Blue badge parking – how does the scheme work?

The Blue Badge scheme is a parking permit available to people with a disability or reduced mobility to park close to their destination where other cars cannot – for example, on yellow lines. The badge is intended for on-street parking only.

You apply to your local council, which will ask for proof that you need the badge – this may be from the user’s doctor. A Blue Badge costs up to £10 in England and £20 in Scotland. It’s free in Wales. They usually last up to three years. You will get one if you get the Higher Rate of Mobility Component in your Disability Living Allowance.

The badge is for the person, not for a specific vehicle, so can be used to park whatever vehicle they are using or being driven in. It comes in two parts which have to be visible from outside the car, usually the top of the dashboard. One part is a photo ID, hologram, date and serial number the other is a parking clock. The front of the badge should face upwards, showing the hologram. The side showing the photograph should not be visible through the windscreen.

When you park on yellow lines or in other places where there is a time restriction, you need to display the blue parking clock to show your time of arrival. You can park for up to three hours for free at on-street parking meters and pay-and-display machines for as long as needed. Unless the sign says otherwise you can also park for free with no time limit in on-street disabled parking bays with a blue wheelchair symbol.

Around 2.5 million people have Blue Badges, but it’s not a blanket pass to park anywhere on public roads. Parking where it would cause an obstruction or danger to other road users means a possible fine, a Penalty Charge Notice or having your vehicle removed. The Blue Badge scheme doesn’t not fully apply in four central London boroughs due to specific traffic management concerns: the City of Westminster, the City of London, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and part of the London Borough of Camden. They offer their own individual parking concessions to disabled people who live or work in their areas. Off-street car parks, such as those provided by shopping centres, hospitals or supermarkets are covered by separate rules.

Potential misuse/theft of Blue Badges is a perennial issue and the Blue Badge section of the gov.uk website includes a long list of how to use it and what’s not allowed.

It warns not to allow other people to use the badge to do something on your behalf, such as shopping or collecting something for you.

You must never give the badge to friends or family to allow them to park for free, even if they are visiting you.

You should not use the badge to allow non-disabled people to take advantage of the benefits while you sit in the car.

It’s a criminal offence to misuse a badge. This includes people other than the badge holder taking advantage of the parking concessions provided under the scheme. Doing so could lead to a £1,000 fine and confiscation of the badge. You can also be fined for not surrendering the badge on the death of the badge holder. The last available government stats show that in 2021 there were 698 reported prosecutions for misuse of Blue Badges in England.