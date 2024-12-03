fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Best Car Awards

Best Medium Car 2025

A stylish reinvention of a much-loved name, the new Renault Scenic E-Tech brings style and practicality to the family EV sector in a way that no other new cars in its class can match. 

Renault Scenic E-Tech – Best Medium Car 2025, The Car Expert awards

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Stuart Masson
spot_imgspot_img

For the 2025 Awards, we’ve had a bit of a reorganisation. In the mid-sized family vehicle segment, the line between ‘car’ and ‘SUV’ has become so blurred that it’s effectively pointless. So we’ve grouped them together.

Instead, we’ve separated medium cars into mainstream and premium as that tends to better reflect how real-world car buyers look for their next vehicle. The badge and feature list tend to be more important than the body style, although customers are overwhelmingly choosing SUV-style cars instead of conventional hatchback/saloon/estate models – even if they’re no more practical and no more spacious (and have zero off-roading capabilities).

This category is comfortably the largest in our awards this year, with 18 new models. The eligible cars this year were:

Our awards recognise both the best new models launched over the last 12 months and the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best, as you can see below.

Best new medium car: Renault Scenic E-Tech (77%)

Renault Scenic E-Tech – Expert Rating – Best Medium Car 2025, The Car Expert awards

A stylish reinvention of a much-loved name, the new Renault Scenic E-Tech brings style and practicality to the family EV sector in a way that no other new car in its class can match. 

The new Scenic is smooth, comfortable and refined to drive, with loads of battery range to cover every household need. If you’re considering the switch from fossil fuels to electricity for your next family car, this would be a great place to start.

Hot on the Scenic’s heels this year was the new Toyota Prius, which shows that you don’t need to choose a high-riding crossover-style vehicle to make a good choice. Whether or not the Prius will appeal to anyone other than its traditional minicab driver market remains to be seen, however.

Class champion, electric: Hyundai Ioniq 5 (88%)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

The new Renault Scenic might be a great car, but it’s not the outright best electric car in this category. Instead, it’s the retro-futuristic Hyundai Ioniq 5 that reviewers rate higher than any other medium-sized vehicle – just edging its Kia EV6 twin in a reversal of last year’s results.

The Hyundai/Kia twins are only slightly more expensive than the Renault, but that extra money gets you two of the finest medium-sized EVs on the new car market. So if your budget stretches to £40K or more, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 remains the best car in this segment.

Class champion, petrol/diesel/hybrid: Hyundai Tucson (75%)

It’s another Hyundai that is reviewers’ pick for the best fossil-fuel-powered medium car, with the Hyundai Tucson edging out the Honda Civic. It’s available with a choice of petrol, basic hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

It’s been on sale for about four years now (with a facelift earlier this year), but the Tucson continues to deliver quality and practicality in a family-friendly budget. The styling may not to be everyone’s taste, but it’s certainly more distinctive than the average family SUV.

The Car Expert Awards 2025– all the category winners

The latest from The Car Expert

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved