews already published on the new Scenic E-Tech, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Renault an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Scenic E-Tech highlights Excellent safety credentials

Spacious and practical interior

Competitive battery range Scenic E-Tech lowlights Poor rear visibility

Spongy brake pedal

Alternatives are cheaper

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £37,495 on-road Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Renault Scenic takes a pragmatic and polished approach to zero-emissions motoring.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Easy to gel with on the road, has a long range and is really lovely inside, but its lack of versatility disappoints.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s spacious and – true to the original Scenic philosophy – looks after the safety and well-being of those onboard. Plus it’s relatively lightweight for a large-battery EV, and the official efficiency and range figures are bang on the money.”

Author: John Howell

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The all-electric Renault Scenic looks great, has a spacious cabin and a big boot, but it feels cheap in places and it’s not great to drive.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Renault has re-established itself as a titan of Europe’s family car sector; the Scenic offers range, tech and space, all at a reasonable price.”

Author: Ryan Birch

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Scenic looks cool, is spacious and well equipped, and will go further in between charges than almost any other car at this price.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s good but not perfect, doing most things well and very few things badly. That makes it well worth a look.”

Author: John Howell

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Space, efficiency and superb tech count in the Scenic’s favour. But it’s also good-looking on the outside and well-finished within.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Renault Scenic offers decent space and practicality with a well thought out interior. It seems good value too, with the bigger battery option combining an attractive long range between charges while undercutting rivals on price.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 88%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 77%

Safety assist: 85%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2024, the Renault Scenic E-Tech has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Renault Scenic E-Tech to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Scenic E-Tech, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Renault Scenic E-Tech. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Renault Scenic E-Tech has received.

2021 AutoTrader Awards – Erin Baker Award

COTY Awards – Car of the Year

Top Gear Awards – Best Family EV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Renault Scenic E-Tech, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX40

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Renault Scenic E-Tech at The Car Expert

